Pros and cons of school bond question listed in sample ballots

ELKO – Elko County voters have started receiving sample ballots in their mailboxes, about six weeks ahead of a special election for a $1.5 million bond for school building and maintenance projects.

Scheduled for Dec. 14, the sample ballot asks voters to consider the pros and cons of the general obligation bond question that could continue capital improvement funding in the Elko County School District after Pay-As-You-Go expires next year.

PAYG was defeated in the general election in November by 58% of the voters, prompting the school board to seek an alternate method and proceed with a special election to advance several projects on the capital improvements list.

The anticipated financial effect, if approved, "will result in a lower tax rate levy by the District. The cost of the bonds to the owner of a new home with a taxable value of $100,000 is estimated to be $175 per year, which is less than the cost of $262.50 to the owner of a new home with the taxable value of $100,000 for the expiring" PAYG tax levy.

"The estimated annual operation, maintenance and repair costs of the facilities expected to be financed with the bonds are estimated to average $8.64 per square foot," the description continues. "These are normal operation, maintenance and repair costs that will be paid from the District's general operating budget and are not expected to affect the tax rate."

For the bond

Arguments for the bond state that the school district "has ongoing needs for infrastructure to accommodate enrollment growth and make required improvements to facilities."

Proponents point to a 50-cent bond, 25 cents less than PAYG, which will fund projects throughout the District, including new buildings and remodels, roof replacements, classroom additions, ADA and safety upgrades, retrofits to ventilation, heating, plumbing and electrical systems.

If the bond is approved, it will give the school district "flexibility to define specific project(s) based on need that would be approved by the school board after public meetings."

Authorization for the bonds expires in six years, which would require approval from the voters if more funding is needed.

Voting against the bond will not reduce taxes, proponents say.

"Overall tax rates are unlikely to decrease significantly because other taxing entities may use the room under the tax cap to increase their own revenues."

Consequently, "it is possible that insufficient tax rate will be available for the District to fund capital projects. This could result in the capital needs of the District being severely underfunded for years."

With Elko County being the fourth-largest school district in the nation geographically, proponents state the size "creates needs and expenses beyond those experienced by many other districts. It requires substantial transportation infrastructure and expenses, in many different places without economy of scale."

Against the bond

Opponents of the bond cite the defeat of Pay-As-You-Go in the 2020 election by 58.83% of the voters and point to expected interest costs of approximately $41 million with "no transparency or oversight."

Since Pay-As-You-Go was initiated in 1986, the funding plan generated $251 million within 35 years, "which is more than enough to pay for needed buildings," opponents stated.

If the question is approved, the school district will issue bonds for six years, "but taxpayers will pay up to 21 years." By contrast, PAYG had no interest, opponents noted.

"This money will not be used to improve students' education," opponents say. "More buildings require more maintenance, which comes from the general fund."

One issue the argument's authors have with the community is transparency from the school board, which "has not specifically identified how they plan to spend the money."

"There is minimal citizen oversight regarding the priorities concerning which project is funded," opponents state. "The bond will generate an immense sum of taxpayer money which the school board can use as they like."

They listed as an example of "wasteful and unnecessary spending" the new Elko High School Performing Arts Building, "which seats less than the [Elko] Convention Center but cost $21 million. Instead, the Convention Center auditorium use averaged just over $9,000 yearly."

Regarding modular classrooms at several school sites that are aged past 20 years old, "no effort has been made to replace them with brick-and-mortar buildings."

Rebuttal to opponents

Supporters of the bond call it a "more appropriate choice" going forward than PAYG due to increased construction costs resulting from inflation. Overall, it means "beginning construction when a bond is issued will save more than the cost of interest."

Throughout the lifespan of PAYG, numerous schools were built and expanded as the population of Elko County increased and enrollment more than doubled within 35 years, they explained.

Proponents acknowledged the construction of the Performing Arts Building, an item listed on a Capital Improvements Plan since 2010, and called it one of "the many accomplishments of Pay-As-You-Go."

Addressing the argument that the school district uses funding without public oversight, supporters clarified that "there are legal limits on what the District can utilize the bonds for" and the board "has adopted in public meetings a capital project plan" outlining all construction plans and maintenance projects.

Rebuttal to supporters

If the bond fails, opponents said Elko County could step in with funding from taxes up to the remaining tax cap and "supply the [school] district with funding without the limitation of time constraints or interest fees," going through "a more transparent and accountable process."

Opponents also said if the bond is approved, the District will use "the $150 million bonding capacity in the first six years, the district will have no access to capital funding during the subsequent 7 to 21 years, taking us to the year 2043."

If the school district is compelled to "spend the money quickly, this could lead to irresponsible, poorly planned projects; for instance, instead of providing regular maintenance, the District currently has opted to replace entire heating ventilation and air condition systems using capital funds."

Regarding increased population, opponents cited a projection from the Nevada State Demographer that describes minimal growth in the next five years for the County, and then a decrease in population for the next 12 years. "This means that we don't need more school buildings. What we do need is better education for our children."

One year later

Since PAYG was voted down nearly a year ago, the school district and school board have dealt with the issue of continuing capital funding before PAYG expires on June 30, 2022.

Trustees and administrators have since discussed reasons for the defeat. Among them was the school district's inability to educate the public on the ballot question due to the pandemic, and criticism related to reopening schools in the fall of 2020.

In May, trustees agreed to pursue the 50-cent, 20-year bond that would take the question back to voters in a special election. But the issue continues to divide the community.

Members of the Debt Management Committee questioned the school district's handling of funds before they unanimously approved the special election, citing a lack of transparency and oversight. Meanwhile, parents and community members during school board meetings have asked trustees to explain their reasons for seeking a bond.

To counter rumors and explain the situation in-depth, Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander co-hosted a forum in September to describe the District's capital improvement plan.

At the forum, former Elko Mayor Chris Johnson was introduced as the leader of a citizens committee to advocate for the passage of the bond question.

Special election notes

According to Assembly Bill 4 that passed in the 32nd special session of the Nevada Legislature, the Elko County Clerk's office is sending official mail-in ballots to all active registered voters for the special election.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before special election day, Dec. 14, or returned to the Elko County Clerk's office by 5 p.m. the seventh day after election day.

In-person ballot drop boxes will be located at the Elko County Clerk's office on the third floor and at the Elko County Library between Nov. 27 and Dec. 10 for early voting and on Election Day.

In-person ballots must be received by the Clerk's office or a ballot drop box no later than 7 p.m. Dec. 14.

To vote in-person at the Elko County Library on Dec. 14, voters must bring their mail-in ballot to surrender to an election worker.

Face masks and social distancing requirements will be implemented at the Library. Voters are also asked to be aware that there could be long lines due to the lengthy check-in process.

For those who register to vote between Nov. 28 and Dec. 9, voters must show a Nevada driver's license or identification to election workers if they vote in person.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.