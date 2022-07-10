Protestant prayer demonstration

ELKO – Join artist Kristi Lyn Glass for a demonstration on how to use Protestant prayer beads.

Glass will present a free demonstration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16 at the Elko Chamber of Commerce. She will have handmade prayer beads for sale, as well as booklets on their history and how to use them.

“I will be bringing all my prayer beads and chaplets and prayer bead necklaces, my whole inventory which is probably close to 100 different ones,” said Glass. “It is a big selection. “At 10 o’clock I will be giving the presentation about the prayer beads and how to use them, their history and the symbolism of the beads. The number beads and the number of large beads and the organization is all symbolic.”

Glass usually uses glass or stone beads. Attached pendants can be crosses, angels or slabs of agate in her design work.

“The Catholic Rosary is used by Catholics and every Catholic uses the same prayer on it,” Glass said. “You can use Protestant prayer beads any way you like.”

The Protestant prayer beads necklaces and bracelets can also be worn as an ornament.

“The big set has four sets of seven beads,” Glass said. “The chaplet has one set of seven beads so you can go back and forth on that one four times.

The beads are called “week beads” for the seven days of the week.

Glass uses the prayer beads to organize her prayer times for different types of prayers.

“There are four sections of seven beads so I use each section for prayers of praise, prayers of thanks, prayers asking for forgiveness and prayers of Intercession.”

Protestant prayer beads were developed in the 1980s, according to Glass.

“It started with the Anglican Church of England and then filtered over here to the Episcopalians,” Glass said. “The Episcopalians wanted to come up with a design for the Protestant beads.”

The Rev. Lynn Bauman, along with a prayer group, came up with the 33-bead design.

“Before they had beads, people prayed with fringes on their shawls,” Glass said. “There were so many knots for all the Psalms. It was a tactile thing.”

“It’s a meditative thing,” she added.

“All of the Protestant prayer beads are $32,” Glass said. “The chaplets are $18. Every sale includes my booklet that contains the history, bead layout and sample prayer. They will also get a storage pouch and a lifetime restringing guarantee.”