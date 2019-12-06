Psychologist sets up shop

ELKO – Dr. Brent Venters has returned to his hometown to help those during their time of need. Venters recently opened Hopsage Psychological Services, a full range counseling practice.
“I have always been really empathic and could feel what other people are feeling,” said Venters. “I always wanted to help them with their problems even before I knew how to do it professionally.”
Venter said many people are drawn to him and feel very comfortable about “opening up.”
Venters first pursued a radio career in Seattle. He describes his decision to go back to school to become a psychologist as an “epiphany.” In a sense, Venters felt called to his new career because it was more meaningful.
Venters pursued his bachelor’s degree in Seattle and transferred to the Arizona School of Professional Psychology where he completed master's and doctoral degrees.
Venters completed his post-doctoral fellowship in Chicago. He has been doing supervised clinical work since 2011.
All in all, Venters pursued 11 years of education and clinical training in the field, including one year in neuropsychology. He is well versed in general psychology, having worked with a variety of cultures and members of the LGBT community.
“It’s one of the longest, if not 'the longest,' graduate school programs,” Venters said.
You have free articles remaining.
He is fully licensed in Nevada. He provides psychological services to a diverse group of people ages 12 and up.
“Right now I am providing therapy services for individuals, couples and families,” Venters said.
He said his preference is working with teenagers and helping them through one of the most difficult transitions in life.
“If I get enough interest I would like to have either an adult or teen group going at all times for one night a week for 10 weeks,” Venters said. “It will be a wellness group.”
Venters provides patients with a “Super Bill,” which gives them all the information they need to obtain out-of-network reimbursement from their insurance.
He named his practice “Hopsage” after the plant of the same name. According to Venters, the hopsage plant is “especially good for stabilizing or restoring disturbed or degraded areas.”
Venters and his wife, Brigit, a physical therapist, enjoy being back on their home front. They both enjoy the outdoors, being involved in the art community and playing music.
“We love hitting Jeep trails,” Venters said. “We’ve jeeped all over Nevada, Colorado and Arizona.”
“We could have stayed in major cities,” Venters said. “After my fellowship I was offered a position in Chicago and turned it down because we wanted to move back here. We wanted to have a chance to spend time with family and reconnect with the community, and with me and my wife being health care providers we wanted to help stabilize health care here. It seems in both the medical community and mental health community, they don’t stick around for too long.”