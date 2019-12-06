Psychologist sets up shop

All in all, Venters pursued 11 years of education and clinical training in the field, including one year in neuropsychology. He is well versed in general psychology, having worked with a variety of cultures and members of the LGBT community.

“It’s one of the longest, if not 'the longest,' graduate school programs,” Venters said.

He is fully licensed in Nevada. He provides psychological services to a diverse group of people ages 12 and up.

“Right now I am providing therapy services for individuals, couples and families,” Venters said.

He said his preference is working with teenagers and helping them through one of the most difficult transitions in life.

“If I get enough interest I would like to have either an adult or teen group going at all times for one night a week for 10 weeks,” Venters said. “It will be a wellness group.”

Venters provides patients with a “Super Bill,” which gives them all the information they need to obtain out-of-network reimbursement from their insurance.

He named his practice “Hopsage” after the plant of the same name. According to Venters, the hopsage plant is “especially good for stabilizing or restoring disturbed or degraded areas.”