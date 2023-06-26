CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a virtual public meeting to review proposed landscape and aesthetics concepts for four Interstate 80 interchanges in Carlin and Elko.

The virtual public information meeting will be available 24/7 online from June 26-July 14 by logging on to i80elko.com for Elko-area information and i80carlin.com for Carlin-area information. Those interested can view the details and schedule of the proposed landscaping improvements, and submit questions. Information will be available in both English and Spanish.

Proposed landscape and aesthetic designs for the following I-80 interchanges will be presented for Elko Exit 301 (State Route 225/Mountain City Highway) and Exit 303 (Elko east/East Jennings Way). Carlin’s designs are for Exit 282 (State Route 221) and Exit 280 (Central Carlin State Route 766).

Gateway architectural elements will be installed at the intersections celebrating the western heritage of Elko and Carlin, including the California Trail, Carlin Trend and gold operations, as well as railroad, ranching and cowboy imagery such as cowboy gear.

Improvements to enhance native and adapted plant life, and reduce roadside erosion through decorative rock, are also included. The proposed designs follow NDOT’s I-80 Landscape and Aesthetics Corridor Plan.

The landscape and aesthetic features are tentatively scheduled to be constructed over the coming two years.

Such landscape and aesthetics are used to enhance and define roadway corridors, reflect the heritage and culture of communities and further an area’s tourism and economic development potential.

For those unable to access the virtual meeting, hard copies of the presentation and public computer access to view the meeting are available at the Elko County Library and Carlin branch library.

Comments can be made by July 14 through the website, by e-mail at mparker@dot.nv.gov, or mail to Matthew Parker. NDOT landscape architect, 1263 South Stewart Street, Carson City, NV, 89712.