Public school staff exempt from vaccine, test mandate, Sisolak's office responds

ELKO – Elko County school staff will not be subject to mandatory vaccine or Covid-19 testing, according to a verbal statement from a representative of the Governor’s office.

The news was relayed to all Elko County School District employees by Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander in an email on Tuesday.

“Regarding mandatory vaccination or testing, the Elko County School District employees will not be required to take part to be hired by the school district nor to continue employment,” Zander’s email stated.

A Nov. 12 ruling from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stated OSHA could not enforce the Biden Administration’s mandatory vaccine or Covid-19 test regulation for businesses with more than 100 employees.

The Nevada Department of Education and Governor Steve Sisolak’s websites had not posted an official statement regarding the latest development by press time Tuesday.

A statement released by the governor's office Wednesday explained how "the State supports efforts to increase vaccination rates among Nevadans" which "are helping put Nevadans back to work."

The Nov. 12 ruling "stated OSHA could not enforce the Biden Administration’s mandatory vaccine or Covid-19 test regulation for businesses with more than 100 employees," the statement continued. "The ruling does not prohibit individual businesses or organizations for implementing measures for their own employees, and across the nation, we have seen vaccine mandates move the needle on getting more employees vaccinated."

The governor's office explained how the state has implemented "similar vaccine or testing policies regarding their own employees - and has implemented a more stringent vaccine requirement for those who work with vulnerable populations. The State encourages others - especially those who work with vulnerable populations - to do the same."

Zander said he and other superintendents during a teleconference were given the green light to release the information to their respective employee base by a representative of the Governor’s office Tuesday morning.

School outbreak updateOn Nov. 19, Zander said the state epidemiologist released five schools from outbreak status, including Adobe Middle School, Carlin Combined Schools, Flagview Intermediate, Northside Elementary and Sage Elementary.

Those schools joined Grammar No. 2, Mountain View Elementary and Spring Creek Middle School.

Liberty Peak was released from outbreak status late Tuesday, Zander said.

School sites still deemed under an outbreak are Elko High School, Spring Creek High School, Spring Creek Elementary, Southside Elementary, along with Jackpot, Owyhee and Wells combined schools.

“We’re still seeing positive trends,” Zander said of the schools taken off the outbreak list. “We still have cases popping up here and there. We’re not out of the woods yet, but I thought this was good news. The numbers have really flattened out.”

“That means less people are sick, so that’s a good thing, and we have less contact tracing and the stuff related to it,” Zander continued. “Hopefully, we get everybody off these mask mandates.”

This article has been updated to include a statement from Gov. Steve Sisolak's office on Dec. 1.

