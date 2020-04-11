Publisher: Shop Local, now more than ever

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local businesses are vital to our community and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Shop Local is a new partnership where we are connecting our Elko Daily readers directly with local businesses, helping to generate an immediate infusion of cash through the purchase of gift cards.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

The Elko Daily will be offering this service and promotion at no charge to the local business; all they need to do is elect to participate and make available the purchase of gift cards.

If you need more information on how to participate please reach out to our sales team.

In trying times such as this the way a community comes together to support those in need can have a lasting impact and help us on our path to recovery.

Please check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift cards at the link below.

Matt Sandberg

Publisher