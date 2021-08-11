Puccinelli fills Elko council seat

Simons also said Dickenson would bring diversity in experience to the board.

Councilman Clair Morris said he was pleased to see so many candidates, and he suggested the council eliminate two of the candidates because they lost the last council election.

“The voters have spoken,” he said.

Miller and Smith lost the last council election. Dickenson lost her seat on the school board last year, but the council was focused on the city election.

Morris said of the remaining five, there is a “vast bucket of experience to draft from,” and he said Puccinelli’s years as a sports referee and umpire were a point in his favor. “I agree with the mayor and am leaning toward Puccinelli with his background and people skills.”

Councilman Chip Stone said he “liked the long-haul approach,” so he was interested in candidates willing to run for election once Hance’s term ended, not just filling in for right now, and Morris said the council job takes time to learn.

Keener said he filled a seat in 2013 without knowing if he would run again, but he later said Morris brought up a good point that it “takes time to be up to speed” on the council.