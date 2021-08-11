Puccinelli fills Elko council seat

ELKO – Giovanni Puccinelli took his seat on the Elko City Council Tuesday after the council chose him over six other candidates after Mayor Reece Keener swore him in to fill the seat left vacant with the death of Councilman Bill Hance
“I am confident you will do a great job. You are filling some big shoes,” Keener said.
Puccinelli said Wednesday that he is “nervous about the new job. It is a big opportunity and a big responsibility, but I am excited about it.”
He told the council before the vote that he has “a lot of pride in this town,” and he said he had read the entire agenda packet before the meeting. The agenda knowledge was in case he was selected.
Puccinelli’s new council position leaves an opening on the Elko Planning Commission, however. He has been on the commission a year and a half and on the Elko County Fair Board eight years. He said in the Wednesday call that if he can no longer serve on the fair board, he will “still volunteer and help them.”
Hance’s seat will be up for re-election in 2022. The council had 30 days from Hance’s July 14 death to fill the vacancy.
Those applying for Hance’s seat included Jeff Dalling, Tammie Cracraft Dickenson, Gratton Miller, Dennis Petersen, Puccinelli, Randy Ridgway, and Rowena Smith.
As the council faced the task of narrowing the field of candidates earlier in the meeting, the mayor said the council “had great candidates to choose from,” but he thought the new council member should bring construction knowledge to the board to fill a gap.
He said that until this year, the council had a member with expertise in construction in former Councilman Robert Schmidtlein and before that, former Mayor Chris Johnson, and “it would be helpful to have a council member more familiar with construction than the rest of us.”
He said Puccinelli and Petersen, a long-time city building official, fit the bill. Puccinelli has been with Western Nevada Supply for the past 26 years. The company serves the underground waterworks, plumbing, heating, irrigation, hydronic, solar and mining industries as a wholesaler, according to Puccinelli’s letter of interest to the council.
He said he loves working for the Western Nevada Supply owners, the Reviglio family.
“I was so happy we had seven people apply,” said Councilwoman Mandy Simons, but she said those who couldn’t come to the meeting in person lost points with her and she thought people with planning commission experience or served on other boards “will bring tremendous value to the board.”
Those saying a few words in person at the meeting included Puccinelli, Petersen, Dalling and Ridgway.
Simons also said Dickenson would bring diversity in experience to the board.
Councilman Clair Morris said he was pleased to see so many candidates, and he suggested the council eliminate two of the candidates because they lost the last council election.
“The voters have spoken,” he said.
Miller and Smith lost the last council election. Dickenson lost her seat on the school board last year, but the council was focused on the city election.
Morris said of the remaining five, there is a “vast bucket of experience to draft from,” and he said Puccinelli’s years as a sports referee and umpire were a point in his favor. “I agree with the mayor and am leaning toward Puccinelli with his background and people skills.”
Councilman Chip Stone said he “liked the long-haul approach,” so he was interested in candidates willing to run for election once Hance’s term ended, not just filling in for right now, and Morris said the council job takes time to learn.
Keener said he filled a seat in 2013 without knowing if he would run again, but he later said Morris brought up a good point that it “takes time to be up to speed” on the council.
Former Councilman Schmidtlein, who decided not to run again after eight years, said in public comment that he thought the councilmen “hit on something” with the idea of looking at candidates who would run again and be most likely to win.
He also he leaned toward people serving on the planning commission because they “have a really good grasp” of city government, and he liked Puccinelli because anyone who could be a referee “has a mind of their own. You also have to look at integrity, people skills and voting their own conscience.”
Puccinelli served as an umpire or referee at high school games for 25 years.
Schmidtlein also said that while he liked Dalling, who is self-employed and chairman of the Elko Planning Commission, and Petersen, who has a lot of background information about the city, he would support Puccinelli.
Stone said Ridgway “brings a lot to the table and Dalling, as well,” but he has been impressed as the council’s liaison to the Elko County Fair Board with Puccinelli. “He is level-headed and concise.”
The council vote for Puccinelli was unanimous.
In another personnel action at Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted to re-appoint City Manager Curtis Calder, Police Chief Ty Trouten, Fire Chief Matt Griego and City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge after giving them good evaluations.
The council also gave Trouten and Wooldridge two steps up on the pay scale for their job descriptions. Griego got one step up because that was all he had left, and Calder is stepped out.