PUCN announces virtual consumer session

CARSON CITY – The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada has scheduled a telephonic general consumer session at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 to hear comments from Elko County residents regarding the utilities regulated by the PUCN.

Although an Elko County general consumer session is not statutorily required, the PUCN supports the idea of fostering greater input from Elko County residents and has scheduled annual meetings in Elko County since 2017.

This consumer session seeks comment via telephone conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in compliance with an emergency directive from the Governor. Consumers also can submit written comments to the PUCN.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The general consumer session allows the public to provide input about any topic concerning utilities regulated by the PUCN, including Great Basin Water Co., NV Energy, Southwest Gas, and some telecommunication and railroad companies.

Residents may join the teleconference by calling 775-687-6014.

Representatives from the PUCN Regulatory Operations Staff and Nevada Bureau of Consumer Protection will be present telephonically at the consumer session. Public comment may be limited to three minutes per speaker. Individuals with questions regarding the consumer session may contact the PUCN at 775- 684-6101.