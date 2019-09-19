ELKO – The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada has scheduled a general consumer session to hear comments from Elko County residents regarding the utilities regulated by the PUCN.
The consumer session is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Elko County Commission Chambers of the Nannini Administration Building at 540 Court Street, Suite 102.
The general consumer session allows the public to provide input about any topic concerning utilities regulated by the PUCN, including Great Basin Water Co., NV Energy, Southwest Gas and some telecommunication and railroad companies.
You have free articles remaining.
Although an Elko County general consumer session is not statutorily required, the Commission supports the idea of fostering greater input from Elko County residents and has scheduled annual meetings in Elko County since 2017.
In addition to members of the PUCN Staff, representatives from the Nevada Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection (BCP) and the utilities will attend this year’s consumer session. Public comment may be limited to three minutes per speaker. Individuals with questions regarding the consumer session may contact the PUCN at 775-684-6101.
The public notice for the consumer session can be found on the PUCN’s website at puc.nv.gov. Go to the home page under the “Consumers” heading and select “Consumer Sessions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.