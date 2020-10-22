PUCN to hear comments on Great Basin Water rate hike Tuesday

"We will address issues and concerns for this case," said Jessie Bahr, SCA president and general manager. "We will continue our work as an association to ensure we protect the best interests of our residents to the best of our ability."

Bahr said customers are encouraged to join the consumer session call or file a complaint with the PUCN by Dec. 9, which will be entered into the docket's record.

This week the SCA sent out an email to residents urging them to participate in the session, as the water company must answer their questions.

"GBWC must respond to the comments made at the consumer session. Thus, if anyone has complaints regarding costs, ghost reading, water bills, service interruption, time to respond/fix the issue, etc., it is advantageous for those members to attend the session and speak up."

The company addressed reasons for the rate increase in its customer letter, pointing to 40-year-old piping and wells, and other aging assets.