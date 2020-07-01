Putnam: Wear masks, Elko County is in a full-blown outbreak

“They have done an excellent job,” he said.

Elko County cases rose from 23 on June 1 to 127 by June 30, up 452%, and the state has seen a jump in COVID-19 that led Gov. Steve Sisolak on June 24 to mandate face coverings in Nevada when residents are in a public space.

Ninety of the confirmed cases are still active. There has been one death in the county, in West Wendover.

The spike in cases probably happened because of large meetings and events, Putnam said. Tracing looks at those who have had contact with a person who tests positive, especially if a person was less than 6 feet from the infected individual for 15 minutes. Putnam said that is “the magic time limit,” but not a guarantee.

Putnam said if people don’t wear masks and cases continue to grow, it’s possible that hospitals in other hard-hit states and the urban areas of Nevada would be so full, rural hospitals like Elko’s might be sent cases.

Face coverings provide protection and help prevent others from contracting the coronavirus, including from individuals who may not have symptoms but still have COVID-19. Hand washing and social distancing also are important, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.