Putting out wildfires: Fewer acres burn in Elko District this year

ELKO — The number of acres that caught fire and burned during the 2020 fire season is the lowest number seen in the Elko District during the last five years.
According to Bureau of Land Management data, approximately 28,385 acres of land within the Elko District burned this year during the course of 124 fires. While 2020 brought 22 more individual fires, there was a decrease of 9,745 burned acres over the previous year.
“We were very aggressive this year,” Matt Murphy, Elko BLM interagency fire management officer, said Tuesday.
Murphy said 2020 was a drought year, meaning not a lot of wild grass grew this year, but there was grass left over from the previous two years that was dry and ready to burn.
“We had a 7,000-acre fire in May and with that, we increased our responses across the district,” he said.
The BLM has a set response based on fuel conditions that determines how the agency responds to fires throughout the district.
“In April, usually we are pretty lean, so we may only send one or two engines out to a fire report and then come August when we are really dry we are sending five engines, a fire dozer, helicopter, air attack and other aircraft,” Murphy said.
Between 2016 and 2020, 1,378,088 acres of land burned throughout the Elko District. The highest year was 2018, when 666,241 acres caught fire including more than 9,000 acres during the Lamoille Canyon fire.
Recently retired Elko County Fire Administrator Linda Bingaman said firefighters were very successful in limiting the spread of wildland fires this year in the county.
“We have had a lot of fires, but we have kept most of them under 50 acres,” she said.
Bingaman said it is not unprecedented to have hundreds of thousands of acres burn during a single summer — something the Elko County Fire Protection District has experienced in the years since the Nevada Division of Forestry stopped managing the county fire district in 2015.
Murphy said the Elko District utilizes a low, medium or high response, depending on what resources a particular fire requires.
“This year we stepped it up,” he said. “Whatever the conditions told us we should be at, we bumped it up a response level just knowing that we did not want to have large fires.”
Like many other aspects of life, the coronavirus pandemic also affected how the BLM tackled fires this year. In hitting the fires hard from the beginning, they were able to avoid fire camps and extended-attack fires where first responders would be in close confines with each other.
Murphy said another result of COVID-19 was the ability to work with the BLM Geographic Area Coordination Center to bring in additional equipment.
“We host a lot of resources for the Great Basin Geographic area here in Elko,” he said. “For most of the summer in 2020 we had on average roughly 30-35 additional pieces of equipment here in Elko, ready to fight fire.”
According to a 2019 presentation by the State Committee on Natural Resources, the number of acres burned in Nevada has more than doubled from the 4,160,929 acres burned between 1980 and 1999 and the 9,488,113 acres burned in the state between 2000 and 2018.
Factors cited by the committee include overstocked forests and rangelands, complete wildfire suppression since 1910, invasive annual grasses, more homes in the wildlands urban interface, and an increase in fire season duration by as much as 20 days per decade over the past 40 years.
An October survey shows that 74.2% of Elko Daily Free Press readers believe the wildfires throughout the West are the result of poor land management, while 19.4% believe they are a result of global warming. The remaining 6.4% believe urban sprawl is the primary factor.
Murphy said the BLM works in cooperation with the Elko County fire district and tribes to ensure fires are addressed quickly, no matter where they originate.
“We have agreements in place that we fight all fires inner-agency. We treat all lands in Elko County and Elko District the same,” he said.
“Just put it out and we’ll take care of the billing afterwards,” Murphy added.
