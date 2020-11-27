Putting out wildfires: Fewer acres burn in Elko District this year

ELKO — The number of acres that caught fire and burned during the 2020 fire season is the lowest number seen in the Elko District during the last five years.

According to Bureau of Land Management data, approximately 28,385 acres of land within the Elko District burned this year during the course of 124 fires. While 2020 brought 22 more individual fires, there was a decrease of 9,745 burned acres over the previous year.

“We were very aggressive this year,” Matt Murphy, Elko BLM interagency fire management officer, said Tuesday.

Murphy said 2020 was a drought year, meaning not a lot of wild grass grew this year, but there was grass left over from the previous two years that was dry and ready to burn.

“We had a 7,000-acre fire in May and with that, we increased our responses across the district,” he said.

The BLM has a set response based on fuel conditions that determines how the agency responds to fires throughout the district.

“In April, usually we are pretty lean, so we may only send one or two engines out to a fire report and then come August when we are really dry we are sending five engines, a fire dozer, helicopter, air attack and other aircraft,” Murphy said.