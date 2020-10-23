Q & A with Nevada's new chancellor of higher-ed, Dr. Melody Rose

Q: What do you think of Nevada’s unique system of combining universities and community colleges under one governing board?

A: I’m a huge fan of this model, and I’ll tell you why. In fact, it’s one of the reasons I applied for this job.

When you look at systems of higher education across the county today, most don’t combine two- and four-year institutions. And, as a result, it becomes much harder to improve transfer and articulation experiences for students. And, as you might be able to tell from my comments, I’m all about the student experience. What are we doing right for students?

And, in having those presidents at the same table — from the two- and the four-year institutions — on a regular basis, means that their teams are getting the direction around articulation and transfer and making the time and cost to degree lower for our students.

I think that’s a tremendous benefit to Nevada, and it is one of the top reasons I was attracted to this position, and I think that it’s important to recognize — of course — that every institution in our system makes a very unique contribution to the portfolio of higher education and every single one of those institutions is vital to our shared success.