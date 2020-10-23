Q & A with Nevada's new chancellor of higher-ed, Dr. Melody Rose

ELKO – On Sept. 1, 2020, Dr. Melody Rose — who was newly appointed as the chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education — began another journey in a new state, bringing her 25-year career in higher education to the Silver State.
Despite embarking on the change during a difficult time, she packs plenty of experience and maintains a healthy attitude of moving forward in uncertain times.
Her leadership roles included serving as the chancellor of the Oregon University System, Portland State University’s Vice Provost for Academic Programs and Instruction and Dean of Undergraduate Studies, and chair of Portland State University’s Division of Political Science.
Dr. Rose most recently served as President of Marylhurst University from 2014 to 2019.
Q: What strengths do you bring to Nevada’s System of Higher Education from your background in Oregon?
A: Thank you for asking that. Well, a little about my personal background that I think is part of my strength is that I’m a first generation college student. My story is one that I think is probably one that is common among our students in the system here in Nevada.
I was born with a teenage mom and a dad with addiction issues and, as a result, we moved constantly. So, it was a pretty challenging upbringing. I went to three different high schools in two different states, and a guidance counselor — thankfully — handed me a college application at my third high school and encouraged me to apply.
At that time, of course, public education in the state of California was well-funded. So, a poor kid like me could imagine going. But, even with that, my dad — who was a single parent by the time I was 18 — was worried about how to get me to school and how to pay for it. Unbeknownst to me, he asked his boss to pay my tuition bills. So, I got to college having no idea that somebody else was footing the bill.
I sort of had a guardian angel, and I just feel very strongly that experience is what motivates me to continue to open access to all Nevadans who want to advance their education and their lives. I know the transformational power of having access to higher education. So, I think that’s probably my biggest strength; is having that understanding of what so many of our families are struggling with right now.
In terms of professional strengths, I ran a similar-sized system of higher education for the state of Oregon — similar number of students, similar composition of urban and rural campuses. I think — particularly for our rural campuses here in Nevada — I am grateful to have had that deep experience in Oregon to understand the really special contributions our rural campuses make and the vital role that they play in economic development, creating cultural hubs in parts of the states that might not have them otherwise and creating access to the rural communities in our state.
I think that’s the biggest professional strength I bring.
Q: What do you think of Nevada’s unique system of combining universities and community colleges under one governing board?
A: I’m a huge fan of this model, and I’ll tell you why. In fact, it’s one of the reasons I applied for this job.
When you look at systems of higher education across the county today, most don’t combine two- and four-year institutions. And, as a result, it becomes much harder to improve transfer and articulation experiences for students. And, as you might be able to tell from my comments, I’m all about the student experience. What are we doing right for students?
And, in having those presidents at the same table — from the two- and the four-year institutions — on a regular basis, means that their teams are getting the direction around articulation and transfer and making the time and cost to degree lower for our students.
I think that’s a tremendous benefit to Nevada, and it is one of the top reasons I was attracted to this position, and I think that it’s important to recognize — of course — that every institution in our system makes a very unique contribution to the portfolio of higher education and every single one of those institutions is vital to our shared success.
It also creates efficiency, so let me say that. In a small state with challenging budgets, having one system is going to be far more efficient and effective than if you were to have multiple systems. We don’t have the luxury of setting up duplication, especially right now.
So, that’s the other reason I think this one team — I like to say one Nevada —works.
Q: Do you know what effect the coronavirus pandemic will have on graduation rates and putting career and technical education graduates into Nevada’s workforce?
A: That’s a great question, so let me take those as two separate questions.
I am worried about the overall graduation rate. We’re seeing nationally — and this not a reflection on Nevada or our institutions — but we are seeing that enrollment in higher education institutions across the country is down this year.
We still need to dig into those data to understand them fully, to understand what has happened but I think we can make some pretty educated guesses about maybe underrepresented, low-income, first-generation families who were maybe poised to send their young person to college and now somebody has lost a job, lost a loved one, need to care for a COVID patient in their family — just tremendous pressures.
Then you think about the adult student, who maybe was working on a certificate, some kind of badge to advance his or her career — and same thing — they’ve lost their source of income.
So, I’m very worried overall. I think we have tremendous adaptability in this state from everything that I have learned so far in my first few weeks here. Incredible passion around serving our students during a crisis, and I think it’s going to depend a little bit how long we’re in this.
On the question of career advancement, career and technical education, I hope we see added investment in that arena. I certainly am joining forces with the presidents to advocate for additional investments in those programs, because we are — we meaning higher education and in particular, our two-year institutions — are a vital partner in getting Nevada back to work.
One of the things I have also been working on, in addition to trying to learn our campuses, is working with all of the organizations statewide — including the governor’s office and our legislators — to understand and to help craft a workforce development strategy to get Nevada back to work.
This is a time to lean in on that form of education and do everything we can to bring resources to it.
Q: What other specific challenges do you see for community colleges and vocational training in the years to come?
A: Additional challenges beyond COVID? Well, obviously, the pandemic has a cascade effect on state budgets and will for this next horizon — the next biennium — so, we’re all going to be experiencing challenges in state appropriation and, again, we will be vocal advocates for our students but we have to recognize the state is going to be managing some very difficult decisions.
There are a lot of places the state needs to be funding; everything from Medicaid, to K through 12, a lot of competing, very-worthy demands on the state.
Q: Can you tell us about your priorities for the upcoming legislative session?
A: Sure, obviously our budgets.
Our budgets for the institutions were crafted and approved by the Board of Regents before I arrived, but we have presented those budgets to the governor’s office and are beginning to prepare for conversations around our operating budgets.
I think it will be interesting to see what kind of appetite there is right now for capital investment. The advantage of doing capital improvements during a downturn is that it puts people back to work.
I have seen, in previous recessions, states make investments in capital improvements for that very reason, so I’m hopeful around that.
I would say it’s a little bit early yet to be talking about any policy advancements, so maybe you and I could have a conversation say in December when those things have come into clearer focus.
But, for right now — obviously — budgets, taking care of our students, staff and faculty, during this downturn are going to be imperative.
