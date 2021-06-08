Q&A with Parents of Elko County member Christy Armbruster

ELKO – More parental choice in schools is the goal of the Parents of Elko County, a newly formed group aiming to bring mask and vaccine concerns to the school board.
The group is asking students, faculty and administrators — including community leaders — to join them at the Board of Trustees meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Central Office Conference room at 850 Elm St.
“We’re inviting the whole community. [It’s for] anybody who has concerns, even if they don’t have children,” said group member Christy Armbruster.
Armbruster worked as a pediatrician in Elko for three years before retiring to raise her two children and homeschool them while teaching people about living healthy through natural solutions.
Armbruster said her research discovered Lander County’s Resolution No. 2021-12, which prohibits the county commission or any other Lander County board, agency, department or political party from issuing a Covid-19 vaccine passport or requiring a vaccine status from an individual.
“My goal is for the school district to pass the same resolution protecting students from a vaccine passport or other similar mandates,” she said.
On June 3, Armbruster spoke to the Elko Daily Free Press, explaining the formation of the Parents of Elko County, the goals of the group and what they hope will be achieved by their appearances at upcoming school board meetings.
Q: How did the Parents of Elko County begin?
A: My friend Misty Atkins invited me to join because she had concerns specifically, from my understanding, children were being vaccinated without parental consent. So given my medical background, I decided to look more into it.
It’s been ongoing, so I think she created the group and invited me into it. There are 100 people now involved in the Parents of Elko County on Facebook. We started with the first school board meeting and brought other information we’re concerned about.
Q: What are those other concerns?
A: Masks. I didn’t realize they were being forced upon the 10- and 11-year-olds, but not the younger kids. I reached out to other school board members and said “You guys have an anti-discrimination policy and you are blatantly ignoring it. There’s clearly age discrimination here.”
[According to the Elko County School District’s website: “Elko County School District does not discriminate against any person on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability and age ...”]
Candace Wines emailed me back, she’s on the school board, and she said, “You’re right. We need to address that.” It’s one of the things we’re looking at. The futility of masks aside, they’re blatantly ignoring their own policy, which is a problem.
Q: If someone wants to join the group or get more information, how do they contact you?
“Today I am here to organize people so we can go to the school board meeting as an organized unit,” said Atkins.
A: There is a group on Facebook now I believe became private today. They can reach out to me or reach out to Misty. We’re happy to help people find power in their choices, especially for the children in the school district.
Q: Are you planning to be at the upcoming meeting on June 8 and what will you present to the board?
A: Yes, we’re going and we’re inviting the whole community. Anybody who has concerns, even if they don’t have children. From teachers, parents and children. We want to make sure that our voices are heard. Obviously, we anticipate maybe having a mandate for injections later, like we had with the masks. We want to have that addressed and be proactive now so that things don’t happen in the fall and we’re scrambling because we want to make sure the parents have the right to choose.
The children don’t have to have this experimental injection that does not have safety data on it, and won’t have long-term safety data. They can’t rush long-term data. Our big concern are the major side effects. The VARES government website reports over 220,000 side effects including death in thousands of people that’s not being told or brought to the forefront. I research on PubMed. That’s the medical science behind different things.
Q: What results do you want from the school district for the local school children?
A: We want the parents to be able to choose. If people want to get an injection that’s their choice, we don’t mind. But we don’t want that to be forced on people if they don’t want it, if the side effects are a problem or if they don’t see the benefit, which I personally don’t, because the data shows that there’s only a 0.9% of a risk for a child to be hospitalized.
Basically, we want the parents to have a choice. We want parents to have access to the school. My understanding is the doors may be locked for parents. They weren’t allowed to get in. There have been other challenges there I have not seen, so we’re hoping parents will come to the school board meeting and bring out their concerns.
Q: What do outcomes do you want for the school district, the teachers, administrators, school board and others through the group?
A: I would like us all to work together for the benefit of the children and have the teachers not feeling pressure to push agendas or conflicts. I want people to be able to have open, honest discussions about both sides of it so it’s not one-sided and so people don’t feel pressured, either to push the vaccine or to withdraw from the vaccine or to accuse or have that type of problem. Why can’t we come together and be happy so that everybody is on the same page? You have your choice and I have my choice. If you’re nervous you can wear a mask or you can sit in the back and separate that way. They can do distance learning.
I just think that people need to have that choice and if we need to agree to disagree and find an alternate solution that would be fine. We’re not trying to force any one agenda. You can choose, just like I choose not to send my kids to school.
Q: Have you reached out to the school district with your concerns?
A: I’ve asked them about the mandates [and] I’m hoping to open that discussion. I haven’t seen an agenda item so they can actually make a decision, but that’s our goal is to have an agenda item, we can see how they vote so we know what their opinions are, and our main point is we want parents to be empowered to choose.
I have reached out to the Superintendent a few times. She gave the impression she doesn’t have a lot of power. In several of the emails I got back from the school board members, they said, “The state says this, or the state says that.” There’s a theme here. They’re feeling powerless, this is how I’m interpreting that. They need to see we do have power. Let’s look at our options, let’s work together and see what we can do so that we can get along and have choices.
Q: What has the response been from the community toward your group?
A: I think it’s been very positive and many people are asking what what’s the next step, or what they can do. Some say, “I’m sorry I can’t make the meeting,” and so we’re encouraging them if they have concerns or if they can’t come. I’ve posted the emails to the school board members. That way they can reach out and connect.
I think that’s what we need is to get together as a community, not in a bantering, fighting way, but unite and see the truth, look at the science and then find options, because it’s been a year, this isn’t new, we aren’t guessing, we have information and so let’s use it and change what we’ve been doing because we know better now.
Q: Trustee Candace Wines stated she wanted to find out the legal consequences for the school district if they write their own mask mandate. What are your thoughts regarding her statement?
A: I think that’s very positive to look at the repercussions. We don’t know and we can’t choose if we don’t have the information in front of us.
Q: What do you want the public to understand about the group?
A: A key phrase is “informed decisions,” or “informed consent.” I think that’s what’s lacking because we hear so much of one side of it and the other side not being heard, or not being understood or dismissed. If you want the masks, you want the vaccine, I hear that. I don’t want it and this is why. And so then everybody can make their own choice. If you want it, if you feel comfortable, if you’re worried, that’s your choice, we’re not going to harass, or bother you or ask about it. And the same thing for us, you don’t need to ask us.