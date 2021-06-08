Q&A with Parents of Elko County member Christy Armbruster

Q: What results do you want from the school district for the local school children?

A: We want the parents to be able to choose. If people want to get an injection that’s their choice, we don’t mind. But we don’t want that to be forced on people if they don’t want it, if the side effects are a problem or if they don’t see the benefit, which I personally don’t, because the data shows that there’s only a 0.9% of a risk for a child to be hospitalized.

Basically, we want the parents to have a choice. We want parents to have access to the school. My understanding is the doors may be locked for parents. They weren’t allowed to get in. There have been other challenges there I have not seen, so we’re hoping parents will come to the school board meeting and bring out their concerns.

Q: What do outcomes do you want for the school district, the teachers, administrators, school board and others through the group?