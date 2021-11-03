Q&A with Parents of Elko County

ELKO – Within the past several months, a group of local parents has been active in raising attention to issues within the Elko County School District related to Covid-19 mitigation measures and other matters.

Parents of Elko County founder Misty Atkins, who has attended most school board meetings since May, has voiced numerous concerns to trustees and administration, including Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander, alongside other members of the group.

After school board meetings were delayed twice in October due to a sudden adjournment and threats toward the school board, Atkins wanted to clear up misconceptions in a Q&A format, express the group’s thoughts on recent events and specify the goals of the Parents of Elko County going forward.

Q: What would you like the public to know about the goals of the Parents of Elko County and their presentations made to school board trustees at Elko County School District board meetings?

A: I would like the public to know that our goals are to get the school board to give rights and choice back to parents. Also, to bring to light all of the misdeeds done within Elko County School District. Through that process, we would hope that this information would prompt those involved to either hold themselves accountable or make sure the people responsible are held accountable. From there, changes need to be made to rectify the problems and keep true transparency and accountability. We don't need more policy or laws, we need what's currently in place to be enforced. Like mandatory reporters to be held accountable for not reporting when they know that any kind of child abuse is being experienced between students and teachers. That would include formal disciplinary action and dismissal. Things can be forgiven, but those people should never be allowed to be in a position of power over children again.

Q: Since August, the Elko County School District has made headlines for five school board resignations, delays in conducting meetings due to masks mandates, and, more recently, threats to trustees. Do you have any comments about these incidents?

A: We are aware of why the last three board members stepped down and I believe [former trustee] Robert Leonhardt has done a small release on some of that information with Joey Gilbert and Battle Born Media. He [Leonhardt] alluded to being forced to resign by people that are still affiliated with the school board with numerous threats. As to the reasoning behind the first two [trustees] stepping down, I would wonder if it was because [former trustee Brian] Zieszler had a pretty serious conflict of interest with his wife, not only being a teacher but was the President of the Teachers Union [Elko County Classroom Teachers Association] for the majority of the time that he served as a school board member. [Former trustee] Jim Cooney's reason for stepping down is also unknown to us, but there is a rumor that it was due to health problems.

To my knowledge, no one in the group has ever made threats of violence to an administrator or school board member. Rumors about the threats to former Superintendent Robinson were just that. A group of people spoke to the Sheriff [Aitor Narvaiza] after we left the school board meeting on Oct. 26, 2021, and he admitted that no "threats" were made. As far as recent threats, to my knowledge that has nothing to do with anyone in our group. We would be more than happy to shut down any threats of violence as we don't condone or approve of it.

Delays in conducting meetings were also not due to anything that we did. We entered and conducted ourselves in the same manner that we always have. [Trustee Teresa] Dastrup decided that she was going to enforce the mask mandate for the first time and when we asked why we were told, "Because I was being nice and you weren't. So now I will enforce it." Last I checked, rules don't change because you don't like what someone says.

Q: The school district has asked the community to take their concerns about mask mandates and Covid-19 mitigations to Carson City, particularly Gov. Steve Sisolak who wrote the Emergency Directives guiding the responses of the school district to outbreaks which they are required to follow according to Nevada law. Do you have any comment on the school district’s request, and do you have any comment regarding state policy on how Covid-19 mitigation measures are implemented?

A: The school district can ask the community to do whatever they want. The school board chooses to enforce these "mandates" because it will bring in more money. We hear them complaining left and right about not having money, yet they build how many new buildings before they take care of heating systems or the trailers that we are told are falling apart. Their gross mismanagement of money needs to be brought to light and corrected. Their job is to address and work to rectify our concerns, not pass the buck. Not only do they pass the buck, but they meet our concerns with silence and stony stares.

Our concerns don't lie solely with the school board stripping parents of their right to decide on how to protect their children and the forced PCR testing to participate in sports. Funds from Pay-As-You-Go should have been used for repairs before the construction of new buildings. Pay-As-You-Go netted over $250 million and didn't make much progress with major repairs needed to HVAC systems and replacing the deteriorating trailers that we have heard so much about. Now the school board claims to need $150 million in bonds to do what Pay-As-You-Go was supposed to do. We witnessed [Deputy Superintendent] Mike Smith create a new, six-figure job that didn't exist, out of the general fund while in the same breath telling us how desperate they are for money. There is no sound logic there. I believe it was [Elko County Health Officer] Dr. [Bryce] Putnam that called for "transparency and accountability" at a school board meeting. Well, it's high time that we hold the school board accountable and demand transparency.

The transparency can start with why they have not replaced curriculum or textbooks for over a decade. Curriculum takes 1% of the general fund but they can afford to pay the Interim Superintendent three salaries, the most recent of which will pay $260,000 for one year, without overtime. So here we stand, 50th in the nation for education, watching our children suffer and watching our rights, as parents, be willingly stripped away by a school board that won't even answer questions from parents that are posed to them at their open meetings. Throwing money at a problem and creating more policy will solve nothing. The school board violates its policies at every meeting and when parents point out how they're violating that policy, they just vote to change it. These things need to be remembered, by the community, when it comes time to vote.

Q: School board Trustee Teresa Dastrup told the Elko Daily Free Press she would like to meet with parents outside of a public meeting to discuss the issues. Do you have any comments on that offer?

A: School board Trustee Teresa Dastrup may have told EDFP that she would like to meet with parents outside of a public meeting to discuss the issues, but not once has she communicated that to any of the parents or concerned citizens of Elko County. Why would she communicate that through [Elko Daily] when Dastrup has all of our contact information? We are open to a meeting, [and] she can contact any one of us at any time.

Q: Is there anything else that you would like the community to know about your group and goals?

A: We are here and fighting for our kids and if the school board wants the fight to stop they need to give choice back to parents. We don't want to be here or doing this. There are a lot of things that we are missing out on. They could have stopped all of this if they had just given choice back to parents. Now we have uncovered very questionable practices and that demands transparency and accountability.

