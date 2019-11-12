ELKO – What is it like for a mother to watch her son aspire to the highest office in the United States?

For Carolyn Booker, mother of Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, the experience has been “surreal.”

Booker arrived in Elko Saturday to attend the Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner and speak on behalf of her son, who is one of the Democratic candidates for president.

Raising two children in Harrington Park, New Jersey, Booker also lived in Atlanta, Georgia and helped bring the 1996 Summer Olympics to the city. For seven years she has lived in a retirement community in Las Vegas, serving on various committees.

“Even at 80, it’s still important to still be involved,” Booker said. “I want to be active and involved in the issues because I can talk to my kids about the things that I see.”

Before the dinner, she sat down with the Elko Daily Free Press for a question and answer session, discussing her son’s campaign and her thoughts on living in Nevada.

Q. What would you like Elko voters to know about Cory Booker’s campaign?

A. I would like for folks in Elko to know Cory comes from a family who has always been very socially responsible, worked on the community, worked on social justice, worked on the bread and butter issues of good jobs, a fair day's pay for a fair day's work. He is not a newcomer to the scene, he has grown up with seeing his grandparents as well as his parents and the kinds of things they were involved in.

For instance, in New Jersey, we were denied housing because of racial steering by real estate investors and ended up having to file a legal suit to ensure that did not happen to anyone else. They see that we will step up and we have tried in bringing them up to raise them with the values that have supported us through our careers and through our professional life, and through our reaching out into the communities that we live in to deal with the issues that are facing ourselves and our neighbors as we see through different recessions the need and people falling through the cracks.

I think Cory has always been a voice for those that didn’t have a voice and didn’t have seat at the table, perhaps, and talking about how the issues manifest themselves as well as what they felt was needed in the environment, and I don’t think Nevada is too different. I also think that Nevada is a retirement [state], and it’s had a military base that the issues on veterans are very much on Nevadans' minds.

Q. What are some of the issues you believe are important to Elkoans and Nevada residents?

A. It’s not that the issues are so different from place to place. I think most families are concerned about the bread and butter issues of making a living wage, being able to take care of families, to have the medical support they need for families to have the time for, as we had to do, for family care giving. The environmental issues certainly I think in Nevada have the attention … the issues with Yucca Mountain, as well as clean water is becoming a commodity that is difficult to find.

I had an opportunity this afternoon to meet with a few of your citizens to hear their concerns. As I said, the issues of health care, the issues of the environment are very much on the minds of the people in Elko.

You’re in a growth area of Nevada. Certainly, I was up for the dinner in Reno [and] the people I’ve met in this area seem to be very active and involved in their communities. I think they are not shy at all about what is on their minds, which is a good thing. This is the season to do that.

Q. Sen. Booker has written about his economic plan. What would that do for rural areas, including those in Nevada?

A. I lived in Atlanta before we moved here, I helped bring the 1996 Olympics in. There again, you see this great dichotomy between the rural areas and the city of Atlanta. I actually ran a home for homeless families trying to rebuild their lives. I had a lot of interaction with the various governments in the county, and the funding for those kinds of things. You begin to see while the problems are in both places, the competition for funding and the competition for working in both areas many times got lost in the argument, and certainly the needs were as great in the rural communities as they were in the inner city areas.

[When I lived in Georgia] you also saw that same pull between rural and metropolitan areas there. So you’re not alone in that struggle, other cities and states that are going through the same kinds of things because of a shortage of resources very often or people are not willing to share the resources across the various communities, and that’s why I am very happy to see so much activism in the Elko and the surrounding area, because I think you’re being heard, and that’s the first step in getting anything done.

Q. What has been the driving force for you to campaign for your son?

A. It’s an awesome feeling when you tell your kids this is America and you can be anything you want to be and you end up with a son that’s running for president.

It’s kind of a surreal experience on one hand, and you’re very proud of him, but it sinks in a little at a time.

I grew up in a family where my dad always said to us, “I’ve got your back,” and I can do no less to be there for both of them. [Also] to be a sounding board for them when they need a sounding board, to be a comforter, to be their mother, and that’s it. I’m grateful to have children that are concerned about the country they live in, the communities they’re a part of, and what they can do to make a difference in life.

Q. Is there a chance Sen. Booker could come to Elko?

A. I think he will probably. We’ve got 12 more months of this, right? I don’t doubt that you will see him.

Cory has been up in this area knocking on doors, and canvassing. I think he was one of the first politicians to come up this way, if I’m not mistaken, and come to some of these areas, where maybe you don’t see your representatives as often as you would like to see them and get to know the people. So, it is certainly on his radar to recognize these kinds of issues and reach out to the people in these communities to get closer to them and to assure them that you will have a seat at the table.

