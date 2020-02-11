Quarter Midgets of America coming to Elko

ELKO – Plans have been drawn and builders are waiting for the ground to thaw before they complete the first Quarter Mini Association track in Elko.

“Summit Quarter Midget Association has partnered with our local track, Summit Raceway,” said QMA Western region director Sunny Harami-Phillips.

Harami-Phillips said she has worked hard to bring five new tracks to Nevada. Each track has its own personal challenge. Elko's is “on track” for construction in March and organizers hope the races will begin in June.

Nevada track families have been very supportive, Harami-Phillips said. Track presidents and boards have challenged each other to build different and intriguing tracks.

“It’s almost like big boys playing with big toys to see who has the best dirt-banked challenge race track,” Harami-Phillips said.