Quarter Midgets of America coming to Elko

ELKO – Plans have been drawn and builders are waiting for the ground to thaw before they complete the first Quarter Mini Association track in Elko.
“Summit Quarter Midget Association has partnered with our local track, Summit Raceway,” said QMA Western region director Sunny Harami-Phillips.
Harami-Phillips said she has worked hard to bring five new tracks to Nevada. Each track has its own personal challenge. Elko's is “on track” for construction in March and organizers hope the races will begin in June.
Nevada track families have been very supportive, Harami-Phillips said. Track presidents and boards have challenged each other to build different and intriguing tracks.
“It’s almost like big boys playing with big toys to see who has the best dirt-banked challenge race track,” Harami-Phillips said.
The QMA style cars are about one-quarter the size of a full-size midget car. According to QuarterMidgets.com, the cars feature a full, four-wheel independent suspension and full roll cages. Seat belts and shoulder harnesses are required. The tracks consist of 1/20 mile of banked ovals composed of dirt, concrete and asphalt surfaces.
“We start children at 5 years old with a hands-on training program,” Harami-Phillips said. They can race until they are 16.
Harami-Phillips is also the special needs director and works with families who have children with physical and financial needs.
“QMA is the only sanctioned Quarter Midget program with a special needs program here in Nevada,” she said.
QuarterMidgets.com calls it a family sport. Drivers develop skills in coordination, alertness and basic mechanics.
Harami-Phillips said the sport also teaches children about self-reliance, sportsmanship and a sense of responsibility.
Mike Scott, president of Winnemucca Regional Raceway, was the first person to sponsor a QMA track, Harami-Phillips said. He named it “Renegade QMA.”