Question 1 puts the Board of Regents in a fight for its life

The fate of the Board of Regents lies in voters’ hands in the General Election as Question 1 asks for an amendment to the Nevada Constitution that could give the Legislature the power to govern, control and manage the state university system of higher education.
If voters approve the ballot measure, it will remove provisions that regulate the election of the Board of Regents and their duties, along with control and management of affairs and funds of the Nevada System of Higher Education.
It would also revise the administration of “certain federal land grant proceeds dedicated to benefit certain departments of the state university system.”
A “no” vote would retain those powers with the Board of Regents and defeat a measure approved twice by legislators, in 2017 and 2019 sessions.
It is unclear if there is a financial impact regarding the Board of Regents, the question states.
A majority “yes” vote would remove references to an elected Board of Regents and require the Legislature to create laws that would offer reasonable protection for individual academic freedom for students, employees and contractors of institutions of higher education, which is something that cannot be exactly determined upon the ballot question’s approval.
There would be no financial impact regarding the second half of the question. Passage of Question 1 would keep the purpose or use of federal land grant proceeds established under the federal Morrill Land Grant Act of 1862 that are earmarked for certain departments under the State University.
But there is debate over whether or not the Board of Regents is a necessary governing entity, and if its powers should be handed over to the Legislature. Moreover, how would it affect the higher education system that encompasses Great Basin College and its rural satellite campuses?
What is the Board of Regents?
Established in 1865, the Nevada System of Higher Education oversees the University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, along with a state college, research institute and four community colleges, including Great Basin College.
“Much like a corporate board of directors, Nevada’s Board of Regents governs the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE),” says the organization’s website. “Elected to serve a six-year term, the 13 Regents set policies and approve budgets for Nevada’s entire public system of higher education.”
Chancellor Melody Rose serves as NSHE’s “executive officer,” who supervises all eight college presidents, including GBC’s Joyce Helens, and ensures the Board of Regents’ policies are implemented throughout the System.
“As chancellor, she is the System liaison with the governor, state legislators, and other public officials and community leaders,” the website says.
Throughout the year, the Board convenes four times for regular meetings conducted over two days, subject to the state’s Open Meeting Law.
Before the pandemic, the Board rotated its four meetings among the various NSHE campuses. Today, meetings are conducted via videoconference and teleconference.
Nevada is one out of 29 states that allows a single administrative board to oversee its higher education institutions. It is the only state to elect regents through a general election. In other states, regents are appointed by either governors or legislatures.
Yes on Q1
Proponents of the bill believe that removing key powers from the elected Board would make it more accountable to the Legislature. Supporters have pointed to actions by past Chancellors and Regents that they say cast suspicion on the institution.
Citing critical comment toward GBC from Regent Chair Mark Doubrava, Assemblyman John Ellison said it was an example of “a pattern of unchecked behavior by NSHE and the Board of Regents. It’s time we hold them accountable for their actions …”
Ellison said if approved, the measure would “ensure that NSHE and the Board of Regents operate with greater transparency, oversight and accountability …”
“Nevada is the only state where a single elected board governs all universities, colleges, and community colleges. This antiquated bureaucracy creates a system that is inflexible and unable to meet the needs of our various colleges and universities, which have their own unique missions, such as our own GBC,” Ellison continued.
The Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers and Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada union endorsed Question 1, with the firefighter’s union stating that its support “stresses just how important workforce training and education are to the well-being of residents and communities throughout our state.”
The union said a yes vote would protect smaller colleges and its degree programs that deliver students into Nevada’s labor market:
“The Board of Regents have continually played games with our colleges and universities and even now are seeking to close down community colleges and workforce programs when we need them the most for our economic recovery.”
Two former community college presidents based out of Carson City and Reno support Question 1. They said it was due to “one of the worst financial crisis in our state’s history” that they believed a yes vote on Question 1 would “strengthen our workforce so that in the future, Nevadans are not as vulnerable to the vagaries of the national economy.”
In a joint statement, Dr. Carol Lucey, President Emerita of Western Nevada College, and Dr. John Gwaltney, President Emeritus of Truckee Meadows Community College, wrote that its passage would “ensure first, that the public dollars provided by the state to the campuses are used primarily for instruction.
“Secondly, that the campuses have the flexibility needed to respond to the needs of their communities’ expanding and diversifying economies,” Lucey and Gwaltney wrote.
No on Q1
Regent Cathy McAdoo, who represents District 8 that includes Elko County, responded to criticism that the Board of Regents were functioning without accountability, and pointed to a loss in local representation should Question 1 be approved.
“I contend regents are already accountable, transparent, and have oversight by way of personal ethics and integrity,” McAdoo said.
“The Board meetings are conducted per Nevada’s Open Meeting Law and other State laws,” McAdoo continued. “Regents also commit to the Nevada Acknowledgement of Ethical Standards for Public Officers. With due respect to the legislators for their personal integrity and ethics, I think it is noteworthy that they are self-exempted from the Open Meeting Law.”
McAdoo added that voters could lose a representative on the Board if the regents were removed from the state Constitution. It could also mean a reconfiguration of the nine-member Board, in which at least four — or possibly all — members would be appointed, McAdoo said.
“The passage of Question 1 will remove the Regents from the Nevada Constitution and your right to vote for your regent representative will also be removed,” she said. “For me, protecting Nevadan’s right to vote is reason enough to defeat Question 1.”
District 11 Regent Jason Geddes’s thoughts on Question 1 were published this week in the Reno Gazette Journal, agreeing with McAdoo on the loss of representation and countering critics who have pointed to NSHE’s $26 million biennial budget.
“The FY 21-22 budget had about $10 million for administration which is on par with states our size. There is an additional $39 million for System Computing Services (SCS), which provides services to NSHE as well as computing support for numerous state departments as well as county and federal services, including K-12 schools, courts and health care clinics,” Geddes wrote. “A cut to these services would not help the state.”
He also addressed concerns regarding the possibility of the college system’s academic freedoms being placed “under the control of the Legislature that could then change the definition every two years.”
“Academic Freedom is something that all members of higher education hold dear,” Geddes wrote. “The definitions are prescribed nationally and agreed to in Nevada under a shared governance model with faculty, staff and students. It is not something that should be at the political whims of a Legislative majority.”
