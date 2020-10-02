Question 1 puts the Board of Regents in a fight for its life

The fate of the Board of Regents lies in voters’ hands in the General Election as Question 1 asks for an amendment to the Nevada Constitution that could give the Legislature the power to govern, control and manage the state university system of higher education.

If voters approve the ballot measure, it will remove provisions that regulate the election of the Board of Regents and their duties, along with control and management of affairs and funds of the Nevada System of Higher Education.

It would also revise the administration of “certain federal land grant proceeds dedicated to benefit certain departments of the state university system.”

A “no” vote would retain those powers with the Board of Regents and defeat a measure approved twice by legislators, in 2017 and 2019 sessions.

It is unclear if there is a financial impact regarding the Board of Regents, the question states.

A majority “yes” vote would remove references to an elected Board of Regents and require the Legislature to create laws that would offer reasonable protection for individual academic freedom for students, employees and contractors of institutions of higher education, which is something that cannot be exactly determined upon the ballot question’s approval.