Quintero earns multiple awards from NAHREP

ELKO — Coldwell Banker Excel is pleased to announce that the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP) recently recognized Erica Quintero, REALTOR® with the office, in their annual Top 250 Latino Agents Awards.

Quintero was recognized as one of the “Top 250 Agents” across the country in addition to being named one of the “Top 100 Agents” in the West geographic region. This is Quintero’s third consecutive year being honored by NAHREP.

This year’s honorees were selected from over 1,000 agents from numerous markets across the country and based on their total transactions and total volume for 2019.

The winners are announced and invited to attend the NAHREP Real Estate and Wealth Conference in San Diego, California.

“Erica’s receipt of this prestigious honor is a testament to the high level of service she offers to each and every one of her clients and her dedication to her profession,” said Broker James Q. Winer.

Erica Quintero is a REALTOR® at Coldwell Banker Excel which is located at 700 Idaho St., in Elko. Quintero can be reached at 775-397-2379. Habla Español.

