Quintero wins Congressional Art Competition

ELKO – U.S. Representative Mark Amodei (NV-02) met with Abigail B. Quintero, to offer his congratulations. Abigail, a junior at Wells High School in Elko County, and her mother traveled to Washington D.C. for the Congressional Art Competition winners’ reception.

Her original artwork, called Nevada’s Landscape, used acrylic paint, showcasing the natural beauty of Nevada. In her art competition entry form, Abigail wrote as part of her description, “A Nevada landscape that is filled with bright color. A body of water is visible that has mountains and trees surrounding it. The painting captures a daybreak of the landscape.”

Rep. Amodei said, “The annual Congressional Art Competition is a great opportunity for students to showcase their artistic talent, creative vision, and enthusiasm for their state. In her powerful painting, Nevada’s Landscape, Abigail, Nevada’s Second Congressional District winner, captures the magic of daybreak in Nevada. I applaud Abigail’s Nevada-inspired creation, and I look forward to seeing Nevada’s Landscape shining bright at the Capitol for the next year. This year’s submissions as a whole were incredibly strong, and I congratulate Abigail on this exceptional achievement. I’m proud of all our participants this year and hope students across Northern Nevada will join in this competition again next year.”

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors the Congressional Art Competition for high school students nationwide. This is a unique opportunity for students in each congressional district in the country to be recognized for their artistic talent. Every year, the artwork submitted by students across Nevada’s Second Congressional District are judged on aesthetics, creativity, and relation to Nevada. The winning artist’s work is displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.