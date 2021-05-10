Race to claim Elko school tax

ELKO – Elko County and its cities need to act this year if they want a piece of the 75 cents in taxes expiring because of the defeat of the Elko County School District’s pay-as-you-go tax.

The tax expires on June 30, 2022.

“Elko County has a pretty significant decision to make,” Jeremy Aguero of Applied Analysis told Elko County Commissioners.

He said if the county and its cities do not act, the “challenge would be that the cap that is imposed on property tax will be reduced to the level that didn’t include that tax increment and the local jurisdictions would not have the ability to recapture that over time.”

Elko County Assistant Manager and Chief Financial Officer Cash Minor told the Elko Daily that the county needs to be looking at the question “and decide which way to go.”

Elko County and the City of Elko hired Applied Analysis to take a close look at tax alternatives and what they can do to keep the 75 cents from slipping away.

Elko City Council will hear from Applied Analysis at its 4 p.m. meeting on May 11. Meanwhile, the school district is considering a ballot question to bring its construction tax back to voters.