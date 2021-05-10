Race to claim Elko school tax

ELKO – Elko County and its cities need to act this year if they want a piece of the 75 cents in taxes expiring because of the defeat of the Elko County School District’s pay-as-you-go tax.
The tax expires on June 30, 2022.
“Elko County has a pretty significant decision to make,” Jeremy Aguero of Applied Analysis told Elko County Commissioners.
He said if the county and its cities do not act, the “challenge would be that the cap that is imposed on property tax will be reduced to the level that didn’t include that tax increment and the local jurisdictions would not have the ability to recapture that over time.”
Elko County Assistant Manager and Chief Financial Officer Cash Minor told the Elko Daily that the county needs to be looking at the question “and decide which way to go.”
Elko County and the City of Elko hired Applied Analysis to take a close look at tax alternatives and what they can do to keep the 75 cents from slipping away.
Elko City Council will hear from Applied Analysis at its 4 p.m. meeting on May 11. Meanwhile, the school district is considering a ballot question to bring its construction tax back to voters.
City Manager Curtis Calder told the Elko Daily that “because the City of Elko’s Ad Valorem rate has never been maximized, and due to the Abatement Act of 2005, the City of Elko believed it was prudent to have an outside expert weigh in on all available options.”
He said the city and county agreed to split the cost of the analysis.
The key question is whether the cities and county need more tax dollars for operations and projects that can be obtained by using a portion of the 75 cents or should allow the tax rate for property owners to end, according to Aguero.
Applied Analysis states in its draft report that “in determining a path forward, readers should be mindful that this tax rate situation was essentially ‘handed’ to the governing bodies within Elko County. This discussion arises because of the failed ballot question in the 2020 election combined with the unique mechanics of Nevada property tax law, including the partial property tax abatements and the maximum allowable rates and revenue constraining local governments in their rate making activities.”
Partial tax abatements generally limit the increase of a property tax bill to 3% for owner-occupied residential property and 8% for all other property, which means that if the 75-cent tax is not used before it expires, future tax hikes will be limited by the abatements.
The 75 cent-tax currently makes up part of the county tax cap of $3.66 per $100 assessed valuation. The legislative cap was $3.64 but the state allows 2 extra cents as an override.
Elko City Council has already voted to take 17.77 cents of the 75-cent pot, and Financial services Director Jan Baum said earlier that it would bring in $1.09 million in one year. The tax hike will not fall into place, however, until the 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax expires.
Calder said the 17.77-cent hike would take the city to the maximum rate.
Elko County’s fire district has budgeted for a tax hike of 3.25 cents to 29.25 cents to provide more revenue to cover the state Wildland Fire Protection Program’s annual fee, but Elko County Commissioners still must approve that tax increase.
Aguero said in his presentation to county commissioners on May 5 that under one scenario, the county could grab the entire 75 cents for revenue of $15 million a year.
The county could help the cities under the county-takes-all scenario because “allocating funds toward capital project and program support is permissible as these projects can be viewed as expenditures that create direct access or benefit for county residents as a whole,” the report says.
Another option would be for the county to levy a portion of the 75 cents, with each of the cities taking the remaining rate as long as they do not exceed the $3.66 cap and they act before the pay-as-you-go tax expires.
Such an effort, however, would have to be done without violating state statutes.
The report says the law prohibits agreements to transfer funds from a larger governmental body, such as the county, to the smaller governmental body, such as the city, so no one goes over the tax cap.
Another scenario that Applied Analysis prepared based on client feedback used specific increment allocations for the county and the cities of Elko and Wells, with the county’s level at 37.4 cents, Wells at 19.9 cents and Elko at 17.7 cents.
“While the sum of the proposed individual increment rates is $0.75, these increments are not truly additive as municipal-level tax rates only apply to properties within their own jurisdictions” the report states.
The county rate would bring in more than $8.63 million from all jurisdictions. Elko would receive $1.1 million expected with the tax hike the council recently approved, while Wells would receive $65,901 per year, according to the report.
Another scenario would be to take only a portion or none of the 75 cents. Applied Analysis is working on another option requested by county staff that would allow cities that still have room on their tax cap to raise taxes, and the county would take the remainder of the 75-cent purse.
Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis also wrote that questions to be considered include whether there is a taxpayer expectation that their tax bills will go down with defeat of pay-as-you-go.
Currently, the maximum allowable and imposed tax rates in the county include $1.50 for Elko County School District. This covers 75 cents that the district will continue to receive for schools and the defeated 75 cents in pay-as-you-go taxes for capital projects.