Rain and shine: Spring Creek and Elko seniors graduate

At Elko High School, the skies cleared before the school’s 125th commencement ceremony for more than 250 graduates.

Senior Benjamin Espinoza told the crowd he was grateful the school could have a traditional graduation. “This pandemic took a lot away from us. I’m not going to sugarcoat it, this was a difficult year.”

“But if anything, I did learn a lot from this pandemic. One of those lessons being to never to take anything for granted,” Espinoza continued. “I took too much for granted. Spirit days, school events, rushing to lunch, Walking to class with friends. I learned that every minute, good and bad is worth saving. We should not focus on what the pandemic took away from us, but what we have.”

Loulou Neff of Ruby Valley delivered the senior address, comparing her class’s struggles during the pandemic with a personal experience.

“We made it through high school despite all the challenges disappointments and uncertainties we faced, and who knows what lies ahead,” Neff said. “The point is that life doesn’t always work out the way we want it to, and I hope you all have great success in your future but none of are going to get there without first experiencing failures. Some of us might experience a lot of failures, but we’ve got to keep going.”

At the end of the ceremony, fireworks were set off from the Elko County Fairgrounds.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.