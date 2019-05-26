ELKO – Elko broke a precipitation record Saturday, flood waters are rising west of Battle Mountain, and at least another week of rain is expected in northeastern Nevada.
Rain at the airport measured 0.41 of an inch. The old record was 0.25, set back in 1937.
May precipitation stood at 2.27 inches as of midnight Saturday, which is nearly three times the average amount for the month.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Humboldt River between Battle Mountain and Winnemucca.
“The Humboldt River at Comus is running high and is steadily rising,” stated the warning.
The river could reach 10.3 feet by Wednesday. Moderate flood stage is 10.5 feet.
The National Weather Service forecast for Elko calls for a 90 percent chance of rain on Memorial Day, 60 percent Tuesday, 40 percent Wednesday, and continued showers and thunderstorms through at least Saturday.
Temperatures may warm up into the lower 70s by the end of the week.
