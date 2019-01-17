ELKO – “Thunder snow” could rumble over Elko on Thursday as the air pressure changes with approaching storms.
Rain and snow pelted the region Thursday morning.
Precipitation fell mostly as rain below 6,000 feet. Adverse driving conditions were reported on Mountain City Highway north of Elko and on the Tuscarora Highway.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 4 a.m. Friday. The Ruby Mountains and White Pine County are under a winter storm warning.
“Snow levels will be rising during the day, so significant accumulations in the valleys are not expected, however there will be some accumulation in snow squall activity,” National Weather Service forecasters said.
Elevations above 6,000 feet could see a foot of snow – and even greater amounts on mountain peaks.
Showers will taper off Friday.
The forecast calls for additional snow showers Friday night into Saturday, and Sunday into Monday.
The Martin Luther King holiday will bring mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s.
