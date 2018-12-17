Try 1 month for 99¢
Snow forecast
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – A weak storm system brought scattered rain and snow showers across northeastern Nevada on Monday, with most places expected to see less than an inch of accumulation.

“Morning travel may be impacted along I-80 from east of Winnemucca to U.S. 93 north and south of Wells,” stated a National Weather Service advisory.

Valley snowfall could be in the 1 to 3 inch range with the higher amounts on summits during the morning. Mountains are expected to receive up to 6 inches of snow.

“Snow showers linger through the afternoon before moving east around sunset,” said the weather service.

The week ahead will bring mostly dry weather, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The next chance of precipitation in Elko arrives Saturday night with isolated show showers continuing Sunday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments