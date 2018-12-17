ELKO – A weak storm system brought scattered rain and snow showers across northeastern Nevada on Monday, with most places expected to see less than an inch of accumulation.
“Morning travel may be impacted along I-80 from east of Winnemucca to U.S. 93 north and south of Wells,” stated a National Weather Service advisory.
Valley snowfall could be in the 1 to 3 inch range with the higher amounts on summits during the morning. Mountains are expected to receive up to 6 inches of snow.
“Snow showers linger through the afternoon before moving east around sunset,” said the weather service.
The week ahead will bring mostly dry weather, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
The next chance of precipitation in Elko arrives Saturday night with isolated show showers continuing Sunday.
