Rain, snow, cold on their way back to Elko

ELKO – The weather is about to turn wet and wintry.
The National Weather Service is calling for a 70 to 80 percent chance of rain Wednesday night through Friday in Elko, changing to snow Friday night and continuing into Sunday. Snow will come earlier to higher elevations.
Elko could receive one-half to an inch of precipitation from this latest weather system.
Highs are expected to drop from the mid-40s into the 30s this weekend.
The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook that will be updated if winter driving conditions become an issue.
The colder, wet conditions follow a period of above-normal temperatures over the past week. Temperatures have been reaching in the mid to upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees higher than normal.