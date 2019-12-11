Rain, snow, cold on their way back to Elko
0 comments
alert top story

Rain, snow, cold on their way back to Elko

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Precipitation forecast
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – The weather is about to turn wet and wintry.

The National Weather Service is calling for a 70 to 80 percent chance of rain Wednesday night through Friday in Elko, changing to snow Friday night and continuing into Sunday. Snow will come earlier to higher elevations.

Elko could receive one-half to an inch of precipitation from this latest weather system.

Highs are expected to drop from the mid-40s into the 30s this weekend.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook that will be updated if winter driving conditions become an issue.

The colder, wet conditions follow a period of above-normal temperatures over the past week. Temperatures have been reaching in the mid to upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees higher than normal.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
4 Nevadans qualify for Super Bowl of rodeo
Local

4 Nevadans qualify for Super Bowl of rodeo

While Dakota Eldridge may be the only Elko County contestant at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, he's far from the only Nevada cowboy who will rock and roll under the bright lights of Las Vegas. He will be joined by Fallon team roper Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion and 10-time WNFR qualifier — and a pair of Winnemucca talents as saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock and bareback rider Trenten Montero make their WNFR debuts.

Carlin man charged with lewdness
Local

Carlin man charged with lewdness

ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested this week following an investigation into claims that he encouraged a sexual relationship between a teenage g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News