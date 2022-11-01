Rain, snow in forecast Tuesday night

ELKO – Wind gusts of 30-40 mph were blasting through the Elko area Tuesday morning as rain and snow approached the region.

No weather advisories had been posted for Elko as of 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 90% chance of snow Tuesday night, lowering to 60% Wednesday morning and 30% Wednesday afternoon.

“Heaviest snow amounts are expected across the mountains of White Pine County, especially in Great Basin National Park, where highest peaks could see a foot or more of new snow by Wednesday night,” stated forecasters.

Much colder temperatures are in store behind the front. Highs in the mid-60s on Tuesday will be replaced by highs in the lower 40s and upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to warm back up to around 50 degrees by Saturday as another chance of rain and snow moves in.

Wintry weather will continue into the early part of next week, according to the extended forecast.