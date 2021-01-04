 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rain, snow in higher elevations creates adverse driving conditions
0 comments
top story

Rain, snow in higher elevations creates adverse driving conditions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roundabout

Snow was sticking to the highway at the Spring Creek roundabout Monday night around 9:15 p.m.

 NDOT

ELKO – A fast-moving snow squall created adverse driving conditions on some Elko-area highways Monday night.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported wintry conditions on Lamoille and Mountain City highways, as well as Interstate 80 from Elko to Halleck and from Carlin to Emigrant Pass. Parts of U.S. 93 north of Wells were also snow-covered.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No crashes were reported as of 9 p.m.

Snow was moving east through Elko County and was expected to exit by midnight.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Elko District Judge Mason Simons - Jan. 4, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News