Rain, snow in higher elevations creates adverse driving conditions

ELKO – A fast-moving snow squall created adverse driving conditions on some Elko-area highways Monday night.
The Nevada Department of Transportation reported wintry conditions on Lamoille and Mountain City highways, as well as Interstate 80 from Elko to Halleck and from Carlin to Emigrant Pass. Parts of U.S. 93 north of Wells were also snow-covered.
No crashes were reported as of 9 p.m.
Snow was moving east through Elko County and was expected to exit by midnight.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s.