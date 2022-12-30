 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rain, snow lead to crashes in Elko County

  • 0
Rain, snow lead to crashes in Elko County

A truck slid off U.S. Highway 93 on Friday morning as rain and snow made roads slick in northeastern Nevada.

 ECFPD

ELKO – Emergency crews responded to multiple crashes Friday morning on U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells, including one in which a truck slid off the road.

There were no injuries.

Elko County Fire Station 34 in Wells, MedX AirOne, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office were called out, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

A crash was also reported on Interstate 80 at Carlin around 5:30 a.m., according to Nevada State Police.

Overnight snowfall turned to rain as expected Friday morning and the forecast calls for showers to continue into Sunday. Cooler temperatures will change the precipitation back to snow in most valley locations Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A brief break is expected Monday before snow showers return to the region throughout next week.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County to pay ex-deputy $175,000

County to pay ex-deputy $175,000

Former Elko County Sheriff’s Department deputy John Gaylor won a $175,000 settlement in his wrongful termination lawsuit against Elko County stemming from a vehicle crash.

Elko County's top crime stories of 2022

Elko County's top crime stories of 2022

Fentanyl abuse spread havoc across Elko County, two young men were convicted of murdering teenage girls, and the Elko area saw an average of one shooting incident per month in 2022.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Moscow's holiday lights can't make Russians forget the war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News