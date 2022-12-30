Rain, snow lead to crashes in Elko County

ELKO – Emergency crews responded to multiple crashes Friday morning on U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells, including one in which a truck slid off the road.

There were no injuries.

Elko County Fire Station 34 in Wells, MedX AirOne, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office were called out, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

A crash was also reported on Interstate 80 at Carlin around 5:30 a.m., according to Nevada State Police.

Overnight snowfall turned to rain as expected Friday morning and the forecast calls for showers to continue into Sunday. Cooler temperatures will change the precipitation back to snow in most valley locations Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A brief break is expected Monday before snow showers return to the region throughout next week.