Wet weather
ELKO – The latest storms have been skirting Elko but Saturday will bring a chance of snow accumulation, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Rain and snow are likely today but highs will be in the upper 40s. Another chance of rain and snow arrives on Friday, followed by 1-2 inches of snow on Saturday as highs drop to the lower 40s.

Weather service radar showed bands of precipitation crossing Nevada north of Interstate 80 on Thursday morning.

There seems to be no end to the wet pattern, as rain and snow are in the forecast every day of the week ahead.

February has seen precipitation fall in Elko every two out of three days. The total water amount so far is just over two and a half inches – more than three times the average for the month.

