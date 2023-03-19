ELKO – Northeastern Nevada’s break in the weather is about to end. Rain, snow and windy conditions are forecast in the week ahead.

Light rain showers are expected beginning Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, followed by a mix of rain and snow.

Spring officially arrives Monday but the forecast calls for snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

“All told, northern Nevada is forecast to see one to four inches in the valleys with about three to six inches on the higher passes and summits, and eight to sixteen inches in the mountains.”

A flood watch remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon for southern Lander/Eureka and White Pine counties, as well as northern portions of Nye County.

“While recent flood impacts have lessened in severity, areas of overland flooding, ponding of water on roads, washed out roads, and muddy conditions continue to persist,” the weather service stated.

No major river flooding is expected, however, due to the continued cold temperatures. Snow levels will begin to fall Sunday night to below 6,000 feet, with temperatures dropping below freezing at night and slowing the rate of melting.

Yet another weather system may be headed this way Thursday through Saturday as well.