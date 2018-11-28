ELKO – Rain will turn to snow as high temperatures drop from the 40s into the 30s this week.
The snow level Wednesday was expect to stay around 6,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Another system moving in Thursday will bring increased moisture and slightly cooler temperatures, enough to drop snow levels to the valley floors by Friday morning.
“At this time Thursday evening through Friday morning looks to be the most concerning, as many valley areas are expected to receive between a half inch and two inches of snow, making the Friday morning commute more challenging for some,” said a hazardous weather outlook posted early Wednesday morning.
Less snow is expected Friday afternoon through the weekend. Much cooler overnight temperatures will drop to the single digits Sunday and Monday night in Elko, and possibly below zero in higher elevation valley locations such as Ely and Wildhorse.
