Rainstorm pushes October over 2 inches in Elko

ELKO – The precipitation record for Oct. 25 was shattered by an “atmospheric river” that boosted the month’s already abundant moisture.

Elko received 1.17 inches, nearly three times the previous record of .39 of an inch for the date.

Precipitation for the water year now stands at 2.39 inches. That’s far above the average mark of around half an inch at the end of October, and nearly one-quarter of an entire “normal” water year.

Rain or a rain-snow mix has fallen in Elko on 10 of the first 25 days of the water year.

Other parts of northeastern Nevada also saw heavy rain. Ely received just over an inch, and Winnemucca just under an inch.

Dry weather is forecast through the end of the week. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the 60s by Thursday and stay there through the weekend.

