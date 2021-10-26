 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rainstorm pushes October over 2 inches in Elko

  • 0
Record rainfall
NWS

ELKO – The precipitation record for Oct. 25 was shattered by an “atmospheric river” that boosted the month’s already abundant moisture.

Elko received 1.17 inches, nearly three times the previous record of .39 of an inch for the date.

Precipitation for the water year now stands at 2.39 inches. That’s far above the average mark of around half an inch at the end of October, and nearly one-quarter of an entire “normal” water year.

Rain or a rain-snow mix has fallen in Elko on 10 of the first 25 days of the water year.

Other parts of northeastern Nevada also saw heavy rain. Ely received just over an inch, and Winnemucca just under an inch.

Dry weather is forecast through the end of the week. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the 60s by Thursday and stay there through the weekend.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Will alien species rise globally by 2050?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News