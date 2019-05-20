{{featured_button_text}}
Elko forecast
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada’s wet pattern continued over the weekend as rain and snow showers boosted May precipitation to more than double the average amount.

The total at Elko’s airport was 1.33 inches after Sunday’s storms. That compares with an average mark of .59 of an inch for the third week of May.

And more precipitation is on the way. The National Weather Service forecast calls for rain every day this week, and possibly snow on Monday night. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent Monday, 90 percent Tuesday, and 70 percent Wednesday.

Elko has already exceeded its annual water-year average with more than four months left in the water year. The total as of early Monday morning was 10.33 inches. Elko’s annual average precipitation is 9.91 inches.

Temperatures will be much cooler than average this week as well. The high Tuesday is expected to reach only 50 degrees, compared with an average high of 70.

