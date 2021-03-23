Raley's donates $10,000 to Boys and Girls Club

ELKO – Raley’s presented a giant check to the Boys and Girls Club of Elko with a generous donation of $10,000.

“Raley’s chose four locations out of the region to receive a donation and the Boys and Girls of Elko was one of them,” said Michael Grimm, Raley’s Elko Store Leader.

Boys and Girls of Elko Club CEO Rusty Bahr said the donation “will help more kids today than ever before.”

“This is an unbelievable commitment by Raley’s,” Bahr said. “The Boys and Girls Club operates by the generosity of community donors. The COVID-19 pandemic has put an enormous strain on every organization, including the Boys and Girls Club.”

Donations are vital for the Club’s success, Bahr added. To learn more about helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko, visit their website at www.bgcelko.org.

—-

Below is a collection of photographs of the Boys and Girls Club between 2019 and 2021.

