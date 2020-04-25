Rally calls for governor to reopen rural businesses

“We are running what we call a coalition of local business owners,” said Jeff Watson, owner of Empower Fitness. “If we have a rogue business that does not want to follow the CDC guidelines, we are all screwed. We can follow the guidelines that are set forth for the essential businesses. We’ve got to be responsible."

"I agree with raising flags and rifles and saying, ‘Let’s do it,’ but sometimes that’s not the smartest way to do things," Watson said. "For those of you who are small business owners, we are having a meeting today at the Performance Athletic Club at 2:30 on how to do these guidelines properly so we don’t get shut down because we are just defiant. We all care about the safety of the public. If we all stand together and do the right thing, we can get past this.”

The crowd cheered.

“You just have to be aware of the risk that you could be fined and jailed,” Jueden said. “What happens after the shutdown and it goes to court, I cannot even guess. I know that there are businesses that have been fined for being non-essential, but all of our businesses are essential. We have to open.”

“My biggest question that no one has been able to answer is that do we magically become 'cootie-free' once we all go to the grocery stores and to WalMart, because that’s where we are all going,” said Eva Owsian, a former small business owner who came out to support other business owners. “I understand there is a virus. I do believe in practicing guidelines. Wash your hands. I don’t believe in the quarantine at all. I do have a lot of faith in our fellow business owners. They would practice very safe guidelines.”

