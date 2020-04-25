Rally calls for governor to reopen rural businesses

ELKO – Members of “Fight for Nevada,” a group formed to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak, conducted a rally Saturday in downtown Elko to hand out petitions and demand the reopening of Nevada’s rural communities.
Approximately 100 people attended the event in the Commercial Casino parking lot.
Nevada has been under business restrictions since March 17 and a stay-home directive since April 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“He (Sisolak) doesn’t understand how the rural communities work,” said Alyce Jueden, rally organizer. “Sisolak says they (residents) will start moving between communities. We do that anyway. We’ve continued to do that because that’s how we live. Eureka has to come to Elko for grocery shopping, they don’t have a major grocery store."
"We can do a soft opening," she continued. "Mom and Pops are suffering the worst and there is just not any reasonable explanation of why it can’t be implemented. If it doesn’t work, we go back. We have to try to keep the devastation of our rural communities to a minimum. Waiting until Vegas or Reno get their situation under control will really devastate the rural areas.”
“If we implement social guidelines for each business and they are followed, then we should be fine,” Jueden said. “We have had 12 cases in 40 days. We have an industry (mining) that employs thousands of people and we still have only 12 cases.”
Sisolak's most recent directive calls for non-essential businesses and schools to stay closed until April 30, but he indicated in an April 21 press conference that closures would continue until coronavirus cases decline.
“We’ve got a business and we want to open at the end of the month like they said,” said Sam Coffey, owner of Got Ya Covered. We’ve been down for seven weeks by the end of the month, seven weeks, no money. Nobody’s calling.”
“Somehow we need to get him to understand that we cannot afford to keep closed,” Jueden said. “We are spending $300 million a week on unemployment and most people are not even getting it yet. You need to write your representatives and assemblymen.”
“We all know where Sisolak sits, right down in Clark County,” Coffey said.
Jueden said she thinks the coronavirus already worked its way through Elko in November when many locals were sick. Others in the crowd agreed with her.
Nevada's first official case was reported on March 5.
As of Saturday, Nevada had confirmed 4,539 coronavirus cases and 205 deaths, mostly in Clark County. Elko County has seen zero new cases in the past week.
"I have friends with small businesses," said bystander Michelle Woodland. “It’s so arbitrary and there is no program for the self-employed.”
“We are running what we call a coalition of local business owners,” said Jeff Watson, owner of Empower Fitness. “If we have a rogue business that does not want to follow the CDC guidelines, we are all screwed. We can follow the guidelines that are set forth for the essential businesses. We’ve got to be responsible."
"I agree with raising flags and rifles and saying, ‘Let’s do it,’ but sometimes that’s not the smartest way to do things," Watson said. "For those of you who are small business owners, we are having a meeting today at the Performance Athletic Club at 2:30 on how to do these guidelines properly so we don’t get shut down because we are just defiant. We all care about the safety of the public. If we all stand together and do the right thing, we can get past this.”
The crowd cheered.
“You just have to be aware of the risk that you could be fined and jailed,” Jueden said. “What happens after the shutdown and it goes to court, I cannot even guess. I know that there are businesses that have been fined for being non-essential, but all of our businesses are essential. We have to open.”
“My biggest question that no one has been able to answer is that do we magically become 'cootie-free' once we all go to the grocery stores and to WalMart, because that’s where we are all going,” said Eva Owsian, a former small business owner who came out to support other business owners. “I understand there is a virus. I do believe in practicing guidelines. Wash your hands. I don’t believe in the quarantine at all. I do have a lot of faith in our fellow business owners. They would practice very safe guidelines.”
