Ranchers coping with drought

Voth said in an email that NGM is operating “under the assumption that hay will cost more than last year and is planning accordingly. The yearly volatility of the hay market has caused us to re-evaluate how and when we feed hay to cattle.”

He said that with the help of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Elko office and other stakeholders, “we have started into the new Outcome Based Grazing Program, which gives us more flexibility when we use some of our allotments. We are in the process of moving our season of use to later in the year. This would not only alleviate some of our dependence on hay but could also yield a very positive effect on the grazing permits by simply mixing up the time and timing that cattle are in a specific pasture.”

Spratling said that the demand for cattle is not as high because there are not enough grassy pastures or feedlot space for all the cattle ranchers in the West looking to sell, and corn is at an all-time high. Corn is fed at feedlots.

Meanwhile, beef is costing consumers more because packing plants “are driving the train right now and say they are at capacity,” Spratling said. “Ranchers in Elko County aren’t seeing any reflections of the high prices of beef at the grocery store.”