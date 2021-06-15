Ranchers coping with drought

Nevada ranchers are doing what they can to mitigate the impact of the current drought on their operations, but the drought is costing them money and will cost them even more as the price of hay jumps and calf numbers dip next spring.
“It’s a West-wide drought. Nobody has feed anywhere,” said Tom Barnes, a Jiggs rancher who is president of the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association. “Everybody is in the same boat. They are looking at strategies.”
Barnes said he sold some cattle this spring to “lighten up as best we could to keep the base cow herd intact.”
He said, however, Jiggs ranchers are better off than many ranchers in the state because of recent storms, but Jiggs was the “epicenter of the drought last year. We struggled through and here we are again.”
Jon Griggs, manager of the Maggie Creek Ranch west of Elko, said the two storms in May “kicked the can down the road a bit and made some grass, but it will be pretty tough this summer and fall,” and the ranch “depopulated the herd” because of the drought.
Nevada Gold Mines Ranch Manager David Voth said NGM has “detailed plans in place to manage through droughts given the arid conditions of northern Nevada. In 2021, we have already implemented several steps towards drought mitigation. The first stage was holding off turnout of cattle to allow for the rangelands to be ready for grazing and to ensure feed lasts as long as possible.”
He said that “open winter allowed us to stay on private rangelands longer than usual and use areas of the range that have historically low utilization of grazing. We have a great crew that knows the cattle and the country very well, and they put a lot of effort into moving cattle to appropriate places on the range so that we did not overgraze.”
Nevada Gold Mines owns 11 ranches in Nevada, including the huge TS Ranch at Dunphy. Eight ranches are leased out and NGM operates the TS, Horseshoe and Dean ranches, according to NGM, which is a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp.
Voth said that stage two of the plan “required us to cull deeper than we planned for the year. Because we had held cattle inside for longer, we were able to cull more strategically than if all the cattle were already out on the range. Additional drought strategies were pulled off due to the outstanding capabilities of our cowboy crew.”
He said that during the branding season, the crew has “been sorting off any dry or otherwise undesirable cows to pull them off the range and allow for more productive cows to make use of the limited forage and water. Our hopes are that these are the same cows we would likely be culling in the fall, so we are not dropping below our operational head count, just removing the cull cattle from the herd several months early and saving the forage those cattle would consume.”
Bleak picture
State Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, a rancher with ranchland mainly in White Pine County but also in Elko and Eureka counties, said “most of the West is bleak. We’re really in trouble. A lot of cattle are being sold and some are going to the kill floor. You can’t find pasture anywhere.”
He said the recent stormy weather in the Ruby Mountains that brought 8 to 10 inches of snow and moisture “saved our life. It was a godsend.” But other parts of the state did not get that precipitation and are doing worst.
“When you get toward Orovada, it looks like the moon,” Goicoechea said.
He said that unless there is moisture, “there will be a shortage of hay going into winter. They are already talking about $300 dollar alfalfa.” That is per ton.
Rancher Sam Mori of Tuscarora said about the drought that “this isn’t the first time it has happened, and we will persevere,” and he outlined a few of the impacts of the drought.
Water is an issue now when ranchers are irrigating fields to grow winter hay for their cattle, he said, which means ranchers will have to bring in extra feed that will be costly.
Mori said ranchers also will find more of a challenge finding drinking sources for cattle with stream flows below normal.
He said the drought is impacting the rate of weight gain for cattle and conception for cows and that will mean fewer calves next spring, which will in turn hurt ranchers.
“The rate of gain and the conception rate of cattle will be challenged because of the declining nutrition. Feed is not going to carry the nutrients that it normally would, which will affect conception in cattle,” Mori said.
Dr. Boyd Spratling, a veterinarian and Deeth rancher, agreed the drought will affect conception and weaning calves from their mothers.
Voth said the recent storms delayed stage three of NGM’s drought plans – early weaning.
“Weaning calves early can be a way to reduce the maintenance needs of a cow. When she is not lactating, her nutritional requirements are greatly reduced. We are likely to still wean earlier than in some years, and we have developed a plan that will allow us to sell very desirable calves without skipping any of the important steps that go into a good weaning program,” he said.
Another effect of the drought is that calves have a better chance of getting sick as the “will be following their mamas around in the dust all day,” said Griggs.
Spratling said there has been “a lot of cattle being sold in the last six weeks,” and ranchers are selling cattle now rather than at a higher weight, so they can “save the forage for the cow herd. You always want to protect your factory.”
“They are selling yearlings, heiffers and steers they would normally sell in September,” Spratling said.
He said in normal times ranchers sell cattle at 800 to 900 pounds, but are selling at 600 to 700 pounds, so the cattle will be sent somewhere greener to be fed until they are heavier. That means less income for the rancher.
Early to market
Jack Payne, owner and manager of Nevada Livestock Marketing LCC in Fallon, said he is seeing cattle on the market that would normally be sold in September and October.
“We’re seeing an increase in numbers for this time of year and sales are double what they were at this time last year,” he said, explaining that lighter cattle get more per pound but there is still the cost of readying them for market and the rancher gets less overall because of the lower weight.
For example, he said an 800-pound animal might sell for $1.25 per pound or $1,000, while a 600-pound animal would sell at $1.40 or $1.45 per pound.
Payne said that cattle prices are down “a little bit because of a shortage of feed,” but there are buyers attracted to the drought areas to buy cattle where there is opportunity. “I had a call from a guy in New Mexico who wants 1,000 head.”
Griggs said Maggie Creek Ranch is keeping cows moving to decent feed and spreading them out, “but we probably won’t have as much of a hay crop,” and hay prices are “going through the roof.”
Voth said in an email that NGM is operating “under the assumption that hay will cost more than last year and is planning accordingly. The yearly volatility of the hay market has caused us to re-evaluate how and when we feed hay to cattle.”
He said that with the help of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Elko office and other stakeholders, “we have started into the new Outcome Based Grazing Program, which gives us more flexibility when we use some of our allotments. We are in the process of moving our season of use to later in the year. This would not only alleviate some of our dependence on hay but could also yield a very positive effect on the grazing permits by simply mixing up the time and timing that cattle are in a specific pasture.”
Spratling said that the demand for cattle is not as high because there are not enough grassy pastures or feedlot space for all the cattle ranchers in the West looking to sell, and corn is at an all-time high. Corn is fed at feedlots.
Meanwhile, beef is costing consumers more because packing plants “are driving the train right now and say they are at capacity,” Spratling said. “Ranchers in Elko County aren’t seeing any reflections of the high prices of beef at the grocery store.”
Payne said consumers are being “gouged at the store,” which is in turn hurting the demand for cattle, while the big four meat packers are making money. He also said he cannot understand how the National Cattlemen’s Association allowed packers to belong to the association because their goals are not the same as those of the ranchers.
Ranchers said the worst may be yet to come this summer if the land stays dry.
Weather, streamflows
Steve Hannah, an Elko-based meteorologist for the National Weather Service for northeastern Nevada, said that “right now we are in a drought cycle, a pretty big one.”
He said the area is in year three of a drought and there may be another year or more of the cycle.
“I’m not really expecting moisture at this time,” Hannah said.
Griggs said that this is the driest year he can recall, and irrigation water is less than half the normal for the Maggie Creek Ranch.
“It’s the gift that keeps on giving. We knew going into the growing season there was low snowpack, and we would need heroic weather to dig out right now.”
Voth said several of the NGM allotments “have plenty of feed, but streamflows and dirt tanks are already at reduced flows or dry. This can force us into hauling water or moving back into private meadows earlier than planned. We are working with our partners at BLM to find ways that we can work together on some commonsense ways to keep the cattle productive without causing damage to the resources.”
According to a recent streamflow report from U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service hydrologist and water supply specialist Jeff Anderson, “conditions this spring have remained dry and warm, with streamflow to date much below normal. April-May precipitation measured at SNOTEL (snow telemetry) sites has been 30-45% of average in the Sierra basins and 37-66% elsewhere in northern Nevada.”
Anderson also wrote in his streamflow update that snow moisture across the SNOTEL network continues to be very dry, and that streamflow forecasts in the Humboldt Basin suggest that April-July streamflow volumes this year could dip below previous minimums for some points.
“In some cases, such as the Marys River, Lamoille Creek, and the Humboldt River near Carlin, the 50% exceedance forecast is equal to or less than the previous minimums,” he said, also reporting that these points are “most likely to see record low flows this year.”