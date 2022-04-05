Randy Houser to headline Country Under the Stars

ELKO – Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko will present the seventh annual Country Under the Stars concert on Thursday, June 9, at the Elko County Fairgrounds, featuring Randy Houser.

Houser has four No. 1 hits, has released five studio albums, 15 singles, and over 4 million singles sales. He topped the charts with the title track, “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss.”

He also earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated "Like A Cowboy." Other notable hits are his No. 1 “We Went,” and what has been called the best song from the best album of 2019, “No Stone Unturned.”

Jägertown will kick off the concert event at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Jägertown’s home base is Utah, but they have been one of the nation’s hottest country bands for over a decade. Described as a mix of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Alabama, Jägertown energizes crowds with their fresh, rockin' country sound.

Concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m. The after hour party with live music from Jägertown, dancing, and drinks starts immediately after the concert.

Tickets start at $36. Front of stage upgrades are available with a limited amount to be sold. Tickets are now available at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko or online at countryunderthestarselko.com.

