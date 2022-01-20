Rapid tests in short supply as omicron surges in Elko

ELKO – Rising COVID cases have strained testing capacity in Elko as the omicron variant surges, according to the Elko County Health Board.

Dr. Bryce Putnam noted the significant increase in case numbers and said the county is trying to boost its rapid testing capability.

“There’s just a lack of tests,” he said Wednesday. “We are right now at critical levels for rapid testing here in Elko County. Private clinics and hospitals are not able to get these tests either.”

Putnam said the county relies on rapid tests because of the long turnaround time on PCR tests.

“When we were seeing two to three day turnaround with the PCR tests sometimes in Wendover right now we’re seeing private labs with a six to eight day turnaround,” he said. “That’s not acceptable.”

Elko County reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 360 active cases. That’s nearly triple the amount from a week ago.

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital CEO Steve Simpson told the health board that the hospital has not being seeing a surge in patients with omicron but the emergency department “has been quite busy with sick people needing testing and treatment” without hospitalization.

Simpson said the hospital has rapid tests that can provide results in about four hours but “the demand for this test far outweighs the supply.” The hospital is recommending providers to order standard PCR tests through Labcorp, and results have been coming back within 48 hours.

“We know that this is not ideal, but our priority must be testing our sickest patients so that our doctors can treat them appropriately,” he said.

With hospital staff getting sick from the omicron variant, NNRH has shifted its quarantine from 10 days down to five “as long as they are symptom-free.” That policy is in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Elko County listed six COVID patients at the end of the day Wednesday, up from three the day before.

In regard to supply chain shortages, Simpson said the hospital has not been having major issues but there is a shortage of blood nationwide. Local blood donation clinics are planned in February.

The hospital is still allowing patients to have one visitor per day.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has driven home to us just how important the role a family and loved ones plays in the healing process,” Simpson said.

Lynn Hoffman raised several questions from the audience during Wednesday’s health board meeting.

She wondered why antibody therapy treatments haven’t been performed recently by the county, suspecting it was a supply issue. Putnam said the county has antibodies in supply but that type had already been determined to be ineffective against the omicron variant.

The County has been working with the state pharmacy board to access sotrobimav, a monoclonal antibody that has been effective against omicron, but Putnam said the supply is low “and there is a lot of people fighting for those resources.”

In response to other questions, Putnam said he was “very concerned” when the CDC announced the quarantine reduction to five days as the omicron variant arrived in the United States.

“We were still ending our delta wave, so we had a crossover,” he said. Elko County adopted the five-day quarantine but with contact tracing, he explained.

Putnam said he was also concerned when labs stopped doing genomic sequencing around the end of December, and he has asked that it be resumed. In the meantime, he believes most cases currently in Elko County are probably omicron.

Hoffman also asked Putnam whether he has seen any evidence of dental problems from mask-wearing. Putnam, who is a dentist, said he had not noticed any issues.

Hoffman thanked Putnam and said many Elko County residents are ready and willing to volunteer in any way needed.

“I think that’s been one of the bright, shining stars of this pandemic, for as much death and sickness as we’ve seen and all of the political upheaval, is that we’ve really showed leadership here at Elko County,” Putnam said, “not only all of us coming together as a team and serving our community, but for people to stand up and say what they believe, because that is most respected here and we thank all of you that do it.”

Putnam said he also wanted offer a message of hope.

“There is no better time to take control of your own health than right now. After this next wave we would really like to see everyone participate in a healthy lifestyle,” including exercise and nutrition.

“The healthier we are now moving forward will help us overcome whatever is to come in the future.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0