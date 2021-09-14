Raul Bravo Jr. remembered with new memorial at courthouse

"We're very humbled we were able to help put together this monument," he said. "We hope we don't have to add any more names, but we're happy to see that there is at least a proper memorial for the one name that is there."

Kenny Adams, director of the POW/MIA Elko Awareness Association, attended the ceremony and placed dog tags with Bravo's photo and information on the stone. He later explained that the tags are for sale, with the proceeds going toward the Raul Bravo Jr. Scholarship.

The association also hosts a memorial bike ride that starts at Elko City Park, goes to Lamoille Canyon and back to the park for a barbecue.

This year's ride was postponed due to the pandemic, but "we're shooting for next year," Adams said. He invited anyone to participate on a bike or by vehicle to raise money for the scholarship.

The VFW Color Guard was present, with bugler Bob Neitz playing "taps" to close the ceremony.

About 20 people were on hand for the dedication, including Daughters of the American Revolution member Sharon Jones.

Hernandez praised the organizations for their willingness to donate the time and money for the memorial.

"I can't say how grateful we are to have people like this in our community who are willing to give," he said. "It's somewhere the family and the people who knew Raul Bravo Jr. could come and be with him. The family, I'm sure, will be grateful."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.