Raul Bravo Jr. remembered with new memorial at courthouse

ELKO – Lance Cpl. Raul Bravo Jr. was honored with a new memorial for the Iraq and Afghanistan War at the Elko County Courthouse on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
Bravo's name was placed on a stone marker at the Elko County Courthouse, "dedicated to all service members that have given their ultimate sacrifice."
Bravo enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2003 after graduating from Elko High School. He served with the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 1st Marine Division, India Company, and Marine Corps Expeditionary Force in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
On March 3, 2007, during his second tour of duty, he was killed in Qaim, Anbar province of Iraq, by an improvised explosive device.
"We lost one of our own," said former VFW Post Commander and Vietnam Veteran Gil Hernandez. "He was our first casualty in Elko County. Thank God he was our last."
Hernandez said he was close to the Bravo family when they lived in Elko.
"I knew Raul Bravo Jr. as a little kid, and to watch him grow up, I never would have thought he would be a Marine," Hernandez recalled.
He said that the Bravo family relocated to Las Vegas. No family members were present at Saturday's ceremony.
A new memorial for Iraq and Afghanistan servicemen and women who died during the war was donated by community members and placed about a foot from the Courthouse War Memorial that lists the fallen soldiers from Elko County in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
The new stone sits about a foot from the War Memorial.
Hernandez said to preserve the original sculpture installed by Elko artist and teacher Sarah Sweetwater in 1991, Bravo's nameplate was removed from the Vietnam portion of the memorial.
"The Vietnam veterans wouldn't have minded adding it on there, but I didn't want to do that without Sarah's permission," he added.
Sweetwater and Hernandez had discussed expanding the memorial before her death in 2016, he said.
Hernandez said stonecutters in Salt Lake City told him that adding another wing to the monument would cost an estimated $40,000.
"I know the community could come together and do that, but I didn't want to ask," he said.
The stone and engraving were from donations from individuals and community organizations.
Dale Andrus of Elko Trophy donated the engraving made of a special outdoor material "that will last for many years to come."
"Everything was donated, which is great," he continued. "If we have any future losses, which we all pray we never have that, it will go there."
Greg Shaffmaster, Vice Humbug of the Lucinda Jane Saunders 1881 chapter of the E Vitus Clampus, said his organization was "honored and thrilled" to participate in the honoring Bravo and remembering those who served in the Iraq/Afghanistan War.
"We're very humbled we were able to help put together this monument," he said. "We hope we don't have to add any more names, but we're happy to see that there is at least a proper memorial for the one name that is there."
Kenny Adams, director of the POW/MIA Elko Awareness Association, attended the ceremony and placed dog tags with Bravo's photo and information on the stone. He later explained that the tags are for sale, with the proceeds going toward the Raul Bravo Jr. Scholarship.
The association also hosts a memorial bike ride that starts at Elko City Park, goes to Lamoille Canyon and back to the park for a barbecue.
This year's ride was postponed due to the pandemic, but "we're shooting for next year," Adams said. He invited anyone to participate on a bike or by vehicle to raise money for the scholarship.
The VFW Color Guard was present, with bugler Bob Neitz playing "taps" to close the ceremony.
About 20 people were on hand for the dedication, including Daughters of the American Revolution member Sharon Jones.
Hernandez praised the organizations for their willingness to donate the time and money for the memorial.
"I can't say how grateful we are to have people like this in our community who are willing to give," he said. "It's somewhere the family and the people who knew Raul Bravo Jr. could come and be with him. The family, I'm sure, will be grateful."