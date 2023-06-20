ELKO -- REACH Air Medical Services has announced another investment to help save lives in Elko County. The air medical provider will now carry blood products on its Elko-based air medical helicopter.

Stacey Ingram, program director for REACH, said packed red blood cells are now available to the medical crews to provide to patients who may be suffering from severe blood loss and require aggressive fluid resuscitation under their care.

“The addition of blood products to our aircraft is an important step in providing care at a moment’s notice to critically ill and injured patients,” said Ingram. “Early administration of blood products can help provide important stabilization for patients being transported to a higher level of care.”

REACH operates four air medical bases in Northern Nevada in Elko, Ely and Reno.