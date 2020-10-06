REACH Air offers flu-prevention advice

ELKO — The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness and can sometimes lead to death. Each year 200,000 people are hospitalized due to complications from the flu.

With growing concerns about the impact the coming flu season could have on healthcare systems recovering from the outbreak of COVID-19, health experts are encouraging widespread flu vaccination and prevention efforts to avoid a second pandemic. REACH Air Medical Services (REACH) offers Elko County residents the following advice for preventing the flu:

Get a yearly flu shot

Wash your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Try to avoid close contact with sick people

Practice good health habits – get plenty of sleep, exercise, manage stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat healthy food

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

If you have been diagnosed with the flu, please follow your healthcare provider’s recommendations. Most people are able to recover from the flu at home without medical care. A normal case of the flu typically resolves itself after three to seven days, although cough and fatigue can persist for more than two weeks.