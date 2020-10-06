REACH Air offers flu-prevention advice

ELKO — The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness and can sometimes lead to death. Each year 200,000 people are hospitalized due to complications from the flu.
With growing concerns about the impact the coming flu season could have on healthcare systems recovering from the outbreak of COVID-19, health experts are encouraging widespread flu vaccination and prevention efforts to avoid a second pandemic. REACH Air Medical Services (REACH) offers Elko County residents the following advice for preventing the flu:
- Get a yearly flu shot
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
- Try to avoid close contact with sick people
- Practice good health habits – get plenty of sleep, exercise, manage stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat healthy food
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze
If you have been diagnosed with the flu, please follow your healthcare provider’s recommendations. Most people are able to recover from the flu at home without medical care. A normal case of the flu typically resolves itself after three to seven days, although cough and fatigue can persist for more than two weeks.
REACH offers the following recommendations for flu sufferers recovering at home, after seeing a healthcare provider:
- Stay home and avoid contact with other people
- Get plenty of rest to let your body recover
- Drink clear fluids such as water, broth, sports drinks or electrolyte beverages to prevent dehydration
- Place a cool, damp washcloth on your forehead, arms and legs to reduce discomfort associated with a fever
- Put a humidifier in your room to make breathing easier
- Gargle with salt water to soothe a sore throat
- Cover up with a warm blanket to calm chills
- Use over-the-counter medications to help relieve flu symptoms
REACH is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network (AMCN), the nation’s largest air medical transport membership program with more than 320 air medical locations across 38 states.
Members flown for a life- or limb-threatening injury or illness by an AMCN participating provider have no out-of-pocket costs for the flight. Whatever the member’s insurance – or third-party insurance – pays is considered payment in full. Annual membership are just $85 for the entire household, with discounts available to seniors.
REACH and Air MedCare Network are committed to the health and wellbeing of the communities they serve. REACH caregivers and AMCN membership sales managers promote safety and preparedness to help save lives and prevent both injury and disability.
