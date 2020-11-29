Readers' Choice 2020: The full list of winners

AUTOMOTIVE
Best Auto Glass
Gold: Elko Glass Service
Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!
Address: 1955 Pinion Road
Phone 738-4928
Website www.elkoglass.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Auto Pros
Auto Pros is a one-stop shop for all your vehicle needs – specializing in mufflers, exhausts, auto detailing, window tinting, windshield replacement and oil changes.
Address: 375 W. Idaho St.
Phone: 753-4204
Website: www.autopros.co
Hours: Mon.-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Fast Glass
Best Auto Repair & Tires
Gold: Les Schwab Tires
Les Schwab Tires is known for its great warranties at no extra cost and its great customer service. The company offers world-class customer service and great benefits. It takes care of its people.
Address: 650 W Silver St.
Phone: 777-9303
Website: www.lesschwab.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Elko Motor Company
Bronze: Auto Pros (tie)
Bronze: Duke’s Diesel Repair (tie)
Duke’s Diesel Repair makes service on your vehicle easier than ever. Duke’s Diesel Repair proudly provides Northeastern Nevada with the very best in personal, over the road and large equipment repairs and service. As always, our Service Trucks are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our team consistently offers top-quality work and fast response times.
Address: 333 Sunshine Lane, Spring Creek, NV 89815
Phone: 775-397-3853
Website: www.dukesdiesel.com
Hours: Shop, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service Trucks, 24/7
Best Car Wash & Auto Detailing
Gold: Express Car Wash
Silver: Auto Pros
Bronze: Hot Rods Detailing
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Best Customer Service - Automotive
Gold: 5th Gear Powersports
5th Gear is known for its small-town service and big-city selection of products, from mining transportation solutions to T-shirts and everything in between. 5th Gear is special because it is a magical place where kids of all ages can find their favorite toys. There are remote control cars and planes, motorcycles and ATV’s of all sizes, LED light bars for your vehicles, and even clothing and luggage all under one roof.
Address: 420 30th St.
Phone: 738-8933
Website: www.5thgearelko.com
Hours: Tues.—Sat. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Silver: Elko Glass
Address: 1955 Pinion Road
Phone: 775-738-4928
Website: www.elkoglass.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Elko Motor Company (tie)
We are your locally owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Toyota dealership here to serve you for all your sales, service and parts automotive needs in the Elko, Spring Creek, and surrounding areas. From the 60 families at Elko Motor Company we greatly appreciate your business and support!
Address: 1585 Lamoille Highway
Phone: 775-777-2277
Sales Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Service & Parts: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bronze: Les Schwab Tires (tie)
Best Customer Service – During Covid-19
Gold: The Star Hotel
Silver: Nevada Bank & Trust
Bronze: Steam Store of Elko
Best Customer Service - Finance & Professional
Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher
Silver: Nevada State Bank
Bronze: Bradshaw Law LLC (tie)
Bronze: Elko Federal Credit Union (tie)
Best Customer Service - Home & Commercial Services
Gold: Western States Propane
Western States Propane is an independent value-oriented propane company which provides competitive year-round pricing coupled with reliable, dependable, quality service based on integrity. Western States Propane services Elko, Spring Creek, Lamoille, and surrounding areas. As a team, we are dedicated to making the use of propane as easy and convenient as possible while always providing quality customer service to our clients. Western States Propane – Always Coming Through For You!
Address: 1207 Water St.
Phone: 775-753-5950
Website: https://wspropane.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WSPElko
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Snyder Mechanical
Bronze: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning (tie)
Bronze: Ruby Mountain HVC (tie)
Best Customer Service - Medical
Gold: Family Dental Care
Here at Family Dental Care we are known for our honest, caring, high quality dental work. We feel that all of these qualities along with our three doctors and staff set us apart from our competitors.
Address: 263 Spring Valley Parkway, Suite A-3
Phone: 775-753-3500
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Silver: Prevail Behavioral Health
Full psychiatric service, therapy, medication management. Roberta Andreozzi provides care with compassion & integrity.
Address: 380 Court St.
Phone: 775-397-1904
Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F
Bronze: Total Eye Care
Best Customer Service – Restaurant
Gold: Luciano’s
Address: 351 Silver St.
Phone: 777-1808
Silver: The Star
The Star Hotel opened in 1910. We are known for our Basque history. We served as a boarding house for Basque Sheepherders in the early 1900s. We treat everyone like family and we appreciate every person that walks through our door. Our family style lunches and dinners are worth the stop. Thank you for coming in and keeping the Star history alive.
Address: 246 Silver St.
Phone: 738-9925
Bronze: Ogi Deli – Bar & Pintxos
Ogi Deli prides itself on high quality food and outstanding customer service. Our goal is to bring the culture of the Basque Country to Elko through food and beverage. The deli is known for its Basque and American gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, Basque tapas and crafted drinks, and catering. Special favorites are the lamb and tri-tip sandwiches, and pintxos (Basque tapas).
Address: 460 Commercial St.
Phone: 775-753-9290
Website: ogideli.com
Deli Hours: Mon.Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Bar & Pintxo Hours: Thurs.-Fri., 4:30-9 p.m.
Best Customer Service - Retail
Gold: Gun World & Archery
Silver: 5th Gear Powersports
Bronze: LeeAnne’s Floral Design
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Casino
Gold: Gold Dust West
“Your House Full of Friends” with slots, table games and spots gambling. Dine at The Grille or The Tap Room, Elko’s only self-serve beer wall and the best stadium food west of The Rockies.
Address: 1660 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 777-7500
Website: www.gdwcasino.com
Hours: 24 hours
Silver: Red Lion Hotel & Casino
Considered an Elko landmark for over 30 years, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Elko is the best full-service hotel in Elko, Nevada -featuring a 24-hour casino, two on-site restaurants, an in-house Starbucks Coffee, state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor pool.
Red Lion Hotel & Casino provides complimentary amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, parking and airport transportation to and from Elko Regional Airport. Enjoy resort-style lodging with a touch of hometown comfort in one of 222 pet-friendly accommodations -equipped with signature pillow top mattresses, granite bathrooms with ceramic tiles, flat-screen televisions with cable and eco-friendly bath amenities.
Address: 2065 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-2111
Website: www.redlionhotelelko.com
Hours: Open 24 hours
Bronze: Stockmen’s Casino
A historical boutique casino located at the cornerstone of downtown Elko, Stockmen’s Casino offers their patrons a personal experience with a sense of belonging. In addition to our convenient downtown location, one will find lucky slots, great food, dynamite drinks, and lively entertainment. Celebrating 75 years of gaming action and hospitality, come see what makes us so unique!
Address: 340 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-5141
Website: stockmenscasinoelko.com
Hours: 24/7
Best Dance Studio
Gold: Western Folklife Center
Silver: TDC Athletics (Formerly The Dance Club)
Bronze: Silver State Studios (Formerly High Desert Dance Co.)
Silver State Studios is a competitive and non-competitive performing arts and dance studio. We are proud to be Northeastern Nevada’s ONLY USASF-sanctioned All Star Competitive Cheer Program.
Address: 2767 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 777-7922
Website: www.silverstatestudioselko.com
Hours: 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday & Friday
Best DJ, Entertainment
Gold: Stonerock Sound & Lighting, Chip Stone
Stonerock Sound and Lighting has been DJing in Elko for over 14 years. As Elko’s premiere entertainment DJ we know what it takes to make your wedding, company party or school dance a success.
Address: 2560 Mountain City Hwy. No. 103
Hours: Always open
Phone: 397-5506
Silver: Marin Mobile DJ Services and Lighting, Pedro Marin
Marin Mobile DJ services provides sound, lighting and coordinating services, for any event weddings, corporate parties, birthday parties. Event and wedding planning services are also available.
Phone: 775-934-7435
Bronze: DJ Daniel
Best Annual Event
Gold: Fourth of July Fireworks
The Elko Independence Day celebration is a celebration that our whole community comes out to celebrate together. We honor and pay our respect to the birth of this great nation. Elko has one of the largest single shot shows on the west coast. None of it would be possible without the dedication and support of our amazing community.
Address: P.O. Box 683
Phone: 738-6284
Silver: Elko County Fair
Bronze: Silver State Stampede
Best Event - Monthly or More Than Once a Year
Gold: DBA Wine Walks
The mission of the Elko Downtown Business Association is to promote, preserve and enhance the prosperity of the downtown area and support the overall betterment of the Elko Community. Summer Wine Walks and the Snowflake Festival are the highlights of DBA-sponsored events. These events help reinforce a sense of community, bring in much needed revenue to businesses and bring people together to enjoy what Downtown Elko has to offer.
Address: P.O. Box 2609
Phone: 299-7444
Website: www.elkodowntown.org
Hours: 24/7
Silver: Elko/Lamoille Farmers Market
The Lamoille Farmer’s Market is a fun, family-friendly way to enjoy a day in the country. Guests can try and buy locally grown veggies, meats, honey, cheese and more, all in one of the most beautiful spots in Nevada. There are occasionally live music and special guest appearances by friendly farm animals, too!
Address: Lamoille School House
Phone: 934-4466
Hours: 2nd and 4th Saturdays, May-September
Bronze: California Trail Interpretive Center events
Best Event Planning
Gold: Event Source
Silver: LeeAnne’s Floral Designs
Bronze: Blooming Events (tie)
Bronze: Evergreen Flower Shop (tie)
Best Family Recreation Business
Gold: Telescope Lanes
Silver: 5th Gear Powersports
Bronze: Keywork Escape Games
Best Local Band/Performer
Gold: The Moonshine Outlaws
Silver: Southwind
Southwind is a popular, local band playing a variety of music, including Americana, Folk, Celtic and Fiddle tunes. They have been playing regularly at the Western Folklife Center, including hosting a monthly music jam, and are available for special occasions such as dances, weddings, receptions, banquets and club events.
Phone: 775-934-3532
Email: Southwind@steninger.us
Facebook: Southwind Music
Bronze: Billy Rose
Best Marriage Officiant
Gold: Nathan Hornback
Address: 172 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-299-4633
Website: elko.livingstoneschurches.com
Silver: Judge Mason Simons
Bronze: Father Dan
Best Outdoor Recreation Area
Gold: Lamoille Canyon
Lamoille Canyon lies in the heart of the Ruby Mountains. This spectacular byway winds around the base of the 11,387-foot Ruby Dome, and climbs through the glacier-carved canyon to 8,800 feet. Four geology-interpretive panels lead travelers past meadows bursting with blazing wildflowers in the summer, abundant wildlife, waterfalls, and avalanche chutes. Mountain goats, bighorn sheep and an array of birds can be seen in the rocky outcrops above.
U.S. Forest Service: 660 S. 12th St., Suite 108
Phone: 775-738-5171
Silver: Angel Lake
The City of Wells works with various organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce to host area events and showcase the community at the entry to Angel Lake. The city is still small enough to embrace growth, business development and local activities that support commerce.
City of Wells: P.O. Box 366
Phone: 775-752-3355
Bronze: South Fork State Park
Best Place for Live Entertainment
Gold: The Stage Door Elko
The Stage Door Elko is an entertainment venue that features live music, theatre, comedy, events, and more. We offer a full-service bar, food, and rental services. Check out our website for our upcoming events and shows.
Address: 303 Third St., Suite A
Phone: 775-753-5401
Website: stagedoorelko.com
Winter hours: Thurs.-Sat. 5 p.m. until close
Silver: The Star Hotel
Bronze: Western Folklife Center
The Western Folklife Center is local and a regional nonprofit cultural center with an exhibition gallery, 300-seat theater, 20-seat black box theater, historic saloon and gift shop. In addition to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, we host regular jam sessions, dance lessons, and concerts throughout the year.
Address: 501 Railroad St.
Phone: 775-738-7508
Gift shop hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Website: https://www.westernfolklife.org
Best Place to Dance
Gold: Western Folklife Center
Silver: Cowboys
Cowboys is known as a smoke-free bar with games an extra-large dance floor and lots of entertainment. Cowboys is set apart from other locations in town because of it’s wide open spaces, games, large dance floor with live DJ, lots of drink specials and an entertaining staff.
Address 442 Idaho St.
Phone: 753-7294
Hours: Thurs.-Sat. 8 p.m. to close
Bronze: Red Lion Hotel & Casino
Best Place to Take Out of Town Guests
Gold: The Star
Silver: Lamoille Canyon
Bronze: Luciano’s
Best Radio DJ, Announcer or Personality
Gold: Sandy Beeler, Mix 96.7
Silver: Charlie Myers, 95.3 KRJC
Bronze: Lori Gilbert, Elko Broadcasting
Best Radio Station
Gold: 103.9 Big Country
Silver: 96.7 Mix
Bronze: 95.3 KRJC
Joining the airwaves in 1981, KRJC was Elko’s first FM station and Elko’s original station for country music. KRJC is also the only station in Elko to stream 24/7. We are community minded and involved. Other than a live on-air staff that offers a variety of music and entertainment all week, we host two fundraising events each year with zero profit to the station. All proceeds raised during the Shop with a Cop Auction in December goes directly to the Shop with a Cop program and likewise, ALL funds raised at Trick or Treat Street benefits the Police Athletic League.
Address: 1250 Lamoille Hwy Ste 1045
Phone: 775-738-9895
Website: krjc.com
Hours: 7:30-3:30 M-F
FINANCE & PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Best Accounting & Tax Service
Gold: Read & Powell LLP
Silver: Eide Bailly LLP
Eide Bailly is a top 25 accounting firm in the nation. Accounting is about numbers, but our business is about relationships. Our professionals specialize in Tax, Audit and Bookkeeping in a variety of industries including: small businesses, individuals, construction, governments and nonprofits to name a few.
Address: 975 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-738-5134
Website: www.eidebailly.com
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open during lunch hours)
Bronze: Covert Tax & Accounting Service
Best Bank
Gold: Elko Federal Credit Union
This year, Elko Federal Credit Union is celebrating 60 remarkable years of service and strength. EFCU was built on high-value financial services and an unwavering commitment to the communities we support, the people we serve, and the dreams we’ve helped them realize since 1960.
Address: 2397 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 738-4083
Website: www.elkofcu.org
Hours: Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.
Silver: Nevada State Bank
Since 1959, Nevada State Bank has served families and businesses across Nevada. Our clients appreciate the personal attention they receive and how quickly we learn their names. We work hard to understand your financial needs so we can offer a complete suite of products and services customized to fit your household or your business. We want to earn your trust and share in your financial future. It Matters WHO You Bank With.
Address: 2915 Mountain City Highway
Phone: 393-2350
Website: www.nsbank.com
Hours: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bronze: Nevada Bank & Trust
Address: 852 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-1711
Website: nevadabankandtrust.com
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Family Social Services Organization
Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health
Silver: Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko
The Boys & Girls Clubs’ goal is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. We run the two best events in Elko County and have more members than anyone else.
Address: 782 Country Club Drive
Phone: 738-2759
Website: bgce.org
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Bronze: Communities In Schools (tie)
Communities In Schools places trained professionals in seven schools within the Elko County School District and two schools in the Humboldt County School District to help ensure all students have the same opportunity to succeed. We go wherever we're needed to connect kids with resources like school supplies, clothing, food, mentoring, and access to counseling.
Address: 445 Boy-Kennedy Road, No. 6, Spring Creek NV 89815
Phone: 775-738-2783
Website: www.cisenv.org
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Bronze: Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada (tie)
The Family Resource Center has been enhancing the quality of life for Northern Nevada residents through education, programs and community connections. We have been providing exceptional programs that build health communities for more than 32 years.
Address: 331 Seventh St.
Phone: 753-7352
Website: www.elkofrc.org
Hours: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Best Financial Planner
Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance
Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.
Address: 501 Oak St., Elko
Phone: 738-2324
Website: www.worlineinsurance.com
Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.
Silver: Lynn Terras, Edward Jones
Edward Jones wants to understand what is important to you. We use an established process to build personalized strategies to help you achieve your goals and we will partner together throughout your life to keep you on track. Edward Jones has always been on the forefront of uncovering the evolving wants and needs of our clients. We are champions for change for our clients and we are leaders in delivering a world-class client experience – all while staying true to our core values.
Address: 2213 N. Fifth St., Suite A
Phone: 775-738-8925
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Bronze: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance
We are a little different from other companies, we help customers manage their everyday risk. We like to take a few minutes to learn about “Your World” Call or walk in to discuss “Your World” and how we can help you manage your risks.
Address: 1794 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-3423
Website: www.shabonyadutton.com
Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tues.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Best Insurance Agent
Silver: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance
Bronze: Mike Popp, Liberty Mutual
Best Law Office
Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher Ltd.
Our law firm is nationally recognized for personal injury and workers’ compensation. We are one of the largest claimants only workers’ compensation firms in Nevada. Craig Kidwell has been recognized statewide for 18 years of experience in representing over 1,600 injured workers during that time.
Address: 729 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-1000
Website: www.injuryhelpnv.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., open through lunch
Silver: Bradshaw Law LLC
Offering high-quality legal services for injured people, we love our clients and our service is from the heart. It’s not about the money, it’s about helping people.
Address: 603 Pine St.
Phone: 738-7444
Website: www.BradshawLaw.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bronze: Gerber Law
Best Lender, Commercial & Consumer
Gold: Elko Federal Credit Union
Silver: Nevada Bank & Trust
Bronze: Nevada State Bank
FITNESS & BEAUTY
Best Fitness Center
Gold: Empower Fitness
Empower Fitness is creating a whole new approach to health and fitness through customer service and attention to their needs.
Elko Address: 780 Silver St., Ste. 102
Elko phone: 738-4095
Website: www.empowerfitnesselko.com
Business Hours: Always open
Silver: Performance Athletic Club (PAC)
Performance Athletic Club has dedicated itself to being Elko’s premier gym by consistently delivering the highest quality of service with a warm and inviting environment. We strive to maintain a clean, safe, and family- focused atmosphere, as well as cutting-edge equipment. Whether you’re looking to workout, tan, participate in group fitness classes, play on our basketball or racquetball court, swim or simply wind down in the steam or sauna rooms, we’ve got you covered.
Address: 3250 Sagecrest Drive
Phone: 738-5090
Website: www.elkopac.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 3 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 3 a.m.-9 p.m.
Bronze: Wild Iris Yoga & Wellness
Best Hair Salon
Gold : The Mane
Silver: Halo Salon
Bronze: Shear Savagery, Carlin (tie)
Bronze: Studio K Blow Dry + Make-Up Bar (tie)
Studio K Blow Dry + Make-Up Bar is a specialty salon that focuses on style. Our services include a luxurious wash, blowout, and hair style. We offer additional styles including up-do’s, braiding, and professional make-up which is perfect for special occasions, such as weddings or formal events. Join us for a one of a kind experience of pure relaxation and happiness. Studio K – Life is too short for bad hair days!
Address: 336 Silver St.
Phone: 775-299-4707
Website: https://studiokblowdrybar.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/studiokblowdry
Best Masseuse
Gold: Marisol McGhee, Red Lion Massage Works
Silver: Angie Peters, Ruby Mountain Chiropractic
Bronze: Alexandra Valdez, Taylor Chiropractic
Address: 1810 Pinion Road
Phone: 775-753-7387
Website: www.acceleratedmedical.com
Alexandra joined Accelerated Medical/Taylor Chiropractic in November 2019. Alex does Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone and prenatal massages. She is also certified in cupping therapy.
HOME SERVICES
Best Carpet Cleaning
Gold: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning
Cunningham is known for providing the most outstanding cleaning experience ever. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning began in 2000. The name doesn’t tell the whole story. We are now the Northeastern Nevada’s, insurance companies recognized, premier Water and Fire damage experts. Adapting to customers’ needs with a diversity of services by using trained personnel that take pride in a job well done. Along with carpet and upholstery cleaning, Cunningham Carpet Cleaning provides 24 Hour Emergency Services for disasters such as Fire, Water, Smoke Damage, Sewer Backup, Mold Clean Up and Air Duct Cleaning. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning is much more than just a carpet cleaner so don’t panic. Just call.
Address: 525 Water St.
Phone: 777-2220
Website: www.cunninghmnevada.com
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
Silver: Mr. Sparkle
Bronze: Chem Dry Carpet Cleaning (tie)
Bronze: Oasis Carpet Cleaning (tie)
Oasis Carpet Cleaning is a new business in our community. However, the owner has over 20 years of experience working with all types of carpet. We strive to bring a personal and professional touch to our patrons.
Address: 385 Lakeport Drive, Spring Creek
Phone: 775-934-3247 or 934-9997
Website: www.facebook.com/OasisCarpetBiz
Hours: Flexible
Best in Home Improvement
Gold: Great Basin Granite
Great Basin Granite is a one-stop shop for all your kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs, including countertops, cabinets, tile, backsplashes and sinks. We have expedient scheduling, local in-house fabrication, fast expert installation with rock solid quality at competitive prices, guaranteed! Visit our spacious slab yard and showroom in Elko (behind CVS) and call for a free in-home estimate.
Address: 680 W. Cedar St., Suite B
Phone: 775-748-5674
Website: www.facebook.com/Great BasinGranite
Hours: Mon-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Silver: M&M Tile
We are a small business. Our main focus is to make sure to exceed your expectations in the remodel process. Cabinets, granite, tile, we can do it.
Address: 815 S. Fifth St.
Phone: 775-777-3999
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bronze: Elko Overhead Door
Best Landscape & Lawn Care
Gold: Battle Born Tree Trimming
Tree services include trimming, pruning, full removals, and stump grinding. We specialize in climbing, so no matter where your tree is, we can take care of it. Fully insured and licensed.
Phone: 775-934-0180
Website: www.battleborntreetrimming.com
Silver: Ruby Rose Landscape & Tree Service
Bronze: DMP – Design My Paradise
Best Pest Control
Gold: Ruby Mountain Pest Control
We are known for ridding homes from pesky spiders, wasps and other pests. We are local and have been for over 11 years. We are native to the area. We treat our clients like family. We do the job right the first time and do it again with no charge if it wasn’t done to a client’s standards.
Address: P.O. Box 8271, Spring Creek
Phone: 778-0494
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Beaver Getters
Bronze: Halo Pest Control
Best Plumbing/HVAC
Gold: Snyder Mechanical
Snyder Mechanical is known for plumbing, heating and air conditioning service, repairs and new installations. Snyder Mechanical has been serving Elko County for over 30 years offering exceptional service for plumbing, heating and air conditioning repairs and new installations. Quality workmanship and customer service have always been a top priority at Snyder Mechanical. We always offer free estimates and provide after hours emergency service. No gimmicks and no hidden costs. Upfront pricing and honest evaluations are reasons why our loyal customers have trusted Snyder Mechanical for over 3 decades.
Address: 1250 Lamoille Highway, Ste. 104
Phone: 738-5616
Website: www.snydermechanical.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Ruby Mountain HVAC
Ruby Mountain HVAC and Refrigeration LLC specializes in commercial and residential refrigeration, heating, air conditioning and appliances.
At Ruby Mountain HVAC, we always strive to do the right thing. Address: 2255 Last Chance Road, Ste. A
Phone: 738-9375
Website: www.rubymountainhvac.com
Hours: Mon.-Thurs, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bronze: Lone Wolf
MEDICAL (People & Pets)
Best Chiropractor
Gold: Taylor Chiropractic
Dr. Taylor and Dr. McKinney treat patients of all ages. We provide advanced spinal correction utilizing “state of the art” chiropractic techniques. We also offer spinal decompression utilizing the DRX9000 and our Licensed Massage Therapist, Jessica Ward-Nye offers a full range of massage therapy. Our office has two Hydro Massage Loungers that are available without an appointment. Our entire staff is dedicated to creating a unique chiropractic experience that is unmatched by our competitors.
Address: 1810 Pinion Road
Phone: 775-753-7387
Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch
Silver: Sherwood Chiropractic
Serving Elko for 30 years. On site X-ray and private treatment rooms. We do accept walk in patients and new patients.
Address: 2207 N. Fifth St.
Phone: 775-738-2225 or 738-BACK
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m.
Bronze: Ignite Life
The team at Ignite Life Chiropractic is on a mission to bring Hope, Health and Healing to Elko County through specific, scientific Chiropractic care by empowering those young and old to express their bodies’ full health potential.
Address: 780 W. Silver St., Suite 112
Phone: 775-738-5406
Website: www.ignitelifechiro.com
Hours: Mon. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Tue. 3-6 p.m.; Wed. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.; Thu. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.; Fri. 9-10 a.m.
Best Clinic & Medical Facility
Gold: Family Dental Care
Silver: Marina Hills Dental
Bronze: First Choice Physical Therapy
Best Dentist
Gold: Dr. Barry Sorenson, Family Dental Care
Family Dental Care is known for quality dental care for the whole family. Dr. Sorenson’s ability to make everyone feel comfortable while being at the dentist sets him apart.
Address: 263 Spring Valley Parkway, Ste. A-3, Spring Creek
Phone: 738-3500
Website: www.scfamilydental.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Silver: David Diehl, Marina Hills Dental
Marina Hills Dental is best known for taking good care of our patients and making them feel like family when they come through our door. We enjoy being actively involved in our community. We have affordable payment plans and do good, honest work. Quality of care is our top priority; we are fun and friendly while still maintaining our professionalism. We have a comfort menu to ensure our patients are well taken care of. We have all the newest up-to-date technology including but not limited to lasers, digital scanners and x-rays as well as multiple teeth whitening options to best fit your needs.
Address: 282 Spring Creek Parkway
Phone: 775-738-3110
Website: www.marinahillsdental.com
Hours Mon.-Thu., 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bronze: Craig Chamberlain, Elko Dental Care
Best Nontraditional Health Services
Gold: Total Eye Care
Silver: Prevail Behavioral Health
Bronze: Sherwood Chiropractic (tie)
Bronze: Taylor Chiropractic (tie)
Best Optometrist
Gold: Dr. Robert A. Colon, Total Eye Care
Total Eyecare is proud to be part of the Elko community for over 35 years offering comprehensive vision and eye health testing for all ages. Our services include Optomap retinal scanning, treatment of eye disease and disorders, fitting of all types of contact lenses, pre and post operative care, large selection of fashion eyewear, sunglasses, safety glasses and eyewear for all lifestyles. Professional care your eyes deserve!
Address: 2209 N. Fifth St.
Phone: 775-738-8491
Website: www.totaleye.net
Hours: MTWF, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thu. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Silver: Dr. Sergio Guzman, Guzman Eye Care
Bronze: Colby B. Curtis, Total Eye Care
Best Pediatrician
Gold: Dr. Celestine Hernandez
Silver: Dr. Jonathan Slothhower
Providing excellent pediatric care when our patients need it.
Address: 1816 Pinion Road
Phone: 778-3652
Website: www.slothowerpeds.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bronze: Jocelyn DeGuzman
Best Physical Therapy
Gold: Full Range Physical Therapy
The professionals at Full Range Physical Therapy have been providing outpatient physical services to Elko and surrounding communities for more than seven years. We accept most major insurances and offer extended hours including Saturday appointments. Full Range Physical Therapy is there to bring you relief and get you back to life whether it’s getting back to work, sport or getting back to enjoying recreational and family activities.
Address: 620 S.12th St., Ste. 110
Phone: 738-0818
Website: www.fullrangeptnv.com
Hours: Mon., Wed. & Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat. 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Silver: First Choice Physical Therapy
First Choice PT offers our clients clean and well-equipped clinics that are staffed with friendly and knowledgeable therapists. We offer a full range of services and understand that early physical therapy intervention is the key that leads to shorter recovery times. Three convenient locations in Spring Creek, Elko, and Carlin; Relief is never too far away.
248 Country Club Drive, Spring Creek
2219 N. Fifth St., Elko
617 Main St., Carlin
Phone: 775-777-1276
Website: www.FirstChoicePTNV.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bronze: Aikenhead Physical Therapy
Best Physician
Gold: Dr. Patton Whimple
Silver: Dr. Terry J. Nevins
Bronze: Dr. Louis Bergeron
Best Podiatrist
Gold: Dr. Shane Draper
Dr. Draper is committed to providing quality care to our community. Our podiatry practice proudly serves the Northeastern Nevada area for any disease, disorder, and surgery of the foot and ankle. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient.
Address: 1995 Errecart Blvd., No. 200
Phone: 738-1100
Website: elkofootandankledoctors.com
Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Silver: Dr. John Patton
Bronze: Dr. Quinn Lindstrom
Dr. Lindstrom is known for patient satisfaction and experience as well as top-notch care. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient. Our office has excellent staff, extremity MRI, and diverse surgical capability.
Address: 1995 Errecart Blvd., Suite 200
Phone: 738-1100
Website: elkofootandankledoctors.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Best Surgeon
Gold: Dr. John Tyburczy
Silver: Dr. Steven Gunnel
Bronze: Dr. Shane Draper
Best Pet Groomer
Gold: Sarah Dutton, Hair of the Dog
Silver: Ashley Nunez, Shaggy Dawg
Friendly, caring and professional grooming for your four-legged friend.
Address: 1086 Lamoille Highway
Phone: 775-388-2655
Facebook: shaggydawgpetgroomingelko
Hours: Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bronze: Carrie Rowley
Best Pet Services, nonveterinary
Gold: Carrie’s Critter Care
Silver: Home on the Range Pet Sitting
Bronze: Powerhouse K9
Best Veterinary Clinic
Gold: Elko Veterinary Clinic
The business is known for seeing small and large animals, having state of the art laboratory equipment, ultrasound, and laser therapy, advanced orthopedic service and now also adding endoscopic service in the near future. We see almost any type of pet or livestock you might have. What sets the clinic apart is availability for our clients being open 6 days a week with a client based after hours and on call clinician and having five veterinarians on staff to meet the needs of our clients as well as a trained nursing staff.
Address: 1052 Colt Drive
Phone: 738-6116
Website: elkovet.com
Hours: Mon., Wed., Thurs. & Fri. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Silver: Aspen Veterinary Clinic
Address: 441 Landmark Lane, No. 5 Spring Creek
Phone: 753-9111
Website: http://aspenvetclinic.com
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 8—11 a.m.
Bronze: Tanabo Veterinary Clinic
MINING
Best Drilling Company
Gold: Nevada Gold Mines
Silver: Hackworth Drilling
Bronze: Komatsu
Best Mining Company
Gold: Nevada Gold Mines
Silver: Small Mine Development
Bronze: Kinross Gold
Best Mining Engineering
Gold: High Desert Engineering
Silver: NewFields Mining Design & Technical Service
We provide civil and geotechnical engineering, environmental services, and project/construction management, as well as permitting support for the mining industry. Our Mining and Design Services team offers a competitive and efficient alternative for all permitting, engineering design, and construction management needs.
Address: 2227 N. Fifth St., Elko
Phone: 775-738-3399
Website: www.newfields.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bronze: A.M. Engineering (tie)
Address: 742 “D” Street
Phone: 775-738-3113
Website: www.AMengineering.pro
A.M. Engineering is a full service engineering firm that has successfully managed projects from feasibility and master planning, to final design and construction management. We perform Engineering Design and Analysis, Residential and Commercial Retrofit Design, Streets and Highways, Water Distribution, Sanitary Sewer, Lift Stations, Pumping Systems, 3D Spatial Modeling, Construction Management, QA/QC Inspection and Materials Laboratory Services.
Bronze: Summit Engineering Corp. (tie)
Thank you to all our clients that have supported us over the years! Here’s to many, many more!
Address: 1150 Lamoille Highway
Phone 775-738-8058
Website: www.summitnv.com
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Best Mining Equipment Company
Gold: Cashman Equipment
Founded in 1931 by James “Big Jim” Cashman, Cashman Equipment is one of the highest rated Caterpillar equipment dealers in North America. A full service dealership, Cashman provides new and used equipment for sale and rental, as well as high quality parts and service to construction, paving, mining, pump, and power system industries throughout Nevada and parts of California.
Address: 5010 Idaho St., 4218 Ruby Vista Drive
Phone: 800-937-2326
Website: www.cashmanequipment.com
Hours: 24/7 service
Silver: Komatsu Equipment
Komatsu is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of earth moving equipment, including mining, forestry, industrial and construction industries. Komatsu provides essential equipment, systems and solutions used by companies worldwide to extract fundamental minerals for developing modern infrastructure, technology and consumer products.
Address: 4451 P&H Drive
Phone: 775-748-4600
Websites: www.komatsuamerica.com & www.mining.komatsu.com
Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bronze: 5th Gear Powersports
Best Mining Parts & Service
Gold: Komatsu Equipment
Silver: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply
Bronze: Cashman Equipment
Address: 5010 Idaho St. and 4218 Ruby Vista Drive
Phone: 800-937-2326
Website: www.cashmanequiment.com
Hours: 24/7 service
Best Mining Support Company
Gold: Hunt & Sons
Hunt & Sons is a diversified petroleum distribution company specializing in commercial fleet fueling services, bulk fuel supply, and comprehensive lubricant solutions for industrial, commercial, agricultural and automotive use. The company prides itself on being a family run company for three generations and being best in the business.
Address: 275 12th St.
Phone: 775-738-3835
Website: www.huntnsons.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Coach USA
Bronze: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply (tie)
Bronze: Small Mine Development (tie)
Best Mining Transportation
Gold: Coach USA
Coach USA transports Northern Nevada’s hardworking men and women to work. In the area since 1998, we are proud of our employees and the service that they provide to the mining community.
Address: 4105 W. Idaho St.
Phone: 777-9309
Website: www.coachusa.com
Hours: 24/7
Silver: Hunt & Sons
Bronze: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply
REAL ESTATE, HOME DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION
Best Architect
Gold: Catherine Wines, Architecture
Catherine Wines is the owner and principle architect at R6 Studio located in the historic Taber Building in downtown Elko. They provide services for public, PQP, commercial, industrial, casino and residential building projects. Catherine is a native of Elko County and has a guaranteed commitment to her profession and the Elko community. She promises personal, local attention and care that each project deserves.
Address: 421 Railroad St.
Phone: 738-7829
Website: www.R6Studio.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: J.D. Long Architects
Bronze: Jacques Errecart Architects
Best Commercial Construction Company
Gold: Braemar Construction
Braemar is known as a custom home builder and remodeling. We don’t build our home; we build your home. We love to build custom and semi-custom homes for our clients. No two homes are the same, and we take pride in it.
Address: 2460 Puccinelli Parkway
Phone: 777-2949
Website: www.HomesbyBraemar.com
Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Silver: Ormaza Construction
Ormaza Construction was established in 1963 by Pete Ormaza. Over 55 years since then, Pete’s son Pedro continues to offer competitive prices and quality work, known as a small company capable of completing large-scale projects.
“We are a construction management and general contractor with a passion to provide a complete service, from conceptual design to the finished project. Quality comes first. We build every project as though we will own it.” -- Pedro G. Ormaza, Owner
Address: 225 Silver St., Suite 101
Phone: 775-738-5611
Website: www.ormazaconstruction.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Kelly Builders
Best Mortgage Lender
Gold: Elko Federal Credit Union
Silver: Nevada State Bank
Bronze: First Colony Mortgage
Best New Homebuilder and Remodel
Gold: Merwin Homes
Silver: Braemar Construction
Bronze: Kelly Builders
Best Real Estate Agent
Gold: Colette Reynolds, eXp Realty
Colette Reynolds is a well-established, highly-reviewed and referred local Realtor who specializes in both buyer and selling clients of residential as well as commercial properties. Colette is well-known for her quirky agent and listing videos, and she makes the process of buying and selling homes stress free and fun. Colette and the members of her team, the Colette Reynolds Group, proudly offer hands-on, dedicated services from start to finish for each of their clients. Colette proudly represents Merwin Homes as their builder/agent. Her motto is, "Turning CLIENTS into FRIENDS and HOUSES into HOMES" words she stands by.
Phone: 775-934-9575
Website: www.colettereynoldsgroup.com
Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week
Silver: Justine Oros, eXp Realty
Justine Oros, Realtor, is a top performing Realtor in our Elko County market. Hard work and tenacity is her driver for success, after all she believes that, "Expert service doesn't cost, it saves!"
Phone: 775-340-8830
Website: https://justineoros.exprealty.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. by appointment
Bronze: Erica Quintero, Coldwell Banker
Erica Quintero was born and raised in Elko and is one of the few bilingual Realtors in our area. She has won multiple sales awards, been recognized by NAHREP as one of the Top 100 Agents in the West and has also been Zillow’s “Best Locally Reviewed Agent” in the Elko/Spring Creek area for the past 5+ years. Erica and her team pride themselves in providing exceptional customer service and would love to help with your real estate needs!
Address: 700 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-397-2379
Hours: By appointment
Best Real Estate Company
Gold: Coldwell Banker Excel
Our business is known for service, caring and staying involved and giving back to the community. We strongly believe that Success is meant to be shared back into the communities that we serve and have brought us Success.
The commitment our leadership and real estate professionals personally make each and every day to education, training, support and caring allows us to Excel and collectively moves us one step closer to achieving our Business Motto: To Provide Exceptional Service and Value to Our Clients Real Estate Experience.
Address: 700 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-4078, Elko and 738-9866, Spring Creek
Website: www.cbelko.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Century 21 Gold West Realty
Bronze: Keller Williams Group One Inc.
Keller Williams Group One, Inc. is a leader in Northern Nevada real estate since 2003. The heart of Keller Williams is its culture, focused on serving our community, helping our associates in times of need and building one another into greatness.
Address: 461 Fourth St.
Phone: 775-777-3653
Website: KWGroupOne.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Real Estate Closing Services
Gold: Stewart Title Company
Silver: WFG National Title
Bronze: Ruby Mountain Home Inspections
RESTAURANTS & DINING
Best Appetizers
Gold: Luciano’s
Offering friendly family atmosphere, Italian cuisine, fresh food, we try our hardest to provide the freshest food that is sourced responsibly. We thrive to provide the best customer service for our guests.
Address: 351 Silver St.
Phone: 777-1808
Website: www.Lucianosnv.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.—2 p.m., Mon.-Sat., 5- 9 p.m.
Silver: The Star
Bronze: Dreez (tie)
Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill (tie)
Cook’s is known for its outstanding customer service, delicious food, and amazing views of Spring Creek. We strive to make every guest feel welcome when they come and satisfied when they leave. We aim to provide a fine dining quality of food and service in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.
Address: 401 Fairway Blvd., Spring Creek
Phone: 775-777-8177
Hours: Mon.-Sun., 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Best Bakery
Gold: Donuts N Mor
We are a donut, deli and coffee shop with grab-and-go breakfast items, and we do custom catering.
Address: 673 Cimarron Way, Ste. 500
Phone: 738-1634
Website: www.facebook.com/donutsnmor
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 4 a.m. to noon
Silver: Albertsons
Bronze: Kala Bakes Cakes LLC (tie)
Bronze: Ogi Deli (tie)
Best Bar
Gold: The Star
Silver: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe
Bronze: Duncan LittleCreek
Best Breakfast
Gold: Dreez
Dreez is the newest restaurant by Jon and Audrey Karr, where we offer fresh, quality dishes at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our House Chipotle Hollandaise sauce and Pepper Bloody Mary’s are guaranteed to impress. You’ll want to keep coming back to try them again, or try everything on the menu. Don’t forget to swing by on Sundays for our Bottomless Mimosas!
Address: 405 Silver St.
Phone: 777-7931
Hours: Daily 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Silver: Coffee Mug
Our restaurant is known for serving for our affordable, consistent good food and friendly customer service. What sets us apart from our competition is our fresh ingredients, great customer service, consistency, and our dedication to our customers. We have worked every day to please our customers for over 30 years now.
Address: 576 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-5999
Website: coffeemug@frontier.com
Hours: Daily 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill (tie)
Bronze: Toki Ona (tie)
Best Buffet
Gold: The Coffee Garden at Red Lion
Relaxed atmosphere, delicious food, and great prices are what you’ll find at the Coffee Garden Restaurant inside Red Lion Hotel & Casino in Elko. The Coffee Garden offers a wide variety of tantalizing menu options including some famous signature dishes thoughtfully prepared to sate even the most discriminating of food lovers. If you are looking for the ultimate in variety and value, look no further than the Coffee Garden buffet featuring northern Nevada’s finest assortment of appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The extensive buffet menu changes themes daily to offer a unique experience every time you dine. Whether you like classic American Cuisine, International Cuisine like Mexican or Italian, or crave delicacies like prime rib or fresh seafood, we have just the right buffet for you.
Address: 2065 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-2111
Hours: 24/7
Silver: Dos Amigos
Dos Amigos is committed to bringing you authentic Mexican dishes made with the finest and freshest ingredients. From sizzling Fajitas to perfectly charbroiled Carne Asada, we take great pride in bringing our customers the true flavors of Mexico.
Address: 1770 Mountain City Hwy
Phone: 775-753-4935
Website: www.dosamigosrestaurante.com
Hours: Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Bronze: Peppermill, West Wendover
Best Burger
Gold: Dreez
Silver: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill
Bronze: Luciano’s
Best Business Lunch
Gold: The Star
Silver: The Ruby Restaurant (at Shutters)
Bronze: Machi’s Saloon & Grill
Machi’s is known for fresh food, friendly staff, and great locals bar. It has unique foods on the menu, freshness, and quality trained staff.
Address: 450 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-9772
Website: www.machissaloon.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 – 9 p.m.; Bar 11-closing
Best Business Meeting Venue
Gold: The Star
Silver: Western Folklife Center
Bronze: Dalling Hall
Best Caterer
Gold: The Star
Silver: Machi’s Saloon and Grill
Bronze: Dreez
Best Coffee Shop
Gold: The Coffee Mug
576 Commercial St.
Phone: 775-738-5999
Website: www.coffeemugelko.com
Silver: Cowboy Joe
Address: 376 5th Street
Phone: 775-753-5612
Website: cowboyjoecoffee.com
Bronze: Sierra Java
Best Dessert
Gold: Luciano’s
Silver: Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery is a world famous brand that offers the ultimate ice cream experience with its large variety of classic and seasonal ice cream flavors. At Cold Stone we make our ice cream in-house—every day! Customers can choose their ice cream, mix-ins, and toppings for a personalized creation. We also offer delicious ice cream cakes and cupcakes.
Address: 346 Silver St.
Phone: 738-3926
Website: www.telescopelanes.com/cold-stone
Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Bronze: JR’s Bar & Grill at Red Lion
Best Dining Wine Selection
Gold: Luciano’s
Silver: Aspen’s Bar & Grill at Red Lion
Address: 2065 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-2111
Hours: Tues.-Sun. 4-10 p.m.
Bronze: The Star
Best Family Restaurant
Gold: Pizza Barn
Pizza Barn is a locally owned Independent restaurant. We have been in business over 37 years. Pizza Barn is a fun place to enjoy delicious food with family and friends. A great place to have a birthday party! See you at the Barn.
Address: 2598 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-2541
Hours: Sat.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Silver: The Star
Bronze: Coffee Mug
Best Fast Food
Gold: 9 Beans & A Burrito
Silver: Las Brisas
Bronze: Port of Subs, Elko West Exit
Best Mexican Restaurant
Gold: Dos Amigos
Silver: La Fiesta
Bronze: Garibaldi’s
Best Pizza
Gold: Pizza Barn
Silver: Blind Onion
Blind Onion Pizza is a locally owned and operated pizza restaurant that offers mouth-watering pizza, hot sandwiches and fresh salads. Dipping our signature crust in honey is like a dessert in itself. We make our dough in-house along with several of our sauces — including our marinara, pesto, and ranch — and stock the freshest pizza toppings.
Address: 346 Silver St.
Phone: 738-5532
Website: www.telescopelanes.com/blind-onion
Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Bronze: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe
Best Romantic Dinner
Gold: Aspen’s Bar & Grill at Red Lion
Silver: Luciano’s
Bronze: Pine Lodge
Best Salad
Gold: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill
Costa Vida delights guests with the vibrant flavors of coastal Mexico. We combine the highest quality produce and proteins to create the light, fresh flavors of our menu from scratch. You taste the difference in ever visit and with every meal. See you at the coast!
Address: 1664 Thomas H. Gallagher Way, Elko
Phone: 775-777-3555
Website: www.costavida.com
Hours: Mon. Thu. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fri. Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Silver: The Star
Bronze: Ogi Deli
Best Sandwich
Gold: Ogi Deli
Ogi Deli prides itself on high quality food and outstanding customer service. Our goal is to bring the culture of the Basque Country to Elko through food and beverage. We are known for Basque and American gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, tapas, crafted drinks and catering.
Address: 460 Commercial St.
Phone: 753-9290
Website: ogideli.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (deli); Thur.-Fri. 4:30-9 p.m. (bar * pintxos)
Silver: The Star
Bronze: Port of Subs, Elko West Exit
We are known for our sliced fresh sandwiches and being your neighborhood sandwich shop. What sets us apart is the experience between the slicer and register, you can watch while your sandwich is being custom made to your liking. We pride ourselves in product quality, customer service and cleanliness.
Address: 3600 W. Idaho St.
Phone: 3600 W. Idaho St.
Website: portofsubs.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 4 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Sports Bar
Gold: The Tap Room at Gold Dust West
Silver: Stray Dog Pub & Café
Bronze: Mattie’s Bar & Grill (tie)
Bronze: Muley’s Bar and Family Grill (tie)
Best Steak Sandwich
Gold: The Star Hotel
Silver: Toki Ona
Toki Ona takes pride with serving large portions, making sure you leave full and happy. All beef is IBP Choice or Certified Black Angus Choice. Toki Ona has a full service bar where you can sit and chat with friends or family in a nice and quiet environment. Here at Toki Ona, our main priority is customer satisfaction. Our friendly and happy staff treats every dinner as if they are family.
Address: 1550 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-778-3606
Website: www.eattokiona.com
Hours: 7 days a week, 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill
RETAIL & MISCELLANEOUS
Best Adventure Retailer
Gold: 5th Gear Powersports
Silver: Gun World & Archery
Bronze: Arms-R-Us
Best Artist – Fine Arts
Gold: Lynne Kistler
Silver: Senrud Artistry owned by Tess King
Senrud Artistry is a Fine Arts business which supports my fine art painting; acrylic, oil, and watercolor. I paint for local businesses and clients in consignment work, along with teaching private art painting classes. I love art and all the people who support my business and the local arts are a true gift to this world!
Phone: 775-385-1626
Hours: By appointment
Bronze: Brent Johnson
Best Artist – Mural
Gold: Brent Johnson
Address: Artistic kaos, P.O. Box 8301, Elko
Phone: 775-401-0300
Email: Brentvjohnson@yahoo.com
Silver: Heather Wines and Students from Sage Elementary School
Bronze: Simone Turner
Best Artist – Tattoo
Gold: Samantha Buckingham
Silver: Andrew Elizondo
Solace Tattoo, established 2015
Address: 1354 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-777-8282
Hours: 1-8 p.m.
Bronze: Tom Inker
Best Clothing Retail
Gold: Marshall’s
Silver: Kohl’s
Bronze: JC Penney
Best Computer Support
Gold: Computer Guyz
Silver: Imagine Technology
Bronze: Stanfill Consulting
Best Consignment Shop
Gold: Chique, Unique and Antiques
Silver: Uptown Cheapskate
Bronze: FISH (Friends in Service Helping)
Best Florist
Gold: LeeAnne’s Floral Designs
In our new location you will find a great selection of indoor green plants and we are known for our beautiful, long-lasting custom flower arrangements.
Address: 638 Commercial St.
Phone: 738-4728
Website: www.leeannesfloraldesigns.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Evergreen Flower Shop
At Evergreen Flower Shop our customers come first! We specialize in custom floral, wedding and event design, floral arrangements of high style, holiday, wedding, funeral, etc. At Evergreen we have silk flowers, plants, and a large selection of gift lines. In addition, we also feature a full coffee bar, wine selection and gift shop, featuring boutique wines, coffee mugs, specialty liquors and much more.
Address: 232 Third St.
Phone: 775-738-5101
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Jewels Floral Studio
Jewels Floral Studio is Elko's newest flower shop and we are excited to be open. Our friendly and creative design team is passionate about offering creative floral arrangements and gifts to make our client experience truly exceptional. Stop by and see how our space has been transformed from a paint storage area to our beautiful floral studio. Love flowers? Our Floral Subscription Service is happiness on repeat.
Address: 336 Silver St.
Phone: 775-299-4366
Website: https://jewelsfloralstudio.com/
Best Furniture & Home Decor
Gold: Real Deals on Home Decor
Silver: Bodily’s Furniture
Bronze: Chique, Unique and Antique
Best Hotel
Gold: Shutters Hotel Elko
Silver: Red Lion Hotel & Casino
Red Lion and Gold Country, owned and operated by Maverick Gaming, are the two premier regional hotel casinos in Elko. They provide unparalleled atmosphere, comfort and service to people from (or traveling through) Elko County.
Address: 2065 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-738-2111
Website: www.playelko.com
Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week
Bronze: Hampton Inn at Gold Dust West (tie)
Bronze: Home2Suites (tie)
Best Jewelry Store
Gold: Blohm Jewelers
Blohm Jewelers specializes in fine diamond jewelry from the first love promise ring to the 50th wedding anniversary band. We carry a wide array of colored stone and sterling silver jewelry, beautiful giftware, unique collectable Damascus steel knives and elk ivory jewelry. We offer exquisite customer service, competitive pricing and quality repair work. Located in the heart of downtown Elko, Blohm Jewelers, a family owned business for over 77 years, offers consistent, trustworthy and reliable service with a knowledgeable and professional staff. In-store financing and layaway options available, along with jewelry cleanings and inspections at no charge.
Address: 495 Idaho St.
Phone: 738-8466
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.– 5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Silver: Stonecraft Jewelers
Stonecraft has been in Elko for 20 years and we appreciate all of you, our customers.
Address: 2560 Mountain City, Ste. 103
Phone: 753-5506
Website: www.stonecraftjewelers.com
Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Northeastern Nevada Museum
Best Local Farm/Ranch
Gold: Brough Ranch
Kari Lyn Brough
Address: HC 60 Box 156, Wells, NV 89835
Phone: 775-752-2689; 775-407-0039
Silver: Silver Sage Honey
Bronze: Kennedy Ranch
Best Photographer/Photography Studio
Gold: Ashley Lortie Photography
Silver: Brandi Betancourt/Allusive Images
At Allusive Images we pride ourselves with strong customer service, a flexible schedule and strong community ties. Our friendly, patient and creative staff will stop nothing short of capturing the perfect image. All of this while maintaining a studio location and budget friendly pricing. As well as giving back to the community, we do all things photography: Families, Seniors, Children, Corporate, Schools, Sports, Events, and Outdoor Photography.
Address: 606 Commercial St., Suite 3
Phone: 775-934-4171
Website: www.allusive-images.com
Hours: 7 days a week by appointment only
Bronze: Savannah Johnson Photography (tie)
Bronze: Gayla Rockwell Photography (tie)
Best Place to Buy a Unique Gift
Gold: Carlin Trend/Rolling Rock Gallery
Silver: Indigo/Hayley’s Fine Gifts
Indigo "Gifts that Inspire" -- you never know what you'll find, but we know you'll love it. From spa products, exclusive jewelry, journals to doTERRA essential oils we have what you're looking for.
Address: 386 Fifth St.
Phone: 775-778-9600
Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Bronze: Northeastern Nevada Museum
Address: 1515 Idaho St.
Phone: 775-738-3418
Website: www.museumelko.org
Hours: Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m.
The Northeastern Nevada Museum is the premiere cultural and historical center for preservation, research and education in northeastern Nevada. The museum will maintain a quality facility dedicated to serving the area and its visitors by providing comprehensive archives and collections, diverse history and art exhibits, research facilities, and a community gathering space.
Best Thrift Shop
Gold: Ruby Mountain Resources
Silver: FISH, Friends in Service Helping
F.I.S.H. is a nonprofit agency that has been serving Elko County for over 30 years. When items are donated to our store we then can sell those in our store for a profit. The funds then go directly to help support our many programs we offer. Elko County residents are very generous with their donations and we appreciate them all.
Address: 821 Water St.
Phone: 753-7650
Website: www.fishelko.org
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bronze: Sunshine Boutique
Champion of Elko County
Gold: Craig Kidwell
Silver: Denise Bradshaw
Bronze: Delmo Andreozzi
