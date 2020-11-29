Readers' Choice 2020: The full list of winners

Best Buffet

Relaxed atmosphere, delicious food, and great prices are what you’ll find at the Coffee Garden Restaurant inside Red Lion Hotel & Casino in Elko. The Coffee Garden offers a wide variety of tantalizing menu options including some famous signature dishes thoughtfully prepared to sate even the most discriminating of food lovers. If you are looking for the ultimate in variety and value, look no further than the Coffee Garden buffet featuring northern Nevada’s finest assortment of appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The extensive buffet menu changes themes daily to offer a unique experience every time you dine. Whether you like classic American Cuisine, International Cuisine like Mexican or Italian, or crave delicacies like prime rib or fresh seafood, we have just the right buffet for you.