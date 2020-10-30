AUTOMOTIVE

Best Auto Glass

Gold: Elko Glass Service

Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!

Address: 1955 Pinion Road

Phone 738-4928

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Auto Pros

Auto Pros is a one-stop shop for all your vehicle needs – specializing in mufflers, exhausts, auto detailing, window tinting, windshield replacement and oil changes.

Address: 375 W. Idaho St.

Phone: 753-4204

Website: www.autopros.co

Hours: Mon.-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Fast Glass

Best Auto Repair & Tires

Gold: Les Schwab Tires

Les Schwab Tires is known for its great warranties at no extra cost and its great customer service. The company offers world-class customer service and great benefits. It takes care of its people.

Address: 650 W Silver St.

Phone: 777-9303

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Elko Motor Company

Bronze: Auto Pros (tie)

Bronze: Duke’s Diesel Repair (tie)

Duke’s Diesel Repair makes service on your vehicle easier than ever. Duke’s Diesel Repair proudly provides Northeastern Nevada with the very best in personal, over the road and large equipment repairs and service. As always, our Service Trucks are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our team consistently offers top-quality work and fast response times.

Address: 333 Sunshine Lane, Spring Creek, NV 89815

Phone: 775-397-3853

Hours: Shop, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Service Trucks, 24/7

Best Car Wash & Auto Detailing

Gold: Express Car Wash

Silver: Auto Pros

Bronze: Hot Rods Detailing

CUSTOMER SERVICE

Best Customer Service - Automotive

Gold: 5th Gear Powersports

5th Gear is known for its small-town service and big-city selection of products, from mining transportation solutions to T-shirts and everything in between. 5th Gear is special because it is a magical place where kids of all ages can find their favorite toys. There are remote control cars and planes, motorcycles and ATV’s of all sizes, LED light bars for your vehicles, and even clothing and luggage all under one roof.

Address: 420 30th St.

Phone: 738-8933

Hours: Tues.—Sat. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Silver: Elko Glass

Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!

Address: 1955 Pinion Road

Phone: 775-738-4928

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Elko Motor Company (tie)

We are your locally owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Toyota dealership here to serve you for all your sales, service and parts automotive needs in the Elko, Spring Creek, and surrounding areas. From the 60 families at Elko Motor Company we greatly appreciate your business and support!

Address: 1585 Lamoille Highway

Phone: 775-777-2277

Sales Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Service & Parts: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bronze: Les Schwab Tires (tie)

Best Customer Service – During Covid-19

Gold: The Star Hotel

Silver: Nevada Bank & Trust

Bronze: Steam Store of Elko

Best Customer Service - Finance & Professional

Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher

Silver: Nevada State Bank

Bronze: Bradshaw Law LLC

Best Customer Service - Home & Commercial Services

Gold: Western States Propane

Western States Propane is an independent value-oriented propane company which provides competitive year-round pricing coupled with reliable, dependable, quality service based on integrity. Western States Propane services Elko, Spring Creek, Lamoille, and surrounding areas. As a team, we are dedicated to making the use of propane as easy and convenient as possible while always providing quality customer service to our clients. Western States Propane – Always Coming Through For You!

Address: 1207 Water St.

Phone: 775-753-5950

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Snyder Mechanical

Bronze: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning (tie)

Bronze: Ruby Mountain HVC (tie)

Best Customer Service - Medical

Gold: Family Dental Care

Here at Family Dental Care we are known for our honest, caring, high quality dental work. We feel that all of these qualities along with our three doctors and staff set us apart from our competitors.

Address: 263 Spring Valley Parkway, Suite A-3

Phone: 775-753-3500

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Silver: Prevail Behavioral Health

Full psychiatric service, therapy, medication management. Roberta Andreozzi provides care with compassion & integrity.

Address: 380 Court St.

Phone: 775-397-1904

Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F

Bronze: Total Eye Care

Best Customer Service – Restaurant

Gold: Luciano’s

Address: 351 Silver St.

Phone: 777-1808

Silver: The Star

The Star Hotel opened in 1910. We are known for our Basque history. We served as a boarding house for Basque Sheepherders in the early 1900s. We treat everyone like family and we appreciate every person that walks through our door. Our family style lunches and dinners are worth the stop. Thank you for coming in and keeping the Star history alive.

Address: 246 Silver St.

Phone: 738-9925

Bronze: Ogi Deli – Bar & Pintxos

Ogi Deli prides itself on high quality food and outstanding customer service. Our goal is to bring the culture of the Basque Country to Elko through food and beverage. The deli is known for its Basque and American gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, Basque tapas and crafted drinks, and catering. Special favorites are the lamb and tri-tip sandwiches, and pintxos (Basque tapas).

Address: 460 Commercial St.

Phone: 775-753-9290

Deli Hours: Mon.Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bar & Pintxo Hours: Thurs.-Fri., 4:30-9 p.m.

Best Customer Service - Retail

Gold: Gun World & Archery

Silver: 5th Gear Powersports

Bronze: LeeAnne’s Floral Design

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Casino

Gold: Gold Dust West

“Your House Full of Friends” with slots, table games and spots gambling. Dine at The Grille or The Tap Room, Elko’s only self-serve beer wall and the best stadium food west of The Rockies.

Address: 1660 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 777-7500

Hours: 24 hours

Silver: Red Lion Hotel & Casino

Considered an Elko landmark for over 30 years, Red Lion Hotel & Casino Elko is the best full-service hotel in Elko, Nevada -featuring a 24-hour casino, two on-site restaurants, an in-house Starbucks Coffee, state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor pool.

Red Lion Hotel & Casino provides complimentary amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, parking and airport transportation to and from Elko Regional Airport. Enjoy resort-style lodging with a touch of hometown comfort in one of 222 pet-friendly accommodations -equipped with signature pillow top mattresses, granite bathrooms with ceramic tiles, flat-screen televisions with cable and eco-friendly bath amenities.

Address: 2065 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-2111

Hours: Open 24 hours

Bronze: Stockmen’s Casino

A historical boutique casino located at the cornerstone of downtown Elko, Stockmen’s Casino offers their patrons a personal experience with a sense of belonging. In addition to our convenient downtown location, one will find lucky slots, great food, dynamite drinks, and lively entertainment. Celebrating 75 years of gaming action and hospitality, come see what makes us so unique!

Address: 340 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-5141

Hours: 24/7

Best Dance Studio

Gold: Western Folklife Center

Silver: TDC Athletics (Formerly The Dance Club)

Bronze: Silver State Studios (Formerly High Desert Dance Co.)

Silver State Studios is a competitive and non-competitive performing arts and dance studio. We are proud to be Northeastern Nevada’s ONLY USASF-sanctioned All Star Competitive Cheer Program.

Address: 2767 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 777-7922

Hours: 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday & Friday

Best DJ, Entertainment

Gold: Stonerock Sound & Lighting, Chip Stone

Stonerock Sound and Lighting has been DJing in Elko for over 14 years. As Elko’s premiere entertainment DJ we know what it takes to make your wedding, company party or school dance a success.

Address: 2560 Mountain City Hwy. No. 103

Hours: Always open

Phone: 397-5506

Silver: Marin Mobile DJ Services and Lighting, Pedro Marin

Marin Mobile DJ services provides sound, lighting and coordinating services, for any event weddings, corporate parties, birthday parties. Event and wedding planning services are also available.

Phone: 775-934-7435

Bronze: DJ Daniel

Best Annual Event

Gold: Fourth of July Fireworks

The Elko Independence Day celebration is a celebration that our whole community comes out to celebrate together. We honor and pay our respect to the birth of this great nation. Elko has one of the largest single shot shows on the west coast. None of it would be possible without the dedication and support of our amazing community.

Address: P.O. Box 683

Phone: 738-6284

Silver: Elko County Fair

Bronze: Silver State Stampede

Best Event - Monthly or More Than Once a Year

Gold: DBA Wine Walks

The mission of the Elko Downtown Business Association is to promote, preserve and enhance the prosperity of the downtown area and support the overall betterment of the Elko Community. Summer Wine Walks and the Snowflake Festival are the highlights of DBA-sponsored events. These events help reinforce a sense of community, bring in much needed revenue to businesses and bring people together to enjoy what Downtown Elko has to offer.

Address: P.O. Box 2609

Phone: 299-7444

Hours: 24/7

Silver: Elko/Lamoille Farmers Market

The Lamoille Farmer’s Market is a fun, family-friendly way to enjoy a day in the country. Guests can try and buy locally grown veggies, meats, honey, cheese and more, all in one of the most beautiful spots in Nevada. There are occasionally live music and special guest appearances by friendly farm animals, too!

Address: Lamoille School House

Phone: 934-4466

Hours: 2nd and 4th Saturdays, May-September

Bronze: California Trail Interpretive Center events

Best Event Planning

Gold: Event Source

Silver: LeeAnne’s Floral Designs

Bronze: Blooming Events (tie)

Bronze: Evergreen Flower Shop (tie)

Best Family Recreation Business

Gold: Telescope Lanes

Silver: 5th Gear Powersports

Bronze: Keywork Escape Games

Best Local Band/Performer

Gold: The Moonshine Outlaws

Silver: Southwind

Southwind is a popular, local band playing a variety of music, including Americana, Folk, Celtic and Fiddle tunes. They have been playing regularly at the Western Folklife Center, including hosting a monthly music jam, and are available for special occasions such as dances, weddings, receptions, banquets and club events.

Phone: 775-934-3532

Facebook: Southwind Music

Bronze: Billy Rose

Best Marriage Officiant

Gold: Nathan Hornback

Address: 172 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-299-4633

Silver: Judge Mason Simons

Bronze: Father Dan

Best Outdoor Recreation Area

Gold: Lamoille Canyon

Lamoille Canyon lies in the heart of the Ruby Mountains. This spectacular byway winds around the base of the 11,387-foot Ruby Dome, and climbs through the glacier-carved canyon to 8,800 feet. Four geology-interpretive panels lead travelers past meadows bursting with blazing wildflowers in the summer, abundant wildlife, waterfalls, and avalanche chutes. Mountain goats, bighorn sheep and an array of birds can be seen in the rocky outcrops above.

U.S. Forest Service: 660 S. 12th St., Suite 108

Phone: 775-738-5171

Silver: Angel Lake

The City of Wells works with various organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce to host area events and showcase the community at the entry to Angel Lake. The city is still small enough to embrace growth, business development and local activities that support commerce.

City of Wells: P.O. Box 366

Phone: 775-752-3355

Bronze: South Fork State Park

Best Place for Live Entertainment

Gold: The Stage Door Elko

The Stage Door Elko is an entertainment venue that features live music, theatre, comedy, events, and more. We offer a full-service bar, food, and rental services. Check out our website for our upcoming events and shows.

Address: 303 Third St., Suite A

Phone: 775-753-5401

Winter hours: Thurs.-Sat. 5 p.m. until close

Silver: The Star Hotel

Bronze: Western Folklife Center

The Western Folklife Center is local and a regional nonprofit cultural center with an exhibition gallery, 300-seat theater, 20-seat black box theater, historic saloon and gift shop. In addition to the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, we host regular jam sessions, dance lessons, and concerts throughout the year.

Address: 501 Railroad St.

Phone: 775-738-7508

Gift shop hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Best Place to Dance

Gold: Western Folklife Center

Silver: Cowboys

Cowboys is known as a smoke-free bar with games an extra-large dance floor and lots of entertainment. Cowboys is set apart from other locations in town because of it’s wide open spaces, games, large dance floor with live DJ, lots of drink specials and an entertaining staff.

Address 442 Idaho St.

Phone: 753-7294

Hours: Thurs.-Sat. 8 p.m. to close

Bronze: Red Lion Hotel & Casino

Best Place to Take Out of Town Guests

Gold: The Star

Silver: Lamoille Canyon

Bronze: Luciano’s

Best Radio DJ, Announcer or Personality

Gold: Sandy Beeler, Mix 96.7

Silver: Charlie Myers, 95.3 KRJC

Bronze: Lori Gilbert, Elko Broadcasting

Best Radio Station

Gold: 103.9 Big Country

Silver: 96.7 Mix

Bronze: 95.3 KRJC

Joining the airwaves in 1981, KRJC was Elko’s first FM station and Elko’s original station for country music. KRJC is also the only station in Elko to stream 24/7. We are community minded and involved. Other than a live on-air staff that offers a variety of music and entertainment all week, we host two fundraising events each year with zero profit to the station. All proceeds raised during the Shop with a Cop Auction in December goes directly to the Shop with a Cop program and likewise, ALL funds raised at Trick or Treat Street benefits the Police Athletic League.

Address: 1250 Lamoille Hwy Ste 1045

Phone: 775-738-9895

Hours: 7:30-3:30 M-F

FINANCE & PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Best Accounting & Tax Service

Gold: Read & Powell LLP

Silver: Eide Bailly LLP

Eide Bailly is a top 25 accounting firm in the nation. Accounting is about numbers, but our business is about relationships. Our professionals specialize in Tax, Audit and Bookkeeping in a variety of industries including: small businesses, individuals, construction, governments and nonprofits to name a few.

Address: 975 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-738-5134

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open during lunch hours)

Bronze: Covert Tax & Accounting Service

Best Bank

Gold: Elko Federal Credit Union

This year, Elko Federal Credit Union is celebrating 60 remarkable years of service and strength. EFCU was built on high-value financial services and an unwavering commitment to the communities we support, the people we serve, and the dreams we’ve helped them realize since 1960.

Address: 2397 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 738-4083

Hours: Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.

Silver: Nevada State Bank

Since 1959, Nevada State Bank has served families and businesses across Nevada. Our clients appreciate the personal attention they receive and how quickly we learn their names. We work hard to understand your financial needs so we can offer a complete suite of products and services customized to fit your household or your business. We want to earn your trust and share in your financial future. It Matters WHO You Bank With.

Address: 2915 Mountain City Highway

Phone: 393-2350

Hours: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bronze: Nevada Bank & Trust

Address: 852 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-1711

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Family Social Services Organization

Gold: Prevail Behavioral Health

Silver: Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko

The Boys & Girls Clubs’ goal is to enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. We run the two best events in Elko County and have more members than anyone else.

Address: 782 Country Club Drive

Phone: 738-2759

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bronze: Communities In Schools (tie)

Communities In Schools places trained professionals in seven schools within the Elko County School District and two schools in the Humboldt County School District to help ensure all students have the same opportunity to succeed. We go wherever we're needed to connect kids with resources like school supplies, clothing, food, mentoring, and access to counseling.

Address: 445 Boy-Kennedy Road, No. 6, Spring Creek NV 89815

Phone: 775-738-2783

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bronze: Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada (tie)

The Family Resource Center has been enhancing the quality of life for Northern Nevada residents through education, programs and community connections. We have been providing exceptional programs that build health communities for more than 32 years.

Address: 331 Seventh St.

Phone: 753-7352

Hours: 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Best Financial Planner

Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance

Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.

Address: 501 Oak St., Elko

Phone: 738-2324

Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.

Silver: Lynn Terras, Edward Jones

Edward Jones wants to understand what is important to you. We use an established process to build personalized strategies to help you achieve your goals and we will partner together throughout your life to keep you on track. Edward Jones has always been on the forefront of uncovering the evolving wants and needs of our clients. We are champions for change for our clients and we are leaders in delivering a world-class client experience – all while staying true to our core values.

Address: 2213 N. Fifth St., Suite A

Phone: 775-738-8925

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Bronze: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance

We are a little different from other companies, we help customers manage their everyday risk. We like to take a few minutes to learn about “Your World” Call or walk in to discuss “Your World” and how we can help you manage your risks.

Address: 1794 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-3423

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Tues.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Best Insurance Agent

Gold: Cortney Worline, Farmers Insurance

Worline insurance is Elko’s most trusted insurance agency. Family owned and operated in Elko since 1972. Cortney and his staff are highly trained and satisfaction driven. We view every customer as part of our family, and treat every situation with the same thought and care we would offer our own mother. No one will ever be just another policy number at Worline Insurance, you’re part of the family.

Address: 501 Oak St., Elko

Phone: 738-2324

Hours: 9-5 Mon.—Fri.

Silver: Shabonya Dutton, State Farm Insurance

Bronze: Mike Popp, Liberty Mutual

Best Law Office

Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher Ltd.

Our law firm is nationally recognized for personal injury and workers’ compensation. We are one of the largest claimants only workers’ compensation firms in Nevada. Craig Kidwell has been recognized statewide for 18 years of experience in representing over 1,600 injured workers during that time.

Address: 729 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-1000

Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., open through lunch

Silver: Bradshaw Law LLC

Offering high-quality legal services for injured people, we love our clients and our service is from the heart. It’s not about the money, it’s about helping people.

Address: 603 Pine St.

Phone: 738-7444

Hours: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronze: Gerber Law

Best Lender, Commercial & Consumer

Gold: Elko Federal Credit Union

Silver: Nevada Bank & Trust

Bronze: Nevada State Bank

FITNESS & BEAUTY

Best Fitness Center

Gold: Empower Fitness

Empower Fitness is creating a whole new approach to health and fitness through customer service and attention to their needs.

Elko Address: 780 Silver St., Ste. 102

Elko phone: 738-4095

Business Hours: Always open

Silver: Performance Athletic Club (PAC)

Performance Athletic Club has dedicated itself to being Elko’s premier gym by consistently delivering the highest quality of service with a warm and inviting environment. We strive to maintain a clean, safe, and family- focused atmosphere, as well as cutting-edge equipment. Whether you’re looking to workout, tan, participate in group fitness classes, play on our basketball or racquetball court, swim or simply wind down in the steam or sauna rooms, we’ve got you covered.

Address: 3250 Sagecrest Drive

Phone: 738-5090

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 3 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 3 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bronze: Wild Iris Yoga & Wellness

Best Hair Salon

Gold : The Mane

Silver: Halo Salon

Bronze: Shear Savagery, Carlin (tie)

Bronze: Studio K Blow Dry + Make-Up Bar (tie)

Studio K Blow Dry + Make-Up Bar is a specialty salon that focuses on style. Our services include a luxurious wash, blowout, and hair style. We offer additional styles including up-do’s, braiding, and professional make-up which is perfect for special occasions, such as weddings or formal events. Join us for a one of a kind experience of pure relaxation and happiness. Studio K – Life is too short for bad hair days!

Address: 336 Silver St.

Phone: 775-299-4707

Best Masseuse

Gold: Marisol McGhee, Red Lion Massage Works

Silver: Angie Peters, Ruby Mountain Chiropractic

Bronze: Alexandra Valdez, Taylor Chiropractic

Address: 1810 Pinion Road

Phone: 775-753-7387

Alexandra joined Accelerated Medical/Taylor Chiropractic in November 2019. Alex does Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone and prenatal massages. She is also certified in cupping therapy.

HOME SERVICES

Best Carpet Cleaning

Gold: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning

Cunningham is known for providing the most outstanding cleaning experience ever. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning began in 2000. The name doesn’t tell the whole story. We are now the Northeastern Nevada’s, insurance companies recognized, premier Water and Fire damage experts. Adapting to customers’ needs with a diversity of services by using trained personnel that take pride in a job well done. Along with carpet and upholstery cleaning, Cunningham Carpet Cleaning provides 24 Hour Emergency Services for disasters such as Fire, Water, Smoke Damage, Sewer Backup, Mold Clean Up and Air Duct Cleaning. Cunningham Carpet Cleaning is much more than just a carpet cleaner so don’t panic. Just call.

Address: 525 Water St.

Phone: 777-2220

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Silver: Mr. Sparkle

Bronze: Chem Dry Carpet Cleaning (tie)

Bronze: Oasis Carpet Cleaning (tie)

Oasis Carpet Cleaning is a new business in our community. However, the owner has over 20 years of experience working with all types of carpet. We strive to bring a personal and professional touch to our patrons.

Address: 385 Lakeport Drive, Spring Creek

Phone: 775-934-3247 or 934-9997

Hours: Flexible

Best in Home Improvement

Gold: Great Basin Granite

Great Basin Granite is a one-stop shop for all your kitchen and bathroom remodeling needs, including countertops, cabinets, tile, backsplashes and sinks. We have expedient scheduling, local in-house fabrication, fast expert installation with rock solid quality at competitive prices, guaranteed! Visit our spacious slab yard and showroom in Elko (behind CVS) and call for a free in-home estimate.

Address: 680 W. Cedar St., Suite B

Phone: 775-748-5674

Hours: Mon-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Silver: M&M Tile

We are a small business. Our main focus is to make sure to exceed your expectations in the remodel process. Cabinets, granite, tile, we can do it.

Address: 815 S. Fifth St.

Phone: 775-777-3999

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bronze: Elko Overhead Door

Best Landscape & Lawn Care

Gold: Battle Born Tree Trimming

Tree services include trimming, pruning, full removals, and stump grinding. We specialize in climbing, so no matter where your tree is, we can take care of it. Fully insured and licensed.

Phone: 775-934-0180

Silver: Ruby Rose Landscape & Tree Service

Bronze: DMP – Design My Paradise

Best Pest Control

Gold: Ruby Mountain Pest Control

We are known for ridding homes from pesky spiders, wasps and other pests. We are local and have been for over 11 years. We are native to the area. We treat our clients like family. We do the job right the first time and do it again with no charge if it wasn’t done to a client’s standards.

Address: P.O. Box 8271, Spring Creek

Phone: 778-0494

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Beaver Getters

Bronze: Halo Pest Control

Best Plumbing/HVAC

Gold: Snyder Mechanical

Snyder Mechanical is known for plumbing, heating and air conditioning service, repairs and new installations. Snyder Mechanical has been serving Elko County for over 30 years offering exceptional service for plumbing, heating and air conditioning repairs and new installations. Quality workmanship and customer service have always been a top priority at Snyder Mechanical. We always offer free estimates and provide after hours emergency service. No gimmicks and no hidden costs. Upfront pricing and honest evaluations are reasons why our loyal customers have trusted Snyder Mechanical for over 3 decades.

Address: 1250 Lamoille Highway, Ste. 104

Phone: 738-5616

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Ruby Mountain HVAC

Ruby Mountain HVAC and Refrigeration LLC specializes in commercial and residential refrigeration, heating, air conditioning and appliances.

At Ruby Mountain HVAC, we always strive to do the right thing. Address: 2255 Last Chance Road, Ste. A

Phone: 738-9375

Hours: Mon.-Thurs, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronze: Lone Wolf

MEDICAL (People & Pets)

Best Chiropractor

Gold: Taylor Chiropractic

Dr. Taylor and Dr. McKinney treat patients of all ages. We provide advanced spinal correction utilizing “state of the art” chiropractic techniques. We also offer spinal decompression utilizing the DRX9000 and our Licensed Massage Therapist, Jessica Ward-Nye offers a full range of massage therapy. Our office has two Hydro Massage Loungers that are available without an appointment. Our entire staff is dedicated to creating a unique chiropractic experience that is unmatched by our competitors.

Address: 1810 Pinion Road

Phone: 775-753-7387

Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch

Silver: Sherwood Chiropractic

Serving Elko for 30 years. On site X-ray and private treatment rooms. We do accept walk in patients and new patients.

Address: 2207 N. Fifth St.

Phone: 775-738-2225 or 738-BACK

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m.

Bronze: Ignite Life

The team at Ignite Life Chiropractic is on a mission to bring Hope, Health and Healing to Elko County through specific, scientific Chiropractic care by empowering those young and old to express their bodies’ full health potential.

Address: 780 W. Silver St., Suite 112

Phone: 775-738-5406

Hours: Mon. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Tue. 3-6 p.m.; Wed. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.; Thu. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.; Fri. 9-10 a.m.

Best Clinic & Medical Facility

Gold: Family Dental Care

Silver: Marina Hills Dental

Bronze: First Choice Physical Therapy

Best Dentist

Gold: Dr. Barry Sorenson, Family Dental Care

Family Dental Care is known for quality dental care for the whole family. Dr. Sorenson’s ability to make everyone feel comfortable while being at the dentist sets him apart.

Address: 263 Spring Valley Parkway, Ste. A-3, Spring Creek

Phone: 738-3500

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Silver: David Diehl, Marina Hills Dental

Marina Hills Dental is best known for taking good care of our patients and making them feel like family when they come through our door. We enjoy being actively involved in our community. We have affordable payment plans and do good, honest work. Quality of care is our top priority; we are fun and friendly while still maintaining our professionalism. We have a comfort menu to ensure our patients are well taken care of. We have all the newest up-to-date technology including but not limited to lasers, digital scanners and x-rays as well as multiple teeth whitening options to best fit your needs.

Address: 282 Spring Creek Parkway

Phone: 775-738-3110

Hours Mon.-Thu., 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bronze: Craig Chamberlain, Elko Dental Care

Best Nontraditional Health Services

Gold: Total Eye Care

Silver: Prevail Behavioral Health

Bronze: Sherwood Chiropractic (tie)

Bronze: Taylor Chiropractic (tie)

Best Optometrist

Gold: Dr. Robert A. Colon, Total Eye Care

Total Eyecare is proud to be part of the Elko community for over 35 years offering comprehensive vision and eye health testing for all ages. Our services include Optomap retinal scanning, treatment of eye disease and disorders, fitting of all types of contact lenses, pre and post operative care, large selection of fashion eyewear, sunglasses, safety glasses and eyewear for all lifestyles. Professional care your eyes deserve!

Address: 2209 N. Fifth St.

Phone: 775-738-8491

Hours: MTWF, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thu. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Silver: Dr. Sergio Guzman, Guzman Eye Care

Bronze: Colby B. Curtis, Total Eye Care

Best Pediatrician

Gold: Dr. Celestine Hernandez

Silver: Dr. Jonathan Slothhower

Providing excellent pediatric care when our patients need it.

Address: 1816 Pinion Road

Phone: 778-3652

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronze: Jocelyn DeGuzman

Best Physical Therapy

Gold: Full Range Physical Therapy

The professionals at Full Range Physical Therapy have been providing outpatient physical services to Elko and surrounding communities for more than seven years. We accept most major insurances and offer extended hours including Saturday appointments. Full Range Physical Therapy is there to bring you relief and get you back to life whether it’s getting back to work, sport or getting back to enjoying recreational and family activities.

Address: 620 S.12th St., Ste. 110

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Phone: 738-0818

Hours: Mon., Wed. & Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs. 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sat. 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Silver: First Choice Physical Therapy

First Choice PT offers our clients clean and well-equipped clinics that are staffed with friendly and knowledgeable therapists. We offer a full range of services and understand that early physical therapy intervention is the key that leads to shorter recovery times. Three convenient locations in Spring Creek, Elko, and Carlin; Relief is never too far away.

248 Country Club Drive, Spring Creek

2219 N. Fifth St., Elko

617 Main St., Carlin

Phone: 775-777-1276

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bronze: Aikenhead Physical Therapy

Best Physician

Gold: Dr. Patton Whimple

Silver: Dr. Terry J. Nevins

Bronze: Dr. Louis Bergeron

Best Podiatrist

Gold: Dr. Shane Draper

Dr. Draper is committed to providing quality care to our community. Our podiatry practice proudly serves the Northeastern Nevada area for any disease, disorder, and surgery of the foot and ankle. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient.

Address: 1995 Errecart Blvd., No. 200

Phone: 738-1100

Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Silver: Dr. John Patton

Bronze: Dr. Quinn Lindstrom

Dr. Lindstrom is known for patient satisfaction and experience as well as top-notch care. We provide outstanding patient care with an additional focus on quality time with each patient. Our office has excellent staff, extremity MRI, and diverse surgical capability.

Address: 1995 Errecart Blvd., Suite 200

Phone: 738-1100

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Best Surgeon

Gold: Dr. John Tyburczy

Silver: Dr. Steven Gunnel

Bronze: Dr. Shane Draper

Best Pet Groomer

Gold: Sarah Dutton, Hair of the Dog

Silver: Ashley Nunez, Shaggy Dawg

Friendly, caring and professional grooming for your four-legged friend.

Address: 1086 Lamoille Highway

Phone: 775-388-2655

Facebook: shaggydawgpetgroomingelko

Hours: Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bronze: Carrie Rowley

Best Pet Services, nonveterinary

Gold: Carrie’s Critter Care

Silver: Home on the Range Pet Sitting

Bronze: Powerhouse K9

Best Veterinary Clinic

Gold: Elko Veterinary Clinic

The business is known for seeing small and large animals, having state of the art laboratory equipment, ultrasound, and laser therapy, advanced orthopedic service and now also adding endoscopic service in the near future. We see almost any type of pet or livestock you might have. What sets the clinic apart is availability for our clients being open 6 days a week with a client based after hours and on call clinician and having five veterinarians on staff to meet the needs of our clients as well as a trained nursing staff.

Address: 1052 Colt Drive

Phone: 738-6116

Hours: Mon., Wed., Thurs. & Fri. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Silver: Aspen Veterinary Clinic

Address: 441 Landmark Lane, No. 5 Spring Creek

Phone: 753-9111

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 8—11 a.m.

Bronze: Tanabo Veterinary Clinic

MINING

Best Drilling Company

Gold: Nevada Gold Mines

Silver: Hackworth Drilling

Bronze: Komatsu

Best Mining Company

Gold: Nevada Gold Mines

Silver: Small Mine Development

Bronze: Kinross Gold

Best Mining Engineering

Gold: High Desert Engineering

Silver: NewFields Mining Design & Technical Service

We provide civil and geotechnical engineering, environmental services, and project/construction management, as well as permitting support for the mining industry. Our Mining and Design Services team offers a competitive and efficient alternative for all permitting, engineering design, and construction management needs.

Address: 2227 N. Fifth St., Elko

Phone: 775-738-3399

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bronze: A.M. Engineering (tie)

Address: 742 “D” Street

Phone: 775-738-3113

A.M. Engineering is a full service engineering firm that has successfully managed projects from feasibility and master planning, to final design and construction management. We perform Engineering Design and Analysis, Residential and Commercial Retrofit Design, Streets and Highways, Water Distribution, Sanitary Sewer, Lift Stations, Pumping Systems, 3D Spatial Modeling, Construction Management, QA/QC Inspection and Materials Laboratory Services.

Bronze: Summit Engineering Corp. (tie)

Thank you to all our clients that have supported us over the years! Here’s to many, many more!

Address: 1150 Lamoille Highway

Phone 775-738-8058

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Best Mining Equipment Company

Gold: Cashman Equipment

Founded in 1931 by James “Big Jim” Cashman, Cashman Equipment is one of the highest rated Caterpillar equipment dealers in North America. A full service dealership, Cashman provides new and used equipment for sale and rental, as well as high quality parts and service to construction, paving, mining, pump, and power system industries throughout Nevada and parts of California.

Address: 5010 Idaho St., 4218 Ruby Vista Drive

Phone: 800-937-2326

Hours: 24/7 service

Silver: Komatsu Equipment

Komatsu is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of earth moving equipment, including mining, forestry, industrial and construction industries. Komatsu provides essential equipment, systems and solutions used by companies worldwide to extract fundamental minerals for developing modern infrastructure, technology and consumer products.

Address: 4451 P&H Drive

Phone: 775-748-4600

Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bronze: 5th Gear Powersports

Best Mining Parts & Service

Gold: Komatsu Equipment

Silver: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply

Bronze: Cashman Equipment

Founded in 1931 by James "Big Jim" Cashman, Cashman Equipment is one of the highest rated Caterpillar equipment dealers in North America. A full service dealership, Cashman provides new and used equipment for sale and rental, as well as high quality parts and service to construction, paving, mining, pump, and power system industries throughout Nevada and parts of California.

We are known for high-quality Caterpillar products with local people, local parts, local service. We are here for our customers – we have been for years and will be for many years to come.

Address: 5010 Idaho St. and 4218 Ruby Vista Drive

Phone: 800-937-2326

Hours: 24/7 service

Best Mining Support Company

Gold: Hunt & Sons

Hunt & Sons is a diversified petroleum distribution company specializing in commercial fleet fueling services, bulk fuel supply, and comprehensive lubricant solutions for industrial, commercial, agricultural and automotive use. The company prides itself on being a family run company for three generations and being best in the business.

Address: 275 12th St.

Phone: 775-738-3835

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Coach USA

Bronze: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply (tie)

Bronze: Small Mine Development (tie)

Best Mining Transportation

Gold: Coach USA

Coach USA transports Northern Nevada’s hardworking men and women to work. In the area since 1998, we are proud of our employees and the service that they provide to the mining community.

Address: 4105 W. Idaho St.

Phone: 777-9309

Hours: 24/7

Silver: Hunt & Sons

Bronze: 5th Gear Industrial Transportation and Supply

REAL ESTATE, HOME DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION

Best Architect

Gold: Catherine Wines, Architecture

Catherine Wines is the owner and principle architect at R6 Studio located in the historic Taber Building in downtown Elko. They provide services for public, PQP, commercial, industrial, casino and residential building projects. Catherine is a native of Elko County and has a guaranteed commitment to her profession and the Elko community. She promises personal, local attention and care that each project deserves.

Address: 421 Railroad St.

Phone: 738-7829

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: J.D. Long Architects

Bronze: Jacques Errecart Architects

Best Commercial Construction Company

Gold: Braemar Construction

Braemar is known as a custom home builder and remodeling. We don’t build our home; we build your home. We love to build custom and semi-custom homes for our clients. No two homes are the same, and we take pride in it.

Address: 2460 Puccinelli Parkway

Phone: 777-2949

Hours: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Silver: Ormaza Construction

Ormaza Construction was established in 1963 by Pete Ormaza. Over 55 years since then, Pete’s son Pedro continues to offer competitive prices and quality work, known as a small company capable of completing large-scale projects.

“We are a construction management and general contractor with a passion to provide a complete service, from conceptual design to the finished project. Quality comes first. We build every project as though we will own it.” -- Pedro G. Ormaza, Owner

Address: 225 Silver St., Suite 101

Phone: 775-738-5611

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Kelly Builders

Best Mortgage Lender

Gold: Elko Federal Credit Union

Silver: Nevada State Bank

Bronze: First Colony Mortgage

Best New Homebuilder and Remodel

Gold: Merwin Homes

Silver: Braemar Construction

Bronze: Kelly Builders

Best Real Estate Agent

Gold: Colette Reynolds, eXp Realty

Colette Reynolds is a well established local Realtor who specializes in both buyer and selling clients of residential as well as commercial properties. Colette and the members of her team, the Colette Reynolds Group, proudly offer hands-on, dedicated services from start to finish for each of their clients. Their clients feel more like family to them.

Phone: 775-934-9575

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week

Silver: Justine Oros, eXp Realty

Justine Oros, Realtor, is a top performing Realtor in our Elko County market. Hard work and tenacity is her driver for success, after all she believes that, "Expert service doesn't cost, it saves!"

Phone: 775-340-8830

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. by appointment

Bronze: Erica Quintero, Coldwell Banker

Erica Quintero was born and raised in Elko and is one of the few bilingual Realtors in our area. She has won multiple sales awards, been recognized by NAHREP as one of the Top 100 Agents in the West and has also been Zillow’s “Best Locally Reviewed Agent” in the Elko/Spring Creek area for the past 5+ years. Erica and her team pride themselves in providing exceptional customer service and would love to help with your real estate needs!

Address: 700 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-397-2379

Hours: By appointment

Best Real Estate Company

Gold: Coldwell Banker Excel

Our business is known for service, caring and staying involved and giving back to the community. We strongly believe that Success is meant to be shared back into the communities that we serve and have brought us Success.

The commitment our leadership and real estate professionals personally make each and every day to education, training, support and caring allows us to Excel and collectively moves us one step closer to achieving our Business Motto: To Provide Exceptional Service and Value to Our Clients Real Estate Experience.

Address: 700 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-4078, Elko and 738-9866, Spring Creek

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Century 21 Gold West Realty

Bronze: Keller Williams Group One Inc.

Keller Williams Group One, Inc. is a leader in Northern Nevada real estate since 2003. The heart of Keller Williams is its culture, focused on serving our community, helping our associates in times of need and building one another into greatness.

Address: 461 Fourth St.

Phone: 775-777-3653

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Real Estate Closing Services

Gold: Stewart Title Company

Silver: WFG National Title

Bronze: Ruby Mountain Home Inspections

RESTAURANTS & DINING

Best Appetizers

Gold: Luciano’s

Offering friendly family atmosphere, Italian cuisine, fresh food, we try our hardest to provide the freshest food that is sourced responsibly. We thrive to provide the best customer service for our guests.

Address: 351 Silver St.

Phone: 777-1808

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m.—2 p.m., Mon.-Sat., 5- 9 p.m.

Silver: The Star

Bronze: Dreez (tie)

Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill (tie)

Cook’s is known for its outstanding customer service, delicious food, and amazing views of Spring Creek. We strive to make every guest feel welcome when they come and satisfied when they leave. We aim to provide a fine dining quality of food and service in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.

Address: 401 Fairway Blvd., Spring Creek

Phone: 775-777-8177

Hours: Mon.-Sun., 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Best Bakery

Gold: Donuts N Mor

We are a donut, deli and coffee shop with grab-and-go breakfast items, and we do custom catering.

Address: 673 Cimarron Way, Ste. 500

Phone: 738-1634

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 4 a.m. to noon

Silver: Albertsons

Bronze: Kala Bakes Cakes LLC (tie)

Bronze: Ogi Deli (tie)

Best Bar

Gold: The Star

Silver: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

Bronze: Duncan LittleCreek

Best Breakfast

Gold: Dreez

Dreez is the newest restaurant by Jon and Audrey Karr, where we offer fresh, quality dishes at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our House Chipotle Hollandaise sauce and Pepper Bloody Mary’s are guaranteed to impress. You’ll want to keep coming back to try them again, or try everything on the menu. Don’t forget to swing by on Sundays for our Bottomless Mimosas!

Address: 405 Silver St.

Phone: 777-7931

Hours: Daily 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Silver: Coffee Mug

Our restaurant is known for serving for our affordable, consistent good food and friendly customer service. What sets us apart from our competition is our fresh ingredients, great customer service, consistency, and our dedication to our customers. We have worked every day to please our customers for over 30 years now.

Address: 576 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-5999

Hours: Daily 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven & Grill (tie)

Bronze: Toki Ona (tie)

Best Buffet

Gold: The Coffee Garden at Red Lion

Relaxed atmosphere, delicious food, and great prices are what you’ll find at the Coffee Garden Restaurant inside Red Lion Hotel & Casino in Elko. The Coffee Garden offers a wide variety of tantalizing menu options including some famous signature dishes thoughtfully prepared to sate even the most discriminating of food lovers. If you are looking for the ultimate in variety and value, look no further than the Coffee Garden buffet featuring northern Nevada’s finest assortment of appetizers, entrees, and desserts. The extensive buffet menu changes themes daily to offer a unique experience every time you dine. Whether you like classic American Cuisine, International Cuisine like Mexican or Italian, or crave delicacies like prime rib or fresh seafood, we have just the right buffet for you.

Address: 2065 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-2111

Hours: 24/7

Silver: Dos Amigos

Dos Amigos is committed to bringing you authentic Mexican dishes made with the finest and freshest ingredients. From sizzling Fajitas to perfectly charbroiled Carne Asada, we take great pride in bringing our customers the true flavors of Mexico.

Address: 1770 Mountain City Hwy

Phone: 775-753-4935

Hours: Mon.-Thu., 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bronze: Peppermill, West Wendover

Best Burger

Gold: Dreez

Silver: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill

Bronze: Luciano’s

Best Business Lunch

Gold: The Star

Silver: The Ruby Restaurant (at Shutters)

Bronze: Machi’s Saloon & Grill

Machi’s is known for fresh food, friendly staff, and great locals bar. It has unique foods on the menu, freshness, and quality trained staff.

Address: 450 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-9772

Hours: Mon.-Fri: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 – 9 p.m.; Bar 11-closing

Best Business Meeting Venue

Gold: The Star

Silver: Western Folklife Center

Bronze: Dalling Hall

Best Caterer

Gold: The Star

Silver: Machi’s Saloon and Grill

Bronze: Dreez

Best Coffee Shop

Gold: The Coffee Mug

576 Commercial St.

Phone: 775-738-5999

Silver: Cowboy Joe

Address: 376 5th Street

Phone: 775-753-5612

Bronze: Sierra Java

Best Dessert

Gold: Luciano’s

Silver: Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery is a world famous brand that offers the ultimate ice cream experience with its large variety of classic and seasonal ice cream flavors. At Cold Stone we make our ice cream in-house—every day! Customers can choose their ice cream, mix-ins, and toppings for a personalized creation. We also offer delicious ice cream cakes and cupcakes.

Address: 346 Silver St.

Phone: 738-3926

Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bronze: JR’s Bar & Grill at Red Lion

Best Dining Wine Selection

Gold: Luciano’s

Silver: Aspen’s Bar & Grill at Red Lion

Address: 2065 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-2111

Hours: Tues.-Sun. 4-10 p.m.

Bronze: The Star

Best Family Restaurant

Gold: Pizza Barn

Pizza Barn is a locally owned Independent restaurant. We have been in business over 37 years. Pizza Barn is a fun place to enjoy delicious food with family and friends. A great place to have a birthday party! See you at the Barn.

Address: 2598 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-2541

Hours: Sat.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Silver: The Star

Bronze: Coffee Mug

Best Fast Food

Gold: 9 Beans & A Burrito

Silver: Las Brisas

Bronze: Port of Subs, Elko West Exit

Best Mexican Restaurant

Gold: Dos Amigos

Silver: La Fiesta

Bronze: Garibaldi’s

Best Pizza

Gold: Pizza Barn

Silver: Blind Onion

Blind Onion Pizza is a locally owned and operated pizza restaurant that offers mouth-watering pizza, hot sandwiches and fresh salads. Dipping our signature crust in honey is like a dessert in itself. We make our dough in-house along with several of our sauces — including our marinara, pesto, and ranch — and stock the freshest pizza toppings.

Address: 346 Silver St.

Phone: 738-5532

Hours: Sun.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bronze: Stray Dog Pub & Cafe

Best Romantic Dinner

Gold: Aspen’s Bar & Grill at Red Lion

Silver: Luciano’s

Bronze: Pine Lodge

Best Salad

Gold: Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill

Costa Vida delights guests with the vibrant flavors of coastal Mexico. We combine the highest quality produce and proteins to create the light, fresh flavors of our menu from scratch. You taste the difference in ever visit and with every meal. See you at the coast!

Address: 1664 Thomas H. Gallagher Way, Elko

Phone: 775-777-3555

Hours: Mon. Thu. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fri. Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Silver: The Star

Bronze: Ogi Deli

Best Sandwich

Gold: Ogi Deli

Ogi Deli prides itself on high quality food and outstanding customer service. Our goal is to bring the culture of the Basque Country to Elko through food and beverage. We are known for Basque and American gourmet sandwiches, homemade soups, tapas, crafted drinks and catering.

Address: 460 Commercial St.

Phone: 753-9290

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (deli); Thur.-Fri. 4:30-9 p.m. (bar * pintxos)

Silver: The Star

Bronze: Port of Subs, Elko West Exit

We are known for our sliced fresh sandwiches and being your neighborhood sandwich shop. What sets us apart is the experience between the slicer and register, you can watch while your sandwich is being custom made to your liking. We pride ourselves in product quality, customer service and cleanliness.

Address: 3600 W. Idaho St.

Phone: 3600 W. Idaho St.

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 4 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Sports Bar

Gold: The Tap Room at Gold Dust West

Silver: Stray Dog Pub & Café

Bronze: Mattie’s Bar & Grill (tie)

Bronze: Muley’s Bar and Family Grill (tie)

Best Steak Sandwich

Gold: The Star Hotel

Silver: Toki Ona

Toki Ona takes pride with serving large portions, making sure you leave full and happy. All beef is IBP Choice or Certified Black Angus Choice. Toki Ona has a full service bar where you can sit and chat with friends or family in a nice and quiet environment. Here at Toki Ona, our main priority is customer satisfaction. Our friendly and happy staff treats every dinner as if they are family.

Address: 1550 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-778-3606

Hours: 7 days a week, 6 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Bronze: Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill

RETAIL & MISCELLANEOUS

Best Adventure Retailer

Gold: 5th Gear Powersports

Silver: Gun World & Archery

Bronze: Arms-R-Us

Best Artist – Fine Arts

Gold: Lynne Kistler

Silver: Senrud Artistry owned by Tess King

Senrud Artistry is a Fine Arts business which supports my fine art painting; acrylic, oil, and watercolor. I paint for local businesses and clients in consignment work, along with teaching private art painting classes. I love art and all the people who support my business and the local arts are a true gift to this world!

Phone: 775-385-1626

Hours: By appointment

Bronze: Brent Johnson

Best Artist – Mural

Gold: Brent Johnson

Address: Artistic kaos, P.O. Box 8301, Elko

Phone: 775-401-0300

Silver: Heather Wines and Students from Sage Elementary School

Bronze: Simone Turner

Best Artist – Tattoo

Gold: Samantha Buckingham

Silver: Andrew Elizondo

Solace Tattoo, established 2015

Address: 1354 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-777-8282

Hours: 1-8 p.m.

Bronze: Tom Inker

Best Clothing Retail

Gold: Marshall’s

Silver: Kohl’s

Bronze: JC Penney

Best Computer Support

Gold: Computer Guyz

Silver: Imagine Technology

Bronze: Stanfill Consulting

Best Consignment Shop

Gold: Chique, Unique and Antiques

Silver: Uptown Cheapskate

Bronze: FISH (Friends in Service Helping)

Best Florist

Gold: LeeAnne’s Floral Designs

In our new location you will find a great selection of indoor green plants and we are known for our beautiful, long-lasting custom flower arrangements.

Address: 638 Commercial St.

Phone: 738-4728

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Evergreen Flower Shop

At Evergreen Flower Shop our customers come first! We specialize in custom floral, wedding and event design, floral arrangements of high style, holiday, wedding, funeral, etc. At Evergreen we have silk flowers, plants, and a large selection of gift lines. In addition, we also feature a full coffee bar, wine selection and gift shop, featuring boutique wines, coffee mugs, specialty liquors and much more.

Address: 232 Third St.

Phone: 775-738-5101

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Jewels Floral Studio

Jewels Floral Studio is Elko's newest flower shop and we are excited to be open. Our friendly and creative design team is passionate about offering creative floral arrangements and gifts to make our client experience truly exceptional. Stop by and see how our space has been transformed from a paint storage area to our beautiful floral studio. Love flowers? Our Floral Subscription Service is happiness on repeat.

Address: 336 Silver St.

Phone: 775-299-4366

Best Furniture & Home Decor

Gold: Real Deals on Home Decor

Silver: Bodily’s Furniture

Bronze: Chique, Unique and Antique

Best Hotel

Gold: Shutters Hotel Elko

Silver: Red Lion Hotel & Casino

Red Lion and Gold Country, owned and operated by Maverick Gaming, are the two premier regional hotel casinos in Elko. They provide unparalleled atmosphere, comfort and service to people from (or traveling through) Elko County.

Address: 2065 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-738-2111

Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week

Bronze: Hampton Inn at Gold Dust West (tie)

Bronze: Home2Suites (tie)

Best Jewelry Store

Gold: Blohm Jewelers

Blohm Jewelers specializes in fine diamond jewelry from the first love promise ring to the 50th wedding anniversary band. We carry a wide array of colored stone and sterling silver jewelry, beautiful giftware, unique collectable Damascus steel knives and elk ivory jewelry. We offer exquisite customer service, competitive pricing and quality repair work. Located in the heart of downtown Elko, Blohm Jewelers, a family owned business for over 77 years, offers consistent, trustworthy and reliable service with a knowledgeable and professional staff. In-store financing and layaway options available, along with jewelry cleanings and inspections at no charge.

Address: 495 Idaho St.

Phone: 738-8466

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.– 5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Silver: Stonecraft Jewelers

Stonecraft has been in Elko for 20 years and we appreciate all of you, our customers.

Address: 2560 Mountain City, Ste. 103

Phone: 753-5506

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Northeastern Nevada Museum

Best Local Farm/Ranch

Gold: Brough Ranch

Kari Lyn Brough

Address: HC 60 Box 156, Wells, NV 89835

Phone: 775-752-2689; 775-407-0039

Silver: Silver Sage Honey

Bronze: Kennedy Ranch

Best Photographer/Photography Studio

Gold: Ashley Lortie Photography

Silver: Brandi Betancourt/Allusive Images

At Allusive Images we pride ourselves with strong customer service, a flexible schedule and strong community ties. Our friendly, patient and creative staff will stop nothing short of capturing the perfect image. All of this while maintaining a studio location and budget friendly pricing. As well as giving back to the community, we do all things photography: Families, Seniors, Children, Corporate, Schools, Sports, Events, and Outdoor Photography.

Address: 606 Commercial St., Suite 3

Phone: 775-934-4171

Hours: 7 days a week by appointment only

Bronze: Savannah Johnson Photography (tie)

Bronze: Gayla Rockwell Photography (tie)

Best Place to Buy a Unique Gift

Gold: Carlin Trend/Rolling Rock Gallery

Silver: Indigo/Hayley’s Fine Gifts

Indigo "Gifts that Inspire" -- you never know what you'll find, but we know you'll love it. From spa products, exclusive jewelry, journals to doTERRA essential oils we have what you're looking for.

Address: 386 Fifth St.

Phone: 775-778-9600

Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Bronze: Northeastern Nevada Museum

Address: 1515 Idaho St.

Phone: 775-738-3418

Hours: Tues.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m.

The Northeastern Nevada Museum is the premiere cultural and historical center for preservation, research and education in northeastern Nevada. The museum will maintain a quality facility dedicated to serving the area and its visitors by providing comprehensive archives and collections, diverse history and art exhibits, research facilities, and a community gathering space.

Best Thrift Shop

Gold: Ruby Mountain Resources

Silver: FISH, Friends in Service Helping

F.I.S.H. is a nonprofit agency that has been serving Elko County for over 30 years. When items are donated to our store we then can sell those in our store for a profit. The funds then go directly to help support our many programs we offer. Elko County residents are very generous with their donations and we appreciate them all.

Address: 821 Water St.

Phone: 753-7650

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bronze: Sunshine Boutique

Champion of Elko County

Gold: Craig Kidwell

Silver: Denise Bradshaw

Bronze: Delmo Andreozzi

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0