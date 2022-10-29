Readers' Choice 2022 awards

ELKO – Readers have voted for their favorites and now the 2022 Readers’ Choice awards are being presented.

Instead of having gold, silver and bronze winners as in past years, this year the top vote-getter in each category was declared the 2022 Readers’ Choice Winner while second and third place in each category are Readers’ Choice Favorites, with no distinction between second and third.

“This year we ‘cleaned up’ our category list and eliminated some that seemed duplicated or historically had fewer than five local businesses honored,” said Elko Daily advertising director Nancy Streets. “We also added some new categories including Best Locally Owned Business and Best Local Company to Work For. In Food & Dining we added Best Food Truck, Best Locally Owned Restaurant, and Best Wait staff.”

Also back by popular demand is the very popular Champion of Elko County award. This year's top honor goes to the late Cindy Ellison.

Nominations were accepted in early August. The top five nominations from each category moved on to the voting round, which was conducted in September.

The Elko Daily Free Press congratulates all of the winners and favorites.