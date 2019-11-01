{{featured_button_text}}
Express Car Wash

A vehicle begins its "Silver" level cleaning journey through the Express Car Wash tunnel at 12th and River streets.

 ERIK JORGENSEN, Elko Daily Correspondent

Best Auto Glass

Gold: Elko Glass Service

Elko Glass Service has been providing Elko with auto glass replacement for over 38 years. Quality workmanship and excellent customer service is what Elko Glass Service takes pride in.

Address: 1955 Pinion Road

Phone 738-4928

Website www.elkoglass.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Auto Pros

Auto Pros is a one-stop shop for all your vehicle needs – specializing in mufflers, exhausts, auto detailing, window tinting, windshield replacement and oil changes.

Address: 375 W. Idaho St.

Phone: 753-4204

Website: www.autopros.co

Hours: Mon.-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Glass Doctors

Elko’s full service glass shop for your home, auto, business, RV’s and heavy equipment. We strive to exceed your expectations in safety, service and value.

Address: 1111 Water St.

Phone: 778-0611

Website: https://glassdoctor.com/elko

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Best Auto Repair & Tires

Gold: Les Schwab Tires

Les Schwab Tires is known for its great warranties at no extra cost and its great customer service. The company offers world-class customer service and great benefits. It takes care of its people.

Address: 650 W Silver St.

Phone: 777-9303

Website: www.lesschwab.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Elko Motor Company

Bronze: Auto Pros

Best Car Wash & Auto Detailing

Gold: Express Car Wash

Silver: Auto Pros

Bronze: Hot Rods Detailing

