Best Auto Glass
Gold: Elko Glass Service
Elko Glass Service has been providing Elko with auto glass replacement for over 38 years. Quality workmanship and excellent customer service is what Elko Glass Service takes pride in.
Address: 1955 Pinion Road
Phone 738-4928
Website www.elkoglass.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Auto Pros
Auto Pros is a one-stop shop for all your vehicle needs – specializing in mufflers, exhausts, auto detailing, window tinting, windshield replacement and oil changes.
Address: 375 W. Idaho St.
Phone: 753-4204
Website: www.autopros.co
Hours: Mon.-Fri: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Glass Doctors
Elko’s full service glass shop for your home, auto, business, RV’s and heavy equipment. We strive to exceed your expectations in safety, service and value.
Address: 1111 Water St.
Phone: 778-0611
Website: https://glassdoctor.com/elko
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Best Auto Repair & Tires
Gold: Les Schwab Tires
Les Schwab Tires is known for its great warranties at no extra cost and its great customer service. The company offers world-class customer service and great benefits. It takes care of its people.
Address: 650 W Silver St.
Phone: 777-9303
Website: www.lesschwab.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat. 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Elko Motor Company
Bronze: Auto Pros
Best Car Wash & Auto Detailing
Gold: Express Car Wash
Silver: Auto Pros
Bronze: Hot Rods Detailing
