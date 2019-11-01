ELKO – Once you get to know Colette Reynolds, you realize she is a people person.
In addition to being a wife and a mother, Reynolds connects people with new homes as a Realtor and customers with tasty food and beverages at the Stray Dog Café located in downtown Elko.
She also finds ways to support the community, from organizing charity drives to rewarding random acts of kindness.
"Our hardest days are when we have nothing to do," Reynolds said. "We enjoy being busy."
A typical day in the Reynolds household beings at around 6 a.m. and winds down around 11 p.m.
"Most of our businesses are run from home, so I get some work done before I go to my office at Elko Realty," Reynolds said. She added that her husband Mike is the family chef.
"My husband is amazing. He's so good at cooking everything," Reynolds said.
The Stray Dog showcases Mike's love of food. It's a place where everyone, including employees and customers, creates unique menu items, such as the Famous George pizza and the poutine that originated in Quebec, Canada.
"If we go out of town and have something really good, we'll put our spin on it," Reynolds said. "We try to bring a little bit of that big city stuff into Elko, so people have some more choices and options when they go out to eat."
While Mike is busy with the Stray Dog and a welding business, Reynolds is active at Elko Realty, where she has been a Realtor since 2016.
She transitioned into her new career after 11 years in the medical field, serving as a medical assistant to Dr. Rob Brownlee until his retirement.
"A friend of ours, Karl Young, quickly got me on the path," Reynolds remembered. "I've had a license since 2016, and I absolutely love it! It's what I was born to do."
For Reynolds, being part of the community motivates her, even as she overcame spinal surgery and endured a long recovery.
"I do a spin on random acts of kindness," Reynolds explained. "If I'm out and about, and I see someone doing an act of kindness, I will reward it. It gives people some initiative to keep doing that."
For three years, Reynolds organized the Superhero Toy Drive, but will instead focus on the elderly this year.
"I will be doing compassion, companionship, and Christmas at Highland Manor," she said.
The impact of charity drives on the community as a whole is something Reynolds witnessed through the toy drive, especially as children caught on to the spirit of giving.
"Getting the kids involved to donate to other children is instilling compassion at such a young age," Reynolds said. "I think it's so important."
Reynolds is also aware of the ripple effect of being a role model, especially as an Elko native who remembers teachers who made an impact on her.
"Kim Paris and Sue Williams are two of the women who made me who I am today," Reynolds said. "They stepped out to make an impact, and I hope I made them proud."
One girl Reynolds noticed in her toy drive was Megan Dwyer. Dwyer participates in other charity drives, such as Kicking Cancer in the Can and collecting shoes for those in need.
"I don't want her to lose her shine, feel discouraged or outgrow it," Reynolds said. "That's what matters is being that inspiration or role model. I hope I was a Mrs. Paris or Mrs. Williams to Megan.
"What matters is being that inspiration or role model, even if it means one person you know becomes a better person or adult. If that seed is planted for the next generation, my job is done."
