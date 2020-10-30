Reader's Choice Champion Craig Kidwell

ELKO -- For Craig Kidwell, his interest in giving back to the community can be summed by a simple phrase: “If you can help somebody, you help them.”

A 1990 graduate of Elko High School and now an attorney at his law firm Kidwell and Gallagher, Kidwell was recognized by Free Press readers as the Gold 2020 Champion of Elko.

To date, alongside his business partner Barbara Gallagher, Kidwell has donated more than $50,000 to area organizations.

Kidwell said that about 10 or so years ago, the firm was getting a steady stream of calls requesting donations.

“The constant requests were really from the high school and from kids,” he said. “We just decided we are going to set aside a certain amount of money that we would otherwise just pocket and we are going to use that for Elko’s youth.”

It would be hard to find a baseball or softball diamond in Elko that in some way, shape or form, has not benefitted from the efforts of Kidwell. An athlete throughout his school days, he said he enjoys helping out the area’s youth organizations, especially the sports teams and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko.