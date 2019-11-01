Best Customer Service - Automotive
Gold: 5th Gear Powersports
5th Gear is known for its small-town service and big-city selection of products, from mining transportation solutions to T-shirts and everything in between. 5th Gear is special because it is a magical place where kids of all ages can find their favorite toys. There are remote control cars and planes, motorcycles and ATV’s of all sizes, LED light bars for your vehicles, and even clothing and luggage all under one roof.
Address: 420 30th St.
Phone: 738-8933
Website: www.5thgearelko.com
Hours: Tues.—Sat. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Silver: Elko Motor Company
Bronze: Elko Glass (tie)
Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!
Address: 1955 Pinion Road
Phone: 775-738-4928
Website: www.elkoglass.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Les Schwab Tires (tie)
Best Customer Service - Finance & Professional
Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher
Silver: Nevada State Bank
Bronze: Elko Federal Credit Union
Best Customer Service - Home & Commercial Services
Gold: B3 Glass
B3 Glass LLC is a locally owned and operated glass and siding business. Combined experience of over 40 years in start to finish solutions for all home or business glass needs. B3 Glass also specializes in siding, soffit, fascia, and seamless gutters. Call us today!
Phone: 775-397-6867
Website: b3glass.net
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Silver: Snyder Mechanical
Bronze: Montrose Glass (tie)
Address: 1520 Lamoille Hwy
Phone: 775-738-9688
Website: www.montroseglasss.com
Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bronze: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning (tie)
Best Customer Service - Medical
Gold: Family Dental Care
Here at Family Dental Care we are known for our honest, caring, high quality dental work. We feel that all of these qualities along with our three doctors and staff set us apart from our competitors.
Silver: Aspen Quick Care
Aspen Quick Care is known for its high quality urgent and primary care. We are caring providers who take a personal interest in our patients.
Address: 250 Country Club Parkway, Spring Creek
2511 Mountain City Highway, Elko
Phone: 738-3000 or 993-2800
Website: aspenquickcare.com
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week
Bronze: A+ Total Care/A+ Urgent Care
Best Customer Service - Restaurant
Gold: The Star
The Star Hotel opened in 1910. We are known for our Basque history. We served as a boarding house for Basque Sheepherders in the early 1900s. We treat everyone like family and we appreciate every person that walks through our door. Our family style lunches and dinners are worth the stop. Thank you for coming in and keeping the Star history alive.
Address: 246 Silver St.
Phone: 738-9925
Silver: Luciano's
Bronze: Toki Ona
Best Customer Service - Retail
Gold: Empower Fitness
Silver: Khoury's
Bronze: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio
