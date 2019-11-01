{{featured_button_text}}
The Star

The Star serves Basque style food. The upstairs is a Basque boarding house with older residents from the Basque country.

Best Customer Service - Automotive

Gold: 5th Gear Powersports

5th Gear is known for its small-town service and big-city selection of products, from mining transportation solutions to T-shirts and everything in between. 5th Gear is special because it is a magical place where kids of all ages can find their favorite toys. There are remote control cars and planes, motorcycles and ATV’s of all sizes, LED light bars for your vehicles, and even clothing and luggage all under one roof.

Address: 420 30th St.

Phone: 738-8933

Website: www.5thgearelko.com

Hours: Tues.—Sat. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Silver: Elko Motor Company

Bronze: Elko Glass (tie)

Elko Glass Service specializes in auto glass replacement. We have been serving Elko for 39 years with quality workmanship and competitive prices. Taking care of our customers is our number one priority. And remember, everybody gets an Elko Glass T-shirt!

Address: 1955 Pinion Road

Phone: 775-738-4928

Website: www.elkoglass.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Les Schwab Tires (tie)

Best Customer Service - Finance & Professional

Gold: Kidwell & Gallagher

Silver: Nevada State Bank

Bronze: Elko Federal Credit Union

Best Customer Service - Home & Commercial Services

Gold: B3 Glass

B3 Glass LLC is a locally owned and operated glass and siding business. Combined experience of over 40 years in start to finish solutions for all home or business glass needs. B3 Glass also specializes in siding, soffit, fascia, and seamless gutters. Call us today!

Phone: 775-397-6867

Website: b3glass.net

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silver: Snyder Mechanical

Bronze: Montrose Glass (tie)

Address: 1520 Lamoille Hwy

Phone: 775-738-9688

Website: www.montroseglasss.com

Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bronze: Cunningham Carpet Cleaning (tie)

Best Customer Service - Medical

Gold: Family Dental Care

Here at Family Dental Care we are known for our honest, caring, high quality dental work. We feel that all of these qualities along with our three doctors and staff set us apart from our competitors.

Silver: Aspen Quick Care

Aspen Quick Care is known for its high quality urgent and primary care. We are caring providers who take a personal interest in our patients.

Address: 250 Country Club Parkway, Spring Creek

2511 Mountain City Highway, Elko

Phone: 738-3000 or 993-2800

Website: aspenquickcare.com

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week

Bronze: A+ Total Care/A+ Urgent Care

Best Customer Service - Restaurant

Gold: The Star

The Star Hotel opened in 1910. We are known for our Basque history. We served as a boarding house for Basque Sheepherders in the early 1900s. We treat everyone like family and we appreciate every person that walks through our door. Our family style lunches and dinners are worth the stop. Thank you for coming in and keeping the Star history alive.

Address: 246 Silver St.

Phone: 738-9925

Silver: Luciano's

Bronze: Toki Ona

Best Customer Service - Retail

Gold: Empower Fitness

Silver: Khoury's

Bronze: Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio

