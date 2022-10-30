Readers' Choice: Elko Replenish Med Spa named Best Day Spa

ELKO – Elko Replenish Med Spa was named the Best Day Spa in this year's Readers' Choice contest, a year after it opened.

“We like the small community feeling of Elko,” said Josie Cervantes, spa owner. She and her partner Melissa Montalvo moved here from Texas four years ago.

Cervantes is trained as a family nurse practitioner and Montalvo is a registered nurse.

The business offers an IV hydration “menu” with assorted vitamins and minerals for treating different ailments and boosting the immune system.

Cervantes explained that normal vitamin pills and supplements are not completely absorbed into the system like they are when they are included in hydration therapy.

“If you have that individual that is always working out or active, even though they are drinking their water they are still getting sluggish and fatigued. You need those electrolytes, as well.”

The center is very welcoming and relaxing, unlike many medical offices. That “spa feeling” is accentuated with pleasing décor and comfortable massage chairs.

The clinic can provide add-ons for IV therapy, including Glutathione (anti-oxidant,) Toradol (pain relief) and Zofran (anti-nausea relief) for those with chronic problems. Chronic allergy relief is also an option with Kenalog injections.

For patients hoping to achieve weight loss, the clinic offers assessment into the underlying causes.

Hormone replacement therapy is available for both men and women. This can help with sexual drive and other issues caused by reduced hormone production.

The business also offers Botox injections to help reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles and for issues like hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating).